Rusty is the artist behind "Bummer Party," a one-panel comic series that blends New Yorker–style simplicity with offbeat, absurd humor. His work takes everyday situations and twists them into surreal punchlines that feel both bizarre and strangely relatable, often landing in that sweet spot between wit and weirdness. Rather than chasing depth, Rusty leans into pure comedy, drawing inspiration from the chaotic mix of voices online.

As he puts it, “Reddit is wild because it feels like everyone is always doing one of two things: Trying to be a comedian, or trying to fight. That’s obviously a chaotic dynamic that I love watching unfold.” By pairing sharp timing with a playful disregard for seriousness, Rusty has built a series that thrives on life’s awkwardness, absurdity, and the joy of not taking things too seriously.

One-panel comic by Rusty showing a person in an art gallery reacting with the word unfollowing.

    Child proudly holding drawing of a car labeled as a humongous safety hazard in one-panel comic by Rusty.

    One-panel comic by Rusty showing three ancient Egyptian figures humorously unsure of what to do with their hands.

    One-panel comic by Rusty showing two birds by a bench, humorously commenting on filling up on bread.

    Bathroom stalls with humorous signs reading S***S and giggles and peeing and crying in a one-panel comic by Rusty.

    Two characters in a one-panel comic by Rusty, humorously discussing success and mediocrity in cartooning.

    One-panel comic by Rusty showing three people socializing, one with Texas-shaped head, highlighting weird and funny life moments.

    One-panel comic by Rusty showing a robot in bed with a woman, highlighting weird and funny life moments.

    One-panel comic by Rusty showing a talking mushroom humorously commenting on billionaires and money.

    One-panel comic by Rusty showing people holding signs about measles, reflecting weird and funny life moments.

    One-panel comic by Rusty showing a whale holding a phone near a ship, humorously referencing life moments.

    One-panel comic by Rusty showing two armed men stopping a man holding a notebook on a dock at night.

    One-panel comic by Rusty featuring a Yoda-like character doing stand-up comedy about Dagobah.

    One-panel comics by Rusty showing surgeons in an operating room humorously unsure what to do with their hands.

    One-panel comic by Rusty featuring three witches around a cauldron, showcasing the weird and funny side of life.

    One-panel comic by Rusty humorously depicting the confusion and weirdness of social media platforms Twitter and X.

    One-panel comic by Rusty featuring a funny Boston skyline reacting to New York, showing weird and humorous life moments.

    One-panel comic by Rusty showing a worried dinosaur watching a comet in the night sky, highlighting life's funny moments.

    One-panel comic by Rusty showing two soccer players, one awkwardly knitting while the other watches, highlighting funny life moments.

