Rusty isn’t here to make you ponder the meaning of life—he just wants you to laugh, and honestly, that’s a pretty solid mission. “Any additional emotions are purely coincidental,” he admits, and fair enough. But getting to that point wasn’t instant. It took months of grinding before he felt his art was even halfway decent enough to share, and the only thing that kept him going? Seeing tiny improvements with every comic.

Now, with a bottomless pit of half-baked ideas and a fascination for the weird chaos of internet interactions, Rusty keeps cranking out comics that capture the absurdity of online life—because, let’s be real, nowhere else will you see people losing their minds over the most harmless things like they do on Reddit.

#1

Artist's comic featuring a man humorously reacting to acceptance and tolerance with delight.

    #2

    Comic depicting a person adding "religion" to a bowl, causing an explosion; shows witty comic humor.

    #3

    Comic by artist shows a crow on a fence, humorously saying, "You're not special for not liking something popular."

    #4

    Witty comic strip illustrating a humorous take on free speech argument.

    #5

    Witty comic by artist features a monster interrupting a woman's day with unwanted information.

    #6

    Artist comic strip shows a character facing criticism, losing spark, finding new paths, and embracing creativity.

    #7

    Comic strip with witty dialogue about murder statistics and a character named Clive.

    #8

    Comic strip with characters discussing free school tampons in a witty manner.

    #9

    Witty comic by artist depicts a senator discussing gun bans humorously, highlighting legal loopholes.

    #10

    Witty comic by artist with dialogue referencing Kohl's store seen through a window.

    #11

    A witty comic showing a rabbit proposing to his girlfriend with 24 carrots.

    #12

    Witty comic featuring a humorous scarecrow joke about voting in a swing state and scaring birds.

    Corvus
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Yeah, thanks a lot. Your decision surely did not cause any harm. (rolls eyes)

    #13

    Witty comic featuring a person talking to a skeleton decoration outside a house, creating a humorous scene.

    #14

    Comic strip character humorously trading family for boxes in a store setting.

    #15

    Comic by an artist showing a couple snuggling; highlights witty humor about memes being funny.

    #16

    Witty comic by Bummer Party Comics depicting a man enjoying online comments for serotonin boost.

    #17

    Witty comic depicting a woman's humorous struggle with her own thoughts at a dinner table.

    #18

    Witty comic of a wizard creating the internet spell, then regretting it in front of a computer.

    #19

    Witty comic strip featuring a conversation about a bakery facing supply shortages, highlighting humorous wordplay.

    #20

    Comic strip featuring a witty dialogue between a person and a flower.

    #21

    Witty comic of two witches brewing potion, one asks about making jungle juice.

    #22

    Comedic comic strip featuring a writer humorously dodging a question about recent work.

    #23

    Comic strip of birds in suits humorously ready to "get this bread" at a closed bakery.

    #24

    Comic showing a girl with ocean eyes, sun-like hair, crab arms, revealing a monster form. Artist creates witty comics.

    #25

    A witty comic illustrating Boston summer activities, including Fenway Park, the aquarium, and a cozy fire.

    #26

    Witty comic of a village raising a child, then a bird humorously flying him away.

    #27

    Comics depict a person on a couch, saying they will stop phone use, yet continuing into the night.

    #28

    Comic strip illustrating a witty conversation about gay marriage, highlighting diverse characters.

    #29

    Comic strip by artist featuring a man with a book, pondering a rifle on the wall.

    #30

    Comedic comic strip featuring Death brainstorming for new quota ideas with a "Sub Tours 4 Billionaires" booth on a beach.

    #31

    Witty comic featuring a character in a papercraft world, humorously noting elements made of paper except the toilet paper.

    #32

    Witty comic strip about time and denial, featuring simple character dialogue in three panels.

    #33

    Witty comic strip featuring a piece of pasta unable to enter an apartment, holding a suitcase with a pun on "gnocchis."

    #34

    Comic of a parent telling a child they're too little to use a sharp knife, featuring witty dialogue and humorous expressions.

    #35

    Comic by artist depicting a humorous take on internet history, with panels on startup noises and online interactions.

    #36

    Comic by artist shows a "Children at Play" sign and a theater scene with few audience members.

    #37

    Witty comic of a pig police officer humorously discussing paperwork challenges due to hooves.

    #38

    Witty comic strip about a character interacting with flowers, humorously deciding which flower loves them.

    #39

    Witty comic showing a misunderstanding between inviting "Megan" and "Mega N," with an oversized letter N.

    #40

    Comic featuring witty dialogue between two characters about expressing feelings with words.

    #41

    Comic of a person with a perfect playlist being asked to change it, featuring witty humor.

    #42

    Witty comic featuring philosophers discussing art and humor.

    #43

    Comic strip featuring a humorous scene where a character wishes for popularity, and others comment sarcastically.

