ADVERTISEMENT

Rusty isn’t here to make you ponder the meaning of life—he just wants you to laugh, and honestly, that’s a pretty solid mission. “Any additional emotions are purely coincidental,” he admits, and fair enough. But getting to that point wasn’t instant. It took months of grinding before he felt his art was even halfway decent enough to share, and the only thing that kept him going? Seeing tiny improvements with every comic.

Now, with a bottomless pit of half-baked ideas and a fascination for the weird chaos of internet interactions, Rusty keeps cranking out comics that capture the absurdity of online life—because, let’s be real, nowhere else will you see people losing their minds over the most harmless things like they do on Reddit.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com | patreon.com | Facebook | reddit.com