Rusty Epstein’s Bummer Party Comics shine a hilarious light on life’s little absurdities. From bizarre scenarios to the chaos of social media, his comics turn the everyday weird into laugh-out-loud moments.

With a knack for finding humor in the unexpected, Rusty’s work is full of clever twists, silly ideas, and plenty of surprises—proof that sometimes all you need is a good laugh at life’s quirks.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | webtoons.com | patreon.com

#1

"It’s Nice To Have Dreams"

Comic strip showing a man excited about sleep while a cat doubts it, highlighting funny comics with relatable humor.

bummerpartycomics Report

Rusty didn’t start off as a polished cartoonist—he admits the first comics he drew after years of not drawing were “pretty awful in quality.” But he stuck with it, practicing every day and experimenting until he found a style that worked. “It really is just practice, trying new things, and finding a style that works for you,” he says, noting that even small improvements kept him motivated as he built up his comic library.
RELATED:
    #2

    "Please Beware"

    Funny comic showing a dog delivering a pointed criticism about a shirt, featuring relatable humor in a simple cartoon style.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #3

    Comic strip featuring a raccoon character in a funny comic about silly and relatable life thoughts.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    Inspiration for Rusty’s comics can strike anywhere, which is why he keeps a running note of ideas on his phone. Some are quick, passing thoughts—like “Katydidn’t” or “Giralf” (a giraffe with ALF’s face)—while others evolve into full comic outlines. “My memory is terrible — I have to write down ideas the moment I have them, otherwise, they’ll be lost to the ether,” Rusty explains, highlighting how fleeting ideas can turn into some of his funniest work.
    #4

    "You Probably Haven’t Heard Of It!"

    Comic showing a funny comparison between the Oxford comma and Harvard comma with personified commas.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #5

    "Return To Office For Thee, Not For Me"

    Cartoon cat in a top hat delivering a funny, relatable comic about hybrid work models in a silly and smart style.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    Much of Rusty’s humor comes from observing people online. Reddit, in particular, fascinates him: “Reddit is wild because it feels like everyone is always doing one of two things: Trying to be a comedian, or trying to fight. That’s obviously a chaotic dynamic that I love watching unfold.” Instagram, he notes, has a different vibe—everyone wants to show they know more than you do. Both platforms, he says, are endless sources of absurdity and inspiration for his comics.

    #6

    "This Is Not News, But Thank You"

    Funny comics featuring a character facing life challenges with humor and relatable, smart dialogue in a simple comic style.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #7

    "Moooooooooom"

    Funny comic showing a young adult excitedly declaring freedom but still asking mom for advice, relatable humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    Rusty is no stranger to creative slumps. He says, “I’ve found my motivation comes in short bursts. I’ll have days where I’ll finish five comics in a couple of hours, and then entire weeks where I’m unable to bring myself to work on anything at all.” But he’s learned that simply sitting down and creating, even when inspiration is low, is the key to keeping the ideas flowing. This ebb and flow of creativity is part of what makes Bummer Party Comics feel both spontaneous and endlessly inventive.

    #8

    "The Cave"

    Comic strip showing a character discovering snacks inside a mysterious cave, illustrating funny and relatable moments.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #9

    Funny comic strip showing a captain and crew spotting a red flag with a humorous message on a pirate ship sail.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #10

    "Whoops"

    Two-panel funny comic showing a man accusing two boys of being groomers, then returning to his phone.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #11

    "You Want Comics? You Got Comics"

    Person sitting at desk with computer showing a funny comic about highlighting words in Microsoft Word.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #12

    "No Thanks!"

    Two-panel funny comic showing two women talking, one saying she’s been thinking and wants it to stop, funny comics relatable humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #13

    "Please Somebody Consider The Youth"

    Funny comics depicting a man upset about half-naked people on the beach, illustrating relatable humor and silly situations.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #14

    "Ugh Paul"

    Man complaining about elevator music while an elevator plays saxophone in a funny comic strip.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #15

    "It’s The Only Explanation!!"

    Funny comics featuring simple bird characters with awkward, relatable conversations about emotions and misunderstandings.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #16

    Comic strip showing a woman humorously reacting to a to-do list with only one task: your job, illustrating funny comics relatability.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #17

    Funny comics panel showing a girl crying a river due to a serious medical condition with dark humor and relatable tone.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #18

    Funny comic strip showing a man humorously reacting to kids being tolerant of each other's gender identities and queerness.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #19

    "You Uh"

    Comic strip shows a woman on a bench talking to her grandma’s floating head, featuring funny and relatable comic humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #20

    "Hot Take, They’re All Fake"

    Cartoon comic with older couple planning to grow old, raise dogs, and start a meme account, highlighting funny relatable moments.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #21

    "Wait I Didn’t Manifest That One"

    Comic strip showing a character humorously interacting with stars forming funny, smart, and relatable messages about astrology.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #22

    "Good Job, Glenn"

    Funny comic showing a character’s love for a game and his online complaints, highlighting relatable fan behavior.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #23

    Funny comic strip showing a person spending all day on their phone, with light changing from day to night.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #24

    Funny comic showing a macaroni character holding keys, with a pasta apartment pun in a silly, smart, relatable style.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #25

    Funny comics comic strip showing a person embracing their terrible but beloved city with silly and relatable humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #26

    "Oh God No"

    Comic strip showing a simple character with a light glow next to a Welcome to Florida sign, funny relatable comic style.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #27

    "Debra What The Hell"

    Two-panel funny comic showing a woman and a sketch figure having a relatable conversation about self-improvement.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #28

    "Watched The Third Hobbit Movie On A Plane Recently And Wasn’t A Huge Fan Tbh!"

    Funny comics showing hikers lost in the woods with a dark twist, illustrating silly and relatable humor in the outdoors.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #29

    A funny comic showing a woman missing her grandma at a grave and the grandma missing her in an afterlife scene.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #30

    "Yeah"

    Comic strip showing a man questioning a butterfly, a funny comic illustrating silly and smart moments in relatable comics.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #31

    Funny comics featuring a man with high-waisted pants and a humorous encounter with a monster and police officers.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #32

    "Just Say No"

    Funny comics showing a protest with signs about firearms and a character walking away with fire wings, capturing silly and smart humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #33

    "This One’s Kind Of A Rorschach Test For Debate Me Bros"

    Comic strip showing two people debating, highlighting funny comics that are silly, smart, and totally relatable moments.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #34

    "Snowflakes, The Lot Of Them"

    Two people in a funny comic discussing pronouns and politics, showcasing relatable humor from funny comics.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #35

    "You’ll Always Be My Boo"

    Simple funny comic featuring two cute ghost characters in a silly and relatable moment from a funny comics series.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #36

    "You Did It!"

    Two trees discuss future careers in a funny comic, followed by a happy screenplay character, illustrating relatable humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #37

    "Good For You, Plunkers"

    Funny comic panels featuring a cat with human hands involved in driving, sports, and writing emails, relatable and silly humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #38

    Comic strip showing two people on a blanket with silly and smart dialogue, capturing funny comics relatable moments.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #39

    "Get It??"

    Funny comic featuring cartoon arrows and rectangles announcing the arrival of a baby boy in a silly and relatable style.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #40

    "She’s An Empath"

    Funny comic panels showing a character feeling sad and happy with the tides, depicting relatable emotions in a simple style.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #41

    "Ah Nuts"

    Funny comics showing a simple love conversation between two characters with silly and relatable humor in four panels.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #42

    "That’s On You"

    Comic strip featuring a man and a ghost humorously portraying relatable, funny, and smart moments in silly comics.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #43

    Funny comics showing two characters shouting phrases like free speech, you're an idiot, and shut up in a simple outdoor setting.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #44

    Comic strip of a writer in a chair humorously avoiding questions, highlighting funny comics that are silly, smart, and relatable.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #45

    Two-panel funny comic showing a woman and man discussing podcast plans, illustrating relatable humor in silly comics.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #46

    "Ugh Gross"

    Two women sitting on a bench in a funny comic about relatable social awkwardness and silly conversations.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #47

    "Wow"

    Simple funny comic strip showing a character discovering Spotify Wrapped and feeling like a musician.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #48

    "This Is How I Assume Astrology Works"

    Funny comic showing a person humorously predicting being a pain, illustrating silly and relatable comic humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #49

    "Oh Baby It’s Carousel Time"

    Funny comic strip with a character transforming under moonlight into a pink cartoon creature, blending silly and relatable humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #50

    "Wouldn’t You Know It — The Nicknames Are Back"

    Pink geometric characters in a funny comic expressing a preference, showcasing smart and relatable humor in cartoons.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #51

    "Suddenly A Shot Rang Out!"

    Silly and smart funny comic featuring a dog typing under a dark and starry night background.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #52

    "Oh Nooooooooooo"

    Funny comic showing a woman upset for becoming political while a man reacts with horror, illustrating relatable humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #53

    "Wow"

    Simple funny comic with stick figures talking about sun, moon, stars, and personality in a silly relatable style.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #54

    "Huge Cap Energy"

    Comic character reading a book titled The Problem With Determinism with a funny, relatable caption about Capricorn.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #55

    "Roof Stoof"

    Funny comic showing mice leaving a hole and collapsing, illustrating silly, smart, and relatable humor in comics.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #56

    "This One Still Works"

    Funny comics depicting satirical social commentary with relatable and silly characters holding signs on America.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #57

    "Guys Did You Know They Didn’t Know About Dinosaurs Until Like 1850"

    Comic strip featuring a medieval s**f time traveling, combining funny comics with silly and smart humor elements.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #58

    "He Is Immortal"

    Funny comics featuring a robot and characters in a colorful, relatable cartoon style with smart and silly humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #59

    "Haha Wow"

    Funny comic strip featuring quirky characters in a silly and relatable situation with smart, humorous dialogue.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #60

    Funny comics panel showing a pig police officer explaining most police work is paperwork with silly and relatable humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #61

    "No One Tell Her"

    Simple stick figure comic panels exploring magic and belief, showcasing funny comics that are smart and relatable.

    bummerpartycomics Report

    #62

    "Moongirl, Please"

    Simple funny comic strip featuring a character called Moongirl and a voting ballot box, illustrating silly and relatable humor.

    bummerpartycomics Report

