62 Funny Comics That Are Equal Parts Silly, Smart, And Totally Relatable
Rusty Epstein’s Bummer Party Comics shine a hilarious light on life’s little absurdities. From bizarre scenarios to the chaos of social media, his comics turn the everyday weird into laugh-out-loud moments.
With a knack for finding humor in the unexpected, Rusty’s work is full of clever twists, silly ideas, and plenty of surprises—proof that sometimes all you need is a good laugh at life’s quirks.
Rusty didn’t start off as a polished cartoonist—he admits the first comics he drew after years of not drawing were “pretty awful in quality.” But he stuck with it, practicing every day and experimenting until he found a style that worked. “It really is just practice, trying new things, and finding a style that works for you,” he says, noting that even small improvements kept him motivated as he built up his comic library.
Inspiration for Rusty’s comics can strike anywhere, which is why he keeps a running note of ideas on his phone. Some are quick, passing thoughts—like “Katydidn’t” or “Giralf” (a giraffe with ALF’s face)—while others evolve into full comic outlines. “My memory is terrible — I have to write down ideas the moment I have them, otherwise, they’ll be lost to the ether,” Rusty explains, highlighting how fleeting ideas can turn into some of his funniest work.
Much of Rusty’s humor comes from observing people online. Reddit, in particular, fascinates him: “Reddit is wild because it feels like everyone is always doing one of two things: Trying to be a comedian, or trying to fight. That’s obviously a chaotic dynamic that I love watching unfold.” Instagram, he notes, has a different vibe—everyone wants to show they know more than you do. Both platforms, he says, are endless sources of absurdity and inspiration for his comics.
Rusty is no stranger to creative slumps. He says, “I’ve found my motivation comes in short bursts. I’ll have days where I’ll finish five comics in a couple of hours, and then entire weeks where I’m unable to bring myself to work on anything at all.” But he’s learned that simply sitting down and creating, even when inspiration is low, is the key to keeping the ideas flowing. This ebb and flow of creativity is part of what makes Bummer Party Comics feel both spontaneous and endlessly inventive.