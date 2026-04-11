Who Is Jeremy Clarkson? Jeremy Charles Robert Clarkson is a British journalist, television presenter, and author, renowned for his outspoken and often controversial style. His engaging personality has shaped motoring journalism. He first rose to national prominence as a presenter of the original Top Gear in 1988, which he later relaunched into a global phenomenon in 2002. The show’s revamped format achieved massive international viewership.

Full Name Jeremy Charles Robert Clarkson Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Dating Lisa Hogan Net Worth $85 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Hill House School, Repton School, Harlow College, Sheffield College Father Edward Grenville Clarkson Mother Shirley Gabrielle Clarkson Siblings Joanna Clarkson Kids Emily Clarkson, Finlo Clarkson, Katya Clarkson

Early Life and Education Born in Doncaster, England, Jeremy Clarkson grew up with his sister Joanna, where his parents ran a business selling tea cosies and later Paddington Bear toys. This early venture helped fund his private education. He attended Hill House School and Repton School, though he was expelled from the latter for bad behavior. Clarkson also pursued studies at Harlow College and Sheffield College.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jeremy Clarkson’s public life, including his first marriage to Alexandra James and a two-decade union with Frances Cain. He is currently dating Lisa Hogan. Clarkson shares three children—Emily, Finlo, and Katya—with Cain, with whom he co-parents, and maintains a private family life alongside his media career.

Career Highlights Jeremy Clarkson became a defining voice in motoring journalism, hosting Top Gear from 2002 to 2015 and transforming it into a globally watched program. The show reached an estimated 350 million viewers worldwide. He later launched The Grand Tour on Amazon, continuing his automotive adventures, and found new success starring in the farming documentary series Clarkson’s Farm. He also hosts Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. Clarkson has authored numerous books and writes weekly columns for The Sunday Times and The Sun, cementing his prolific career in media.