Happy birthday to Mandy Moore , Daisy Ridley , and Charlie Hunnam ! April 10 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer-Songwriter and Actress Mandy Moore, 42 Renowned for her versatile artistry, American singer-songwriter and actress Mandy Moore first captured national attention with her pop music. She has since transitioned to critically acclaimed acting roles in film and television. Moore is celebrated for her powerful performance in the series This Is Us and her beloved voice work as Rapunzel in Disney's Tangled.



Little-known fact: Before her music career took off, Mandy Moore was known as "The National Anthem Girl" for her frequent performances at sporting events in Florida.

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#2 English Actress Daisy Ridley, 34 Renowned for embodying strong, resilient characters, English actress Daisy Ridley gained international fame as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. She is best known for her intense physical performances and ability to anchor major cinematic franchises. Ridley has also lent her distinctive voice to animated projects and expanded into independent dramas.



Little-known fact: Before landing her breakthrough role in Star Wars, Daisy Ridley worked for over a year as a bartender in London.

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#3 English Actor Charlie Hunnam, 46 Respected for his dedication to character, English actor Charlie Hunnam commanded attention as Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy. He is celebrated for his compelling roles in both television and major motion pictures like Pacific Rim.



Little-known fact: Charlie Hunnam was discovered by a production manager in a shoe store while clowning around trying on shoes.

#4 American Singer-Songwriter and Producer Babyface, 67 Renowned for a prolific songwriting and production career, Kenneth Brian Edmonds, known as Babyface, shaped the sound of R&B for decades. The American singer-songwriter is an acclaimed force behind numerous chart-topping hits for himself and other artists. His extensive work includes co-founding LaFace Records and earning an impressive 13 Grammy Awards.



Little-known fact: Bootsy Collins of Parliament-Funkadelic gave Kenneth Brian Edmonds the nickname "Babyface" due to his youthful appearance.

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#5 American Actor Haley Joel Osment, 38 An American actor and voice actor, Haley Joel Osment rose to prominence as a child star in the late 1990s with his haunting performance in The Sixth Sense. He is widely recognized for his roles in A.I. Artificial Intelligence and Pay It Forward.



Little-known fact: Haley Joel Osment’s first professional acting gig was a Pizza Hut television commercial at the age of four.

#6 American Rapper, Producer, and Actor Q-Tip, 56 Renowned for his jazz-infused hip-hop style, American rapper and producer Q-Tip emerged from Queens, New York, as a groundbreaking artist. He is best known as a founding member and main producer of A Tribe Called Quest, a group inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Kamaal Ibn John Fareed also hosts the Apple Music 1 radio show Abstract Radio.



Little-known fact: Before taking the name Q-Tip, he participated in rap battles under the monikers J Nice and MC Love Child.

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#7 English Singer-Songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor, 47 With a polished vocal style and a flair for disco-pop, Sophie Michelle Ellis-Bextor emerged as a prominent English singer-songwriter. Her debut solo album, Read My Lips, yielded the enduring international hit "Murder on the Dancefloor," cementing her status in the music scene. She also captivated audiences with her popular "Kitchen Disco" livestreams during lockdown.



Little-known fact: Sophie Ellis-Bextor declined an audition for a role in the 2001 film Moulin Rouge! to fully focus on her burgeoning music career.

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#8 English Actor Alex Pettyfer, 36 An English actor and model, Alex Pettyfer rose to prominence with his breakout role as Alex Rider in the 2006 film Stormbreaker. He is known for performances in films like I Am Number Four and Magic Mike, showcasing his diverse acting range. Pettyfer has also ventured into directing and producing films.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on acting, Alex Pettyfer began his career as a child fashion model at the age of seven for brands like Gap.

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#9 American Actress Jamie Chung, 43 An American actress recognized for her journey from reality television to impactful dramatic roles, Jamie Chung has garnered acclaim for her compelling performances. She is best known for portraying Ji-Ah in HBO's Lovecraft Country and for lending her voice to Go Go Tomago in Disney's Big Hero 6 franchise.



Little-known fact: She was a hard-working student who held two jobs to pay her tuition while on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego.

#10 American Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter Orlando Jones, 58 Known for his versatile performances, Orlando Jones is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer with a flair for both drama and comedy. He is best recognized for his time on MADtv and his memorable role as the 7 Up spokesman. Jones continues to captivate audiences with dynamic roles in film and television, including his acclaimed portrayal of Mr. Nancy.



Little-known fact: One of Orlando Jones's earliest acting experiences involved playing a werewolf in a haunted house to raise money for his junior/senior prom.

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