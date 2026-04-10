Who Is Jamie Chung? Jamie Jilynn Chung is an American actress known for her versatile performances and engaging screen presence, transitioning seamlessly from reality television to compelling dramatic and comedic roles. Her work often brings a grounded authenticity to diverse characters. She first captured public attention as a cast member on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego, where her candid demeanor resonated with viewers. This initial exposure quickly paved the way for a dynamic acting career.

Full Name Jamie Jilynn Chung Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Bryan Greenberg Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Korean American Education Lowell High School, University of California, Riverside Father Ki Bhum Chung Mother Ki Soon Eom

Early Life and Education Born and raised in San Francisco, California, Jamie Chung grew up as a second-generation Korean American in a household steered by traditional immigrant parents who operated a hamburger restaurant. This environment instilled a strong work ethic. She pursued her education at Lowell High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of California, Riverside, in 2005. During her college years, Chung was also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jamie Chung’s public life, culminating in her marriage to actor Bryan Greenberg. The couple began dating in 2012 and became engaged in December 2013. Chung and Greenberg married on October 31, 2015, in Santa Barbara, California, and welcomed twin sons via surrogacy in October 2021. The pair frequently shares insights into their balancing act of careers and parenting.

Career Highlights Jamie Chung’s breakthrough in scripted television arrived with her critically acclaimed performance as Ji-Ah in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, a complex role that garnered significant praise for its depth and emotional impact. Her earlier work also included the lead in the independent film Eden. Beyond acting, Chung has expanded her brand by running the fashion blog “What the Chung?” which showcases her personal style and serves as a creative outlet. She also executive produced the film Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong, in which she co-starred with her husband. Her voice work as Go Go Tomago in Disney’s Academy Award-winning film Big Hero 6 and its subsequent series further cemented her versatility, contributing to a global animated franchise. Chung’s consistent work has established her as a respected presence across multiple media.