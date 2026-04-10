Who Is Orlando Jones? Orlando Jones is an American actor, comedian, and writer, recognized for his versatile performances and sharp comedic timing. He brings a unique, vibrant personality to every role. Jones first captured widespread attention as an original cast member on the sketch comedy series MADtv. His memorable characters and impressions quickly established him as a comedic force.

Full Name Orlando Jones Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Education Mauldin High School, College of Charleston Kids two children

Early Life and Education A focus on family shaped Orlando Jones’s early years in Mobile, Alabama, where his father played professional baseball. The family later moved to Mauldin, South Carolina, during his teenage years. He graduated from Mauldin High School in 1985 and then attended the College of Charleston, though he left prior to earning his degree to pursue entertainment.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Orlando Jones’s public life, including relationships with Brittany Daniel in 1995 and Angie Everhart in 2003. He married former model Jacqueline Staph on January 2, 2009, and together they share two children.

Career Highlights Orlando Jones’s breakthrough came as an original cast member on the sketch comedy series MADtv, where he showcased his range through various characters and impressions. He left the show after two seasons to pursue film work. He also gained significant recognition as the charismatic spokesman for 7 Up from 1999 to 2002, appearing in a massive commercial campaign. Jones has continued to make an impact with roles like the African god Anansi in Starz’s American Gods.