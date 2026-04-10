Who Is Alex Pettyfer? English actor and model Alex Pettyfer is renowned for his compelling performances and versatile range. He brings a distinct intensity to each character he portrays, often showcasing both charm and complexity on screen. Pettyfer first garnered significant attention for his starring role as Alex Rider in the 2006 film Stormbreaker. This early spy adventure catapulted him into the public eye, establishing him as a rising talent.

Full Name Alexander Richard Pettyfer Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (181 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Sylvia Young Theatre School Father Richard Pettyfer Mother Lee Robinson Siblings James Ireland Kids Luca Malaika Pettyfer

Early Life and Education Growing up in Stevenage, UK, Alex Pettyfer was immersed in the performing arts; both his parents, Richard Pettyfer and Lee Robinson, were actors. He has a younger half-brother, James Ireland. Pettyfer attended The Mall School and Shiplake College, nurturing an early passion for acting. He later studied at Sylvia Young Theatre School, where he further developed his craft.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Alex Pettyfer’s public life, including an engagement to actress Riley Keough. He married German model Toni Garrn in 2020. Pettyfer and Garrn welcomed their daughter, Luca Malaika Pettyfer, in 2021, with whom they later co-parented after their divorce was announced in 2023.

Career Highlights Alex Pettyfer’s career breakthrough came with his leading role in the 2006 action film Stormbreaker, where he portrayed teenage spy Alex Rider. The performance earned him a Young Artist Award nomination. He expanded his work beyond acting, making his directorial debut with the 2018 thriller Back Roads, in which he also starred. Pettyfer has since taken on producing roles in various projects.