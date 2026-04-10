Alex Pettyfer: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Alex Pettyfer
April 10, 1990
Stevenage, UK
36 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Alex Pettyfer?
English actor and model Alex Pettyfer is renowned for his compelling performances and versatile range. He brings a distinct intensity to each character he portrays, often showcasing both charm and complexity on screen.
Pettyfer first garnered significant attention for his starring role as Alex Rider in the 2006 film Stormbreaker. This early spy adventure catapulted him into the public eye, establishing him as a rising talent.
|Full Name
|Alexander Richard Pettyfer
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches (181 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Sylvia Young Theatre School
|Father
|Richard Pettyfer
|Mother
|Lee Robinson
|Siblings
|James Ireland
|Kids
|Luca Malaika Pettyfer
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Stevenage, UK, Alex Pettyfer was immersed in the performing arts; both his parents, Richard Pettyfer and Lee Robinson, were actors. He has a younger half-brother, James Ireland.
Pettyfer attended The Mall School and Shiplake College, nurturing an early passion for acting. He later studied at Sylvia Young Theatre School, where he further developed his craft.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Alex Pettyfer’s public life, including an engagement to actress Riley Keough. He married German model Toni Garrn in 2020.
Pettyfer and Garrn welcomed their daughter, Luca Malaika Pettyfer, in 2021, with whom they later co-parented after their divorce was announced in 2023.
Career Highlights
Alex Pettyfer’s career breakthrough came with his leading role in the 2006 action film Stormbreaker, where he portrayed teenage spy Alex Rider. The performance earned him a Young Artist Award nomination.
He expanded his work beyond acting, making his directorial debut with the 2018 thriller Back Roads, in which he also starred. Pettyfer has since taken on producing roles in various projects.
Signature Quote
“I think you have to be very secure as an actor to escape yourself – to revisit someone’s past, whether you’re portraying another person or creating someone, and then to come back to who you are and not bring those emotions with you.”
See Also
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