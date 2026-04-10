Who Is Charlie Hunnam? Charles Matthew Hunnam is an English actor renowned for his intense performances and compelling screen presence. He commands attention in a diverse range of film and television roles. He first gained widespread attention as Jax Teller in the acclaimed FX drama Sons of Anarchy, leading the series through seven impactful seasons. His portrayal earned significant critical praise and a dedicated global fanbase.

Full Name Charles Matthew Hunnam Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married to Morgana McNelis Net Worth $18 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Irish, Scottish Education Cumbria College of Art and Design Father William Hunnam Mother Jane Bell Siblings William Hunnam, Oliver, Christian

Early Life and Education Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, Charles Matthew Hunnam was raised primarily by his mother, Jane Bell, a ballet dancer and business owner, after his parents’ divorce. He has an older brother, William, and two younger half-brothers. He attended Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Penrith, before enrolling at Cumbria College of Art and Design. There, he pursued a degree in the theory and history of film with a side in performing arts.

Notable Relationships Over the past two decades, Charlie Hunnam’s romantic life has been centered on his enduring relationship with artist and jewelry designer Morgana McNelis. They began dating in 2005 and have since cultivated a private life together. Hunnam has no children and, while their relationship is long-term, he referred to McNelis as his “wife” in an interview in January 2026, indicating a deep commitment.

Career Highlights Charlie Hunnam’s acting career is largely defined by his lead role as Jackson “Jax” Teller in the FX crime drama Sons of Anarchy. His powerful performance across seven seasons garnered him Critics’ Choice Television Award nominations. Beyond television, Hunnam has also made a significant mark in film, notably starring as Raleigh Becket in Guillermo del Toro’s blockbuster Pacific Rim, which grossed over $411 million worldwide. He also received a Huading Award for Best Global Emerging Actor for his work in the film. Later, he earned the CinemaCon Award for Male Star of the Year for his title role in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.