Who Is Sophie Ellis-Bextor? Sophie Michelle Ellis-Bextor is an English singer and songwriter, celebrated for her distinctive blend of disco, pop, and electronic dance music. Her polished vocal style brings a sophisticated edge to dancefloor anthems. Ellis-Bextor first gained widespread public attention with her 2000 collaboration, “Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love),” which hit number one in the UK. This success quickly led to her enduring global hit, “Murder on the Dancefloor,” which experienced a massive resurgence in 2023.

Full Name Sophie Michelle Ellis-Bextor Gender Female Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality British Education St Stephen’s School, Godolphin and Latymer School Father Robin Bextor Mother Janet Ellis Siblings Jackson Ellis-Leach, Maisy Bextor, Dulce Bextor, Bertie Bextor, Martha-Rose Ellis-Leach Kids Sonny Jones, Kit Jones, Ray Jones, Jesse Jones, Mickey Jones

Early Life and Education Born in Isleworth, London, Sophie Ellis-Bextor grew up in a creative home, the daughter of television presenter Janet Ellis and film producer Robin Bextor. She occasionally appeared on “Blue Peter” alongside her mother. Ellis-Bextor attended St Stephen’s School and later the Godolphin and Latymer School, where she first performed with the W11 Opera children’s opera at age thirteen, shaping her early artistic path.

Notable Relationships Sophie Ellis-Bextor married musician Richard Jones, bassist for The Feeling, on June 25, 2005. Their relationship began in 2002 after he auditioned for her tour band, sparking an instant connection. The couple shares five sons: Sonny, Kit, Ray, Jesse, and Mickey, with whom they co-parent amidst their busy careers.

Career Highlights Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s debut solo album, Read My Lips, released in 2001, became a double platinum success worldwide, featuring the global hit “Murder on the Dancefloor.” Her earlier collaboration with Spiller on “Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)” also topped UK charts. Beyond her chart success, Ellis-Bextor launched a popular series of “Kitchen Disco” livestreams during the pandemic, connecting with fans globally. She also published her memoir, Music, Men, Motherhood and Me, and has embarked on multiple North American tours.