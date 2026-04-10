Who Is Mandy Moore? Amanda Leigh Moore is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her versatile talents. Her influential work often blends music with compelling on-screen performances. Moore’s breakout moment arrived with her 1999 debut single “Candy,” a pop hit that launched her into the public eye. This success quickly established her as a prominent voice in the late 1990s music scene.

Full Name Amanda Leigh Moore Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Park Maitland School, Bishop Moore Catholic High School, Lake Brantley High School, The Maile School Father Donald Moore Mother Stacy Moore Siblings Scott Moore, Kyle Moore Kids August Harrison Goldsmith, Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, Louise Everett Goldsmith

Early Life and Education Moore was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, to Stacy, a former news reporter, and Donald, an airline pilot. She discovered a passion for singing and the stage at Park Maitland School in Longwood, Florida. She attended Bishop Moore Catholic High School in Orlando, continuing her education with tutors after signing a record deal. Her British maternal grandmother, a professional ballerina, significantly inspired her artistic pursuits.

Notable Relationships Mandy Moore married musician Taylor Goldsmith in November 2018, following her earlier marriage to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016. Moore shares three children with Goldsmith: sons August Harrison and Oscar Bennett, and daughter Louise Everett.

Career Highlights Mandy Moore’s acting career soared with her starring role as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC family drama This Is Us, which garnered her critical acclaim. She also voiced Rapunzel in Disney’s hit animated film Tangled, introducing her to new audiences worldwide. Beyond her acting, Moore’s music career includes several albums, notably her platinum-selling debut So Real and subsequent releases like Silver Landings. She has also embarked on successful tours and contributed to various film soundtracks. To date, Moore has received multiple nominations for a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for her work on This Is Us, solidifying her standing in television.