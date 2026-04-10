Who Is Daisy Ridley? Daisy Jazz Isobel Ridley is an English actress known for her compelling performances and fierce on-screen presence. She has forged a distinctive path in cinema, often embodying characters with remarkable inner strength. Her breakout moment came with the 2015 global phenomenon Star Wars: The Force Awakens, where her portrayal of Rey instantly captivated audiences worldwide. This role propelled her from relative obscurity into a household name.

Full Name Daisy Jazz Isobel Ridley Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, Birkbeck, University of London, Open University Father Christopher Ridley Mother Louise Fawkner-Corbett Siblings Kika Rose Ridley, Poppy Sophia Ridley

Early Life and Education Born on April 10, 1992, in Westminster, London, England, Daisy Ridley grew up with two older sisters, Kika Rose and Poppy Sophia, in a household that encouraged creativity, with her father working as a photographer. She received a scholarship to the prestigious Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, attending from ages nine to eighteen, before briefly studying classical civilization at Birkbeck, University of London.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Daisy Ridley’s journey, culminating in her marriage to actor Tom Bateman. The couple met on the set of the 2017 mystery film Murder on the Orient Express. Ridley confirmed their marriage in January 2023, though they have kept their relationship largely private and have no publicly announced children.

Career Highlights Daisy Ridley’s career is most defined by her starring role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, beginning with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. Her performance garnered critical acclaim and global recognition, anchoring the new era of the iconic franchise. Beyond the Star Wars universe, Ridley has expanded her work into diverse projects, including voice roles in Peter Rabbit and the video game Twelve Minutes, and lead performances in films like Ophelia and The Marsh King’s Daughter. To date, she has collected several accolades, including the 2016 MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance, cementing her status as a fixture in modern pop culture.