Who Is Haley Joel Osment? Haley Joel Osment is an American actor known for his expressive performances across film and television. He established himself early on as a profound talent in Hollywood. His breakthrough arrived with his role in the psychological thriller The Sixth Sense, where his line “I see dead people” became an instant cultural touchstone. This pivotal performance earned him an Academy Award nomination at a young age.

Full Name Haley Joel Osment Gender Male Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education New York University Father Michael Eugene Osment Mother Theresa Osment Siblings Emily Osment

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Haley Joel Osment grew up in a family with strong ties to the entertainment industry. His father, Michael Eugene Osment, was a theater and film actor who instilled a love for the craft in his son. Osment attended Flintridge Preparatory School before pursuing higher education at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Haley Joel Osment has largely kept his personal relationships out of the public eye. He has never publicly confirmed a marriage or children. While Osment has acknowledged a past intense relationship that ended after the pandemic, his current relationship status remains private.

Career Highlights Haley Joel Osment’s career took off with his critically acclaimed role as Cole Sear in the 1999 film The Sixth Sense, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He followed this with memorable performances in Pay It Forward and Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence. Beyond live-action roles, Osment built a significant presence in voice acting, most notably as the protagonist Sora in the widely popular Kingdom Hearts video game series. He has also lent his voice to various animated projects for Disney and other studios.