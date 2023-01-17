Back in medieval times, people began to use last names to distinguish persons who had the same first name from each other. As the custom of using last names became more and more common, another thing it began to be used for was to denote which family the person in question belonged to. Hence the word “family name,” by the way.

Even though it is absolutely possible that two people sharing the same last name are completely unrelated, it is not unusual for us to think, upon hearing about a John Whitewood and a Michael Whitewood, that they come from the same family, especially if we already know that they are somehow connected, for example, through work or place of residence.

This is even more true for the world of show business. The entertainment industry, though undeniably big, is still rather tight, and that’s why people often assume that even celebrities with pretty common last names are relatives. And yet, it is not always the case. There are a lot of celebrities who despite sharing a last name are not related in any way. There are even celebrities who changed their names because there was already someone with the same name, and they wanted to avoid the confusion.

So if you’ve ever wondered if famous people with the same surnames have a family connection, we have collected a list of celebrities who share a last name yet aren’t related. Share this article with your friends to clear up any confusion they might have as well. If you want to add more celebrities who share the same surname, our comment section is open for you.

#1

Katy Perry And Matthew Perry

#2

Jennifer Lawrence And Martin Lawrence

#3

Will Smith And Bubba Smith

#4

Enrique Iglesias And Gabriel Iglesias

#5

Kristen Stewart And Martha Stewart

#6

Michael Keaton And Diane Keaton

#7

Paul McCartney And Jesse McCartney

#8

Robin Williams And Barry Williams

#9

Amy Adams And Bryan Adams

#10

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman And Monique Coleman

#11

Mandy Moore And Demi Moore

#12

Denzel Washington And Kerry Washington

#13

Kate Hudson And Jennifer Hudson

#14

Cindy Crawford And Joan Crawford

#15

Sarah Rafferty And Frances Rafferty

#16

Adelaide Kane And Shannon Kane

#17

Gaten Matarazzo And Heather Matarazzo

#18

Jennifer Lopez And Mario Lopez

#19

Kristen Bell And Drake Bell

#20

Audrey Hepburn And Katharine Hepburn

#21

Pamela Anderson And Gillian Anderson

#22

Julianne Moore And Demi Moore

#23

Michael Jackson And Jonathan Jackson

#24

Tina Turner And Lana Turner

#25

Lily Collins And Suzanne Collins

#26

John Ritter And Krysten Ritter

#27

Sarah Jessica Parker And Eleanor Parker

#28

Claire Holt And Olivia Holt

#29

Brittany Snow And Jamie Snow

#30

Liam Payne And Bruce Payne

#31

Helen Hunt And Bonnie Hunt

#32

Alan Bennett And Joan Bennett

#33

Drew Carey And Mariah Carey

#34

Diane Lane And Nathan Lane

#35

Jessica Simpson And Cody Simpson

#36

Mary-Kate Olsen And Susan Olsen

#37

Richard Simmons And Gene Simmons

#38

Jimi Hendrix And Elaine Hendrix

#39

Carol Channing And Stockard Channing

#40

Keith Richards And Denise Richards

#41

Jean Louisa Kelly And Lisa Robin Kelly

#42

James Marsden And Jason Marsden

#43

Courtney Love And Darlene Love

#44

Carrie Underwood And Matthew Underwood

#45

Matthew Broderick And Beth Broderick

#46

Larry King And Joey King

#47

Janet Leigh And Vivien Leigh

#48

Richard Sherman And Bobby Sherman

#49

Louis Tomlinson And Eleanor Tomlinson

#50

Logan Henderson And Florence Henderson

#51

Helen Slater And Christian Slater

#52

Kathryn McCormick and Maureen McCormick

#53

Rachael Leigh Cook And Dane Cook

#54

Hayley Mills And Heather Mills

