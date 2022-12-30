We all know some celebrities that feel like they’ve been around forever. You remember watching their performances in movies, hearing their voices on the radio, and seeing them as guests on talk shows. Their names are staples, and you just know they aged too. A lot. Right?

Sorry to mess up your perception of time, but some of those you once considered young celebrities are not even 30. Names like Dakota Fanning, Harry Styles, and Justin Bieber may sound old because of how long they’ve been around, but these people are younger than you think! And it’s not like they look older than their actual age. It’s just that they’ve been in the spotlight for so long, and somehow, they’re only 20-something. Yeah, another one of those things that makes you feel slightly useless.

In such a fast-paced industry like the entertainment one, it’s not uncommon for young talents to rise to fame quickly, but seeing how much these celebrities in their 20s have accomplished is still impressive. Many have won awards, released multiple albums or films, and amassed an enormous following on social media.

Today’s list features dozens of celebrities still in their twenties… and we can barely believe the submissions we included here. From breakout stars to established icons, these famous young people are making waves in their respective industries and proving they’ve never been destined to be one-hit wonders. Whether you’re a fan of pop music, blockbuster movies, or cutting-edge fashion, you’ll surely recognize most of the faces on this list of celebrities under 30. They’ve got staying power throughout their careers, and we can’t wait to see what they’ll accomplish in the future.

So sit back, grab some popcorn — or a bottle of wine, because let’s be real, we’re all feeling pretty old right now — and get ready to be shocked by these surprising celebrity ages.