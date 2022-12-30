We all know some celebrities that feel like they’ve been around forever. You remember watching their performances in movies, hearing their voices on the radio, and seeing them as guests on talk shows. Their names are staples, and you just know they aged too. A lot. Right?

Sorry to mess up your perception of time, but some of those you once considered young celebrities are not even 30. Names like Dakota Fanning, Harry Styles, and Justin Bieber may sound old because of how long they’ve been around, but these people are younger than you think! And it’s not like they look older than their actual age. It’s just that they’ve been in the spotlight for so long, and somehow, they’re only 20-something. Yeah, another one of those things that makes you feel slightly useless.

In such a fast-paced industry like the entertainment one, it’s not uncommon for young talents to rise to fame quickly, but seeing how much these celebrities in their 20s have accomplished is still impressive. Many have won awards, released multiple albums or films, and amassed an enormous following on social media.

Today’s list features dozens of celebrities still in their twenties… and we can barely believe the submissions we included here. From breakout stars to established icons, these famous young people are making waves in their respective industries and proving they’ve never been destined to be one-hit wonders. Whether you’re a fan of pop music, blockbuster movies, or cutting-edge fashion, you’ll surely recognize most of the faces on this list of celebrities under 30. They’ve got staying power throughout their careers, and we can’t wait to see what they’ll accomplish in the future.

So sit back, grab some popcorn — or a bottle of wine, because let’s be real, we’re all feeling pretty old right now — and get ready to be shocked by these surprising celebrity ages.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tom Holland (26)

Tom Holland (26)

tomholland2013 Report

10points
POST
#2

Timothée Chalamet (27)

Timothée Chalamet (27)

tchalamet Report

10points
POST
#3

Harry Styles (28)

Harry Styles (28)

harrystyles Report

9points
POST
#4

Post Malone (27)

Post Malone (27)

postmalone Report

9points
POST
#5

Chance The Rapper (29)

Chance The Rapper (29)

chancetherapper Report

9points
POST
#6

Zendaya (26)

Zendaya (26)

zendaya Report

9points
POST
#7

Dua Lipa (27)

Dua Lipa (27)

dualipa Report

9points
POST
#8

Doja Cat (27)

Doja Cat (27)

dojacat Report

8points
POST
#9

Ariana Grande (29)

Ariana Grande (29)

arianagrande Report

8points
POST
#10

Lil Nas X (23)

Lil Nas X (23)

lilnasx Report

8points
POST
#11

Lil Uzi Vert (27)

Lil Uzi Vert (27)

liluzivert Report

8points
POST
#12

Giannis Antetokounmpo (28)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (28)

giannis_an34 Report

8points
POST
#13

Bad Bunny (28)

Bad Bunny (28)

badbunnypr Report

8points
POST
#14

Liam Payne (29)

Liam Payne (29)

liampayne Report

8points
POST
#15

Lorde (26)

Lorde (26)

Liliane Callegari Report

7points
POST
#16

Saoirse Ronan (28)

Saoirse Ronan (28)

Patrick L. Report

7points
POST
#17

Kendall Jenner (27)

Kendall Jenner (27)

kendalljenner Report

7points
POST
#18

Anya Taylor-Joy (26)

Anya Taylor-Joy (26)

Gage Skidmore Report

7points
POST
#19

Kylie Jenner (25)

Kylie Jenner (25)

kyliejenner Report

7points
POST
#20

Justin Bieber (28)

Justin Bieber (28)

justinbieber Report

7points
POST
#21

Shawn Mendes (24)

Shawn Mendes (24)

shawnmendes Report

7points
POST
#22

Zara Larsson (24)

Zara Larsson (24)

zaralarsson Report

7points
POST
#23

Lil Baby (28)

Lil Baby (28)

lilbaby Report

7points
POST
#24

Lewis Capaldi (26)

Lewis Capaldi (26)

lewiscapaldi Report

7points
POST
#25

Martin Garrix (26)

Martin Garrix (26)

martingarrix Report

7points
POST
#26

Devin Booker (26)

Devin Booker (26)

dbook Report

7points
POST
#27

Dakota Fanning (28)

Dakota Fanning (28)

dakotafanning Report

6points
POST
#28

Megan Thee Stallion (27)

Megan Thee Stallion (27)

theestallion Report

6points
POST
#29

Chloë Grace Moretz (25)

Chloë Grace Moretz (25)

chloegmoretz Report

6points
POST
#30

Bella Hadid (26)

Bella Hadid (26)

bellahadid Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Gigi Hadid (27)

Gigi Hadid (27)

gigihadid Report

6points
POST
#32

Camila Cabello (25)

Camila Cabello (25)

camila_cabello Report

6points
POST
#33

Hailee Steinfeld (25)

Hailee Steinfeld (25)

haileesteinfeld Report

6points
POST
#34

Lili Reinhart (26)

Lili Reinhart (26)

lilireinhart Report

6points
POST
#35

Elizabeth Gillies (29)

Elizabeth Gillies (29)

lizgillz Report

6points
POST
#36

Beanie Feldstein (29)

Beanie Feldstein (29)

beaniefeldstein Report

5points
POST
#37

Ben Platt (29)

Ben Platt (29)

bensplatt Report

5points
POST
#38

Sophie Turner (26)

Sophie Turner (26)

sophiet Report

5points
POST
#39

Naomi Scott (29)

Naomi Scott (29)

naomigscott Report

5points
POST
#40

Sydney Sweeney (25)

Sydney Sweeney (25)

sydney_sweeney Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Zoey Deutch (28)

Zoey Deutch (28)

zoeydeutch Report

5points
POST
#42

Halsey (28)

Halsey (28)

iamhalsey Report

5points
POST
#43

Miranda Cosgrove (29)

Miranda Cosgrove (29)

mirandacosgrove Report

5points
POST
#44

Camila Mendes (28)

Camila Mendes (28)

camimendes Report

5points
POST
#45

Letitia Wright (29)

Letitia Wright (29)

letitiawright Report

5points
POST
#46

David Dobrik (26)

David Dobrik (26)

daviddobrik Report

5points
POST
#47

Dove Cameron (26)

Dove Cameron (26)

dovecameron Report

5points
POST
#48

Olivia Cooke (27)

Olivia Cooke (27)

livkatecooke Report

4points
POST
#49

Florence Pugh (26)

Florence Pugh (26)

florencepugh Report

4points
POST
#50

Joey King (23)

Joey King (23)

joeyking Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Liana Liberato (27)

Liana Liberato (27)

lianaliberato Report

4points
POST
#52

Victoria Justice (29)

Victoria Justice (29)

victoriajustice Report

4points
POST
#53

Ava Max (28)

Ava Max (28)

avamax Report

4points
POST
#54

Simone Biles (25)

Simone Biles (25)

simonebiles Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!