In our latest venture at Loooop Studio, we've taken on a unique challenge with "One Line Celebrities". Our goal? To distill the distinctive features and expressions of each celebrity into our signature style: a single, unbroken line. It's not just about recreating a likeness but capturing the essence of each individual in a way that's instantly recognizable.

We invite you to join us in this exploration and hope you'll appreciate the simplicity and recognize the familiar faces in their minimalist forms.

#1

Leonardo Dicaprio

#1 Leonardo Dicaprio

We've set our own rules for this project - a single black line of uniform thickness, drawn on a plain white canvas. No colors, no shading, just one line to tell the story. It's a constraint, sure, but also a means to push our creativity to the limits. By stripping the art down to its most basic form, we're compelled to explore what truly makes each face unique.
#2

Will Smith

#2 Will Smith

#3

Johnny Depp

#3 Johnny Depp

The premise of this project lies in the parallels drawn between the individuality of the line and the uniqueness of each celebrity. Just as every face is unique, so is each line’s journey across the canvas. This simple concept, one line for one individual, captures the essence of our artistic philosophy.
#4

Elon Musk

#4 Elon Musk

Could have just drawn a dollar sign.

#5

Bill Gates

#5 Bill Gates

#6

Kanye West

#6 Kanye West

#7

Brad Pitt

#7 Brad Pitt

#8

Mike Tyson

#8 Mike Tyson

#9

Taylor Swift

#9 Taylor Swift

#10

Kim Kardashian

#10 Kim Kardashian

#11

Lionel Messi

#11 Lionel Messi

#12

Ariana Grande

#12 Ariana Grande

#13

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

#13 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

#14

Greta Thunberg

#14 Greta Thunberg

#15

Cristiano Ronaldo

#15 Cristiano Ronaldo

#16

Oprah Winfrey

#16 Oprah Winfrey

#17

Rihanna

Rihanna

#18

Mark Zuckerberg

#18 Mark Zuckerberg

#19

Novak Djokovic

#19 Novak Djokovic

#20

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

#21

Justin Bieber

#21 Justin Bieber

#22

Serena Williams

#22 Serena Williams

#23

Tom Cruise

#23 Tom Cruise

#24

Angelina Jolie

#24 Angelina Jolie

#25

Michael Jordan

#25 Michael Jordan

#26

Katy Perry

#26 Katy Perry

#27

Lebron James

#27 Lebron James

#28

Billie Eilish

#28 Billie Eilish

