105 Cartoon Characters Who Have A Real-Life Twin
The internet is a magical place. It’s where you can find anything you want, sometimes even more than you bargained for. Case in point: cartoon characters in real life! Or… real-life people who look like cartoons? Well, you know what we mean. The fact is, we had to investigate this more. It’s not like there are a lot of cartoon lookalikes in the world, right?
Wrong. There are SO many of them wandering among us basic ordinary people. It inevitably resulted in us creating a gallery of human cartoon characters! Some of these people were born with unique features that make them look like our favorite cartoon characters. Others happen to have been caught with an identical hairstyle or outfit. Either way, it works so well, they can totally pass for doppelgangers.
There’s no denying these people resemble their cartoon counterparts. Johnny Bravo, Peter Griffin, and even the Disney princesses themselves! We rounded up some of the most uncanny connections between people and our favorite animation characters. Which one wins, though? Tell us by upvoting your favorite real-life cartoon characters!
Mr. Burns From The Simpsons
One of my old regulars from the Bar I used to work at is a dead ringer of Mr Burns. We actually started to call him Mr Burns and could get him to do the "excellent" thing when he'd had a few!
Little Girl Looks Like Boo From Monsters, Inc.
Linguini From Ratatouille
there was a college aged kid at my middle school, i guess he must of had a job of some sort, security or something? i don't remember and im pretty sure he didnt do his job because kids came to school with all sorts of alcohol lol,,, anyway he looked identical to this!! (it cant be him tho i think because the picture is like 5 years old)
Boss Nass From Star Wars
Hiro Hamada From Big Hero 6
Grandma From Tweety
Carl From Up
Russel From Up
Toothless From How To Train Your Dragon
fun fact: some of toothless' animations are based off of cats (that's why he's so likeable :D)
Edna From The Incredibles
Shaggy And Scooby Doo
i look like shaggy too! i have his same hair and more or less the same basic outfit most days (but a sweater instead of a tshirt)
Flash From Zootopia
Johnny Bravo
Human Shrek
Wall-E
Linguini From Ratatouille
Gru From Despicable Me
Elsa From Frozen
Patty And Selma From The Simpsons
Donkey From Shrek
Mrs. Potato Head From Toy Story
Peter Griffin From Family Guy
Andy From Toy Story
Scruffy From Futurama
Woody From Toy Story
E.T. From The Extra-Terrestrial
Roddy From Flushed Away
Mary Katherine From Epic
Linda Belcher From Bob’s Burgers
Gru From Despicable Me
i firmly believe he is uncle fester from the addams family >:)