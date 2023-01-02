The internet is a magical place. It’s where you can find anything you want, sometimes even more than you bargained for. Case in point: cartoon characters in real life! Or… real-life people who look like cartoons? Well, you know what we mean. The fact is, we had to investigate this more. It’s not like there are a lot of cartoon lookalikes in the world, right?

Wrong. There are SO many of them wandering among us basic ordinary people. It inevitably resulted in us creating a gallery of human cartoon characters! Some of these people were born with unique features that make them look like our favorite cartoon characters. Others happen to have been caught with an identical hairstyle or outfit. Either way, it works so well, they can totally pass for doppelgangers.

There’s no denying these people resemble their cartoon counterparts. Johnny Bravo, Peter Griffin, and even the Disney princesses themselves! We rounded up some of the most uncanny connections between people and our favorite animation characters. Which one wins, though? Tell us by upvoting your favorite real-life cartoon characters!

#1

Mr. Burns From The Simpsons

Mr. Burns From The Simpsons

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
One of my old regulars from the Bar I used to work at is a dead ringer of Mr Burns. We actually started to call him Mr Burns and could get him to do the "excellent" thing when he'd had a few!

#2

Little Girl Looks Like Boo From Monsters, Inc.

Little Girl Looks Like Boo From Monsters, Inc.

#3

Linguini From Ratatouille

Linguini From Ratatouille

timothythefrog (he/they)
timothythefrog (he/they)
there was a college aged kid at my middle school, i guess he must of had a job of some sort, security or something? i don't remember and im pretty sure he didnt do his job because kids came to school with all sorts of alcohol lol,,, anyway he looked identical to this!! (it cant be him tho i think because the picture is like 5 years old)

#4

Boss Nass From Star Wars

Boss Nass From Star Wars

rspanther
rspanther
I'm confused, why are there 6 pictures of the same creature?

#5

Hiro Hamada From Big Hero 6

Hiro Hamada From Big Hero 6

Libstak
Libstak
That looks totally photoshopped

#6

Grandma From Tweety

Grandma From Tweety

#7

Carl From Up

Carl From Up

#8

Russel From Up

Russel From Up

#9

Toothless From How To Train Your Dragon

Toothless From How To Train Your Dragon

timothythefrog (he/they)
timothythefrog (he/they)
fun fact: some of toothless' animations are based off of cats (that's why he's so likeable :D)

#10

Edna From The Incredibles

Edna From The Incredibles

#11

Shaggy And Scooby Doo

Shaggy And Scooby Doo

timothythefrog (he/they)
timothythefrog (he/they)
i look like shaggy too! i have his same hair and more or less the same basic outfit most days (but a sweater instead of a tshirt)

#12

Flash From Zootopia

Flash From Zootopia

#13

Johnny Bravo

Johnny Bravo

Guile main
Guile main
Wait a minute... he looks like me?!

#14

Human Shrek

Human Shrek

#15

Wall-E

Wall-E

#16

Linguini From Ratatouille

Linguini From Ratatouille

#17

Gru From Despicable Me

Gru From Despicable Me

#18

Elsa From Frozen

Elsa From Frozen

Sora
Sora
Must be great being a with blonde girl

#19

Patty And Selma From The Simpsons

Patty And Selma From The Simpsons

Sora
Sora
Yes, but which one is Petty and which is Salem's?!

#20

Donkey From Shrek

Donkey From Shrek

#21

Mrs. Potato Head From Toy Story

Mrs. Potato Head From Toy Story

#22

Peter Griffin From Family Guy

Peter Griffin From Family Guy

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Ah the unmistakable scrotal chin

#23

Andy From Toy Story

Andy From Toy Story

#24

Scruffy From Futurama

Scruffy From Futurama

#25

Woody From Toy Story

Woody From Toy Story

#26

E.T. From The Extra-Terrestrial

E.T. From The Extra-Terrestrial

#27

Roddy From Flushed Away

Roddy From Flushed Away

#28

Mary Katherine From Epic

Mary Katherine From Epic

#29

Dora The Explorer

Dora The Explorer

Sora
Sora
Can you say dad child?

#30

Linda Belcher From Bob's Burgers

Linda Belcher From Bob’s Burgers

#31

Gru From Despicable Me

Gru From Despicable Me

timothythefrog (he/they)
timothythefrog (he/they)
i firmly believe he is uncle fester from the addams family >:)

#32

Sid From Toy Story

Sid From Toy Story

K Madd
K Madd
Wait... Does he have braces?

#33

Raphael From Ninja Turtles

Raphael From Ninja Turtles

#34

Sloth From Zootopia

Sloth From Zootopia

#35

Snoopy

Snoopy

#36

Millhouse From The Simpsons

Millhouse From The Simpsons

#37

John Smith From Pocahontas

John Smith From Pocahontas

#38

Comic Book Guy From The Simpsons

Comic Book Guy From The Simpsons

K Madd
K Madd
Buy does this guy work at a comic book shop?

#39

Cruella De Vil From 101 Dalmatians

Cruella De Vil From 101 Dalmatians

#40

Butthead From Beavis And Butthead

Butthead From Beavis And Butthead

#41

Groot From Guardians Of The Galaxy

Groot From Guardians Of The Galaxy

#42

Belle From Beauty And The Beast

Belle From Beauty And The Beast

#43

Kristoff From Frozen

Kristoff From Frozen

#44

I Found This Trash Can And All I See Is Cobra Commander

I Found This Trash Can And All I See Is Cobra Commander

#45

Ursula From Little Mermaid

Ursula From Little Mermaid

#46

Scar From The Lion King

Scar From The Lion King

#47

Prince Adam From Beauty And The Beast

Prince Adam From Beauty And The Beast

#48

Cartman From South Park

Cartman From South Park

#49

Mr. Burns From The Simpsons

Mr. Burns From The Simpsons

#50

Russel From Up

Russel From Up

#51

Eggs From The Boxtrolls

Eggs From The Boxtrolls

#52

Merida From Brave

Merida From Brave

#53

Prince Charming From Shrek

Prince Charming From Shrek

#54

Chewbacca From Star Wars

Chewbacca From Star Wars

#55

Snorlax From Pokémon

Snorlax From Pokémon

#56

Carl From Up

Carl From Up

#57

Dora The Explorer

Dora The Explorer

#58

Janice From The Muppet Show

Janice From The Muppet Show

#59

Aladdin

Aladdin

#60

T.J. Detweiler From Recess

T.J. Detweiler From Recess

#61

Elastigirl From The Incredibles

Elastigirl From The Incredibles

#62

Velma From Scooby-Doo

Velma From Scooby-Doo

#63

King Harrow From The Dragon Prince

King Harrow From The Dragon Prince

#64

Moana

Moana

#65

Phil From Hercules

Phil From Hercules

#66

Jafar From Aladdin

Jafar From Aladdin

#67

Belle From Beauty And The Beast

Belle From Beauty And The Beast

#68

Jane Porter From Tarzan

Jane Porter From Tarzan

#69

Cynthia From Rugrats

Cynthia From Rugrats

#70

Tiana From The Princess And The Frog

Tiana From The Princess And The Frog

#71

Grug From The Croods

Grug From The Croods

#72

Leela From Futurama

Leela From Futurama

#73

Dale Gribble From King Of The Hill

Dale Gribble From King Of The Hill

#74

Cloe From Bratz

Cloe From Bratz

