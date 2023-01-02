The internet is a magical place. It’s where you can find anything you want, sometimes even more than you bargained for. Case in point: cartoon characters in real life! Or… real-life people who look like cartoons? Well, you know what we mean. The fact is, we had to investigate this more. It’s not like there are a lot of cartoon lookalikes in the world, right?

Wrong. There are SO many of them wandering among us basic ordinary people. It inevitably resulted in us creating a gallery of human cartoon characters! Some of these people were born with unique features that make them look like our favorite cartoon characters. Others happen to have been caught with an identical hairstyle or outfit. Either way, it works so well, they can totally pass for doppelgangers.

There’s no denying these people resemble their cartoon counterparts. Johnny Bravo, Peter Griffin, and even the Disney princesses themselves! We rounded up some of the most uncanny connections between people and our favorite animation characters. Which one wins, though? Tell us by upvoting your favorite real-life cartoon characters!