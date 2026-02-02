ADVERTISEMENT

Buni is a cute, wide-eyed bunny with a knack for finding trouble in the most charming ways. Created by Ryan Pagelow, the webcomic uses mostly images to tell stories that are funny, sad, and full of unexpected twists – perfect for Instagram, where the series has over 645K followers.

In Buni’s world, sweetness often comes with a sting. His best intentions backfire, the girl he loves is with someone else, and even his happiest moments have a surreal, slightly twisted edge. Alongside his cynical dad and a cast of whimsical characters – teddy bears, cupcakes, and unicorns – Buni navigates life with relentless optimism.

Scroll down to view the latest Ryan Pagelow comics, and share which moments you can relate to!

More info: Instagram | bunicomic.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com

#1

Cute comics by Buni with a rabbit character reacting to a phone's doomscrolling quota and cat videos.

Lotekguy
Lotekguy
2 hours ago

That's a next-level smartphone.

    #2

    Cute comic character recharging energy levels from low indoors to fully restored outside in a colorful nature scene.

    #3

    Cute comics by Buni showing a ladybug facing extreme weather and a rabbit mowing grass outdoors.

    #4

    Cute comics by Buni show a black-and-white bunny causing a crash and ghostly figures appearing after a vase breaks.

    #5

    Cute comics by Buni showing a character picking bananas that turn spoiled in a humorous twist.

    #6

    Cute comic by Buni showing a character encountering cookie figures after declining cookie consent online.

    #7

    Cute comics by Buni showing a rabbit dreaming of skiing while lying on the beach, then skiing and thinking about the beach.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    1 hour ago

    "As a rule, Man is a Fool. When it's hot, he wants it cool. When it's cool, he wants it hot. Always wanting what is Not."

    #8

    Cute comics by Buni featuring a dinosaur causing chaos and playful dominoes in a humorous cartoon style.

    #9

    Cartoon bunny and delivery worker with food on a conveyor belt in a cute comics that don’t end well by Buni.

    #10

    Comic strip of a bunny struggling to pull a fitted sheet off a bed, showcasing cute comics that often don't end well.

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    1 hour ago

    That's still easier than folding them neatly.

    #11

    Cute comics by Buni showing a rabbit running, interacting, and checking heartbeat with increasing beats in each panel.

    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    1 hour ago

    suck in your gut!! SUCK IN YOUR GUT!!!!

    #12

    Buni comic showing a rabbit hesitant to buy knives from a clown with a sign saying for cats only, surrounded by cats.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    1 hour ago

    Why? Cats come with factory-equipped knives!

    #13

    Cute comic by Buni showing a rabbit baking cookies attacked by gingerbread men in a humorous comic strip.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    1 hour ago

    Sad when beings revolt against their creator.

    #14

    Cute comic panels showing a bunny finding a lost cat, searching trash, and returning the scared cat home.

    #15

    Cute comic character wearing pink ice skates accidentally breaks Earth in a funny Buni comic about unexpected endings.

    #16

    Buni comic with rabbit finding a shell, mermaid picking up the shell, and surprised expressions at the beach.

    #17

    Cute comic panels showing a bunny reading postcards of travel destinations, feeling nostalgic and sitting alone.

    #18

    Cute comic strip with a bunny eating pink birds from a feeder while two red birds watch with binoculars nearby.

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    1 hour ago

    They might need a few more to add Homer Simpson to their collection.

    #19

    Cute comics character gradually covered in snowflakes until fully hidden in snow in a funny comic style by Buni.

    #20

    Cute comic panels by Buni show a pumpkin choosing a costume and trick-or-treating with a watermelon mask.

    #21

    Cute comics by Buni show a rabbit tangled in toilet paper causing a chaotic checkout scene.

    #22

    Cute comic by Buni showing a rabbit discovering a prehistoric world inside an elevator that surprises him.

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    1 hour ago

    The elevator can go 88 mph.

    #23

    Cute comic panels by Buni featuring a squirrel and bunny in humorous everyday situations with nuts and packages

    #24

    Cute comic bunny tries to toss a coin in a fountain but it bounces off and hits the character in a humorous scene.

    Jaron Wright
    Jaron Wright
    Jaron Wright
    59 minutes ago

    You got what you wanted, but that is the cost.

    #25

    Cute comics by Buni show a rabbit making paper planes and a dog turning one into a large paper creation.

    #26

    Buni comic shows a bunny riding a bike without a helmet, then transforming into a helmet riding downhill in a cute comic strip.

    #27

    Cute comic panels showing a character with an axe, a squirrel, and a tree in a humorous scene from Buni comics.

    #28

    Buni comic shows a cute character planting a peppermint that grows into a giant candy cane causing damage.

    #29

    Cute comic showing animals with food signs in a quirky Buni-style illustration from the comics series.

    Jaron Wright
    Jaron Wright
    Jaron Wright
    58 minutes ago

    Chickens can't read. don't tell her what it says yet.

    #30

    Cute comic strip showing a bunny carrying a wooden sled that accidentally crashes through a roof in a humorous scene.

    #31

    Cute comic by Buni showing a character taking a photo with a flash that harms the other character's bones.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    1 hour ago

    "Try our great new 'Little Boy' flash gun!"

    #32

    Cute comic by Buni showing a rabbit character humorously struggling with a cake in four panels.

    #33

    Buni comic showing a bunny puzzled by a missing puzzle piece and reacting to a toy car driving away unexpectedly.

    #34

    Cute comic panels by Buni showing a scared alarm clock ringing loudly next to a frustrated smaller clock.

    #35

    Cute comic strip showing characters using bug spray with humorous consequences, featuring Buni's signature style.

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    1 hour ago

    Sensei respects the Ozone Layer.

    #36

    Cute comic depicting an egg with a sleeping yolk character that cracks and then curls back inside, showcasing dark humor.

    #37

    Cute comics by Buni showing a rabbit doll coming to life in a funny and unexpected way.

    #38

    Cute comic bunny checking weather app, then distressed as phone unexpectedly catches fire outside in sunlight.

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    1 hour ago

    Last June. (I am SO ready for temperatures to get back up above freezing!)

    #39

    Cute comic strip showing a character trying to print, facing an out of ink error in a funny comic style.

    #40

    Cute comic panels by Buni featuring a bunny knitting, gifting, and wearing a red hat with unexpected outcomes.

    #41

    Cute comic strip by Buni shows a character using a traffic cone creatively with a humorous twist.

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    1 hour ago

    I would take that seriously, and move along quickly.

    #42

    Cute comic panels by Buni showing a rabbit character discovering a ladybug, capturing the charm of cute comics.

    #43

    Cute comic bunny running a race, tripping and falling at the finish line in a funny comic by Buni.

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    1 hour ago

    And that's only the first of four.

    #44

    Cute comics by Buni showing a character bringing a coffee maker to bed, ending with coffee spilled in a funny mishap.

    #45

    Buni comic showing a rabbit in a hammock disturbed by giant ants and insects in a cute comic style.

    #46

    Cute comics by Buni showing a character fishing on a surfboard with unexpected and funny outcomes in the ocean.

    #47

    Cute comics by Buni showing mosquitoes flying, getting speared, and a character relaxing among them outdoors.

    #48

    Cute comic by Buni showing a bunny raking leaves and a leaf hanging from a tree in a funny scene.

    #49

    Cute comic by Buni showing a bunny patting and then slapping a sad face pillow in bed scene

