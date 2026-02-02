ADVERTISEMENT

Buni is a cute, wide-eyed bunny with a knack for finding trouble in the most charming ways. Created by Ryan Pagelow, the webcomic uses mostly images to tell stories that are funny, sad, and full of unexpected twists – perfect for Instagram, where the series has over 645K followers.

In Buni’s world, sweetness often comes with a sting. His best intentions backfire, the girl he loves is with someone else, and even his happiest moments have a surreal, slightly twisted edge. Alongside his cynical dad and a cast of whimsical characters – teddy bears, cupcakes, and unicorns – Buni navigates life with relentless optimism.

