This Artist Makes Comics That Are Funny, Sad, And Twisted At The Same Time (49 New Pics)
Buni is a cute, wide-eyed bunny with a knack for finding trouble in the most charming ways. Created by Ryan Pagelow, the webcomic uses mostly images to tell stories that are funny, sad, and full of unexpected twists – perfect for Instagram, where the series has over 645K followers.
In Buni’s world, sweetness often comes with a sting. His best intentions backfire, the girl he loves is with someone else, and even his happiest moments have a surreal, slightly twisted edge. Alongside his cynical dad and a cast of whimsical characters – teddy bears, cupcakes, and unicorns – Buni navigates life with relentless optimism.
Scroll down to view the latest Ryan Pagelow comics, and share which moments you can relate to!
"As a rule, Man is a Fool. When it's hot, he wants it cool. When it's cool, he wants it hot. Always wanting what is Not."
Last June. (I am SO ready for temperatures to get back up above freezing!)