If you enjoy comics that start off sweet and take a funny, unexpected turn, you're going to love this. Ryan Pagelow, the artist behind the popular Buni webcomic, is back with more of his charmingly twisted creations. At first glance, they might look cute and harmless, but there's always a quirky surprise waiting at the end.

Buni comics are known for their playful mix of innocent setups and clever, sometimes absurd punchlines. Whether it’s a fashionista cupcake or an astronaut toast, nothing is ever quite what it seems. Scroll down and see what kind of twist is coming next!

More info: Instagram | bunicomic.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com

#1

"Be Careful What You Wish For"

Buni comic panels show a rabbit imagining money, tossing coins, then getting overwhelmed by flying coins near a fountain.

bunicomic Report

Ryan, the creator of Buni, focuses on universal and easy-to-understand topics. Since his comics don’t use words, he sticks to ideas like food, being tired, phones, and holidays. “Simple themes and topics would include food, being hungry, being tired, Mondays, jealousy, disappointment, allergies, phones, animals, and holidays,” he explained. He also mentioned that comics about love used to be a big part of Buni, but he’s moved away from that, saying, “the hopeless crush on a girl who doesn’t like you back isn’t as funny as it was years ago.”
    #2

    "Not Today"

    Elderly woman in a Buni comic approaching a window to find the Grim Reaper, with a birthday celebration twist.

    bunicomic Report

    #3

    "Power Up"

    Buni comic showing a rabbit's energy bar gradually filling from tired indoors to fully recharged outdoors in nature.

    bunicomic Report

    Coming up with ideas is the hardest part of making Buni comics. Ryan says he just sits down with a pencil and sketches for an hour, hoping that one idea will be good enough. “If I’m lucky, out of four or five ideas, maybe one is good enough to draw for real.” The rest of the process—drawing, inking, coloring—is easier for him and something he can do while listening to audiobooks. His main advice? “Write a little bit every day.”
    #4

    "Squirrel For Hire"

    Buni comic showing a rabbit with an axe, a pleading squirrel, and a tree paying the squirrel in a cute yet twisted scene.

    bunicomic Report

    #5

    "Morning Fix"

    Buni comic of a Rubik's Cube character waking up, stretching, pouring coffee, and smiling while holding a cup.

    bunicomic Report

    A big part of Buni’s charm comes from how Ryan mixes adorable characters with surprising or dark endings. He says the trick is “to have cute objects like a cupcake or an ice cream cone have a dark ending, or vice versa.” This balance helps make the comics funny and unexpected. One example he shared was a comic where moldy cheese in a hospital bed gets "the plug pulled" because it’s too far gone—sad if it were a human, but funny because it’s cheese.

    #6

    "Whacked"

    Buni comics showing a twisted take on whack-a-mole game with a rabbit and a police officer investigating.

    bunicomic Report

    #7

    "Spring Bud"

    Angry tree in Buni comic struggles, then proudly shows a glowing ring on its branch in a cute yet twisted comic style.

    bunicomic Report

    Even though Buni is full of weird situations, many of the ideas come from everyday life. Ryan shared a recent comic where a hard-boiled egg and an avocado notice their bellies look the same, and in the last panel, they’re pushing baby strollers. He explained, “It’s hard to explain a joke without killing the joke… but the twist is that they both had baby bumps.” His ability to take small, relatable ideas and turn them into surreal humor is what makes Buni so unique.

    #8

    "Meet The Parents"

    Three-panel Buni comic featuring anthropomorphic cheese characters with a cheese grater, showcasing cute yet twisted humor.

    bunicomic Report

    #9

    "Chugging Ink"

    Buni comic shows happy printers dancing, then user tries to print but encounters out of ink, and a sleepy printer rests.

    bunicomic Report

    #10

    "Launch"

    Buni comic panels show a cute yet twisted toaster-themed character jumping and falling, highlighting dark humor.

    bunicomic Report

    #11

    "Send In The Clowns"

    Firefighters dressed as clowns arrive with a small fire truck to humorously put out a building fire in a twisted Buni comic.

    bunicomic Report

    #12

    "Exercise Equipment Is Also Great For Hanging Clothes On"

    Buni comic strip showing a bunny working with a delivery worker and eating snacks from a conveyor belt at home.

    bunicomic Report

    #13

    "So Last Season"

    Buni comic panels showing a cupcake character meeting a group of strawberry cupcakes, capturing cute yet twisted humor.

    bunicomic Report

    #14

    "Seedling"

    Buni comic showing the character planting a peppermint candy that grows into a giant candy cane house.

    bunicomic Report

    #15

    "Sharp"

    Buni comics showing a twisted skating scene ending with a bunny falling off Earth’s cracked surface in a cute style.

    bunicomic Report

    #16

    "Genetics"

    Cute yet twisted Buni comics showing a bear and mermaid bear transforming and playing happily on the beach.

    bunicomic Report

    #17

    "Godzilito"

    Green dinosaur breathing fire and destroying city, with Buni character watching dinosaur topple dominoes in a cute twisted comic.

    bunicomic Report

    #18

    "Sharing Is Caring"

    Buni comic showing a rabbit cutting a pink cake and then eating it directly in a cute yet twisted style.

    bunicomic Report

    #19

    "You’ve Got The Wrong Guy"

    Two bear police officers arrest a scared paper character in a cute twisted Buni comic with oversized scissors nearby.

    bunicomic Report

    #20

    "He Must Be Young. His Hat Is On Backwards"

    Cute yet twisted Buni comics featuring a CD entering a nursing home and a vinyl record skateboarding outside.

    bunicomic Report

    #21

    "You’re Doing It Wrong"

    Three cute yet twisted Buni comics featuring animals holding signs that say eat sushi, eat burgers, and eat chicken.

    bunicomic Report

    #22

    "Hang In There"

    Cute yet twisted Buni comic panels featuring a rabbit and a leaf in a humorous autumn scene.

    bunicomic Report

    #23

    Buni comic panels showing a bunny carrying wood, watching a snowflake crash into a house, in a cute yet twisted style.

    bunicomic Report

    #24

    "The Artist"

    Cute yet twisted Buni comic showing a bunny and bear interacting before a sunset painting in a humorous scene.

    bunicomic Report

    #25

    "Feast Or Famine"

    Buni comic strip showing a snake-like plant escaping a pot and being watered by a bunny character.

    bunicomic Report

    #26

    "Fun With The Kids"

    Red bird drawing faces on eggs hatching into cartoonish chicks in a humorous Buni comic panel.

    bunicomic Report

    #27

    "Screen Time Symptom"

    Buni comic strips featuring a cute yet twisted rabbit character in various humorous and relatable situations.

    bunicomic Report

    #28

    "New Kid"

    Cute yet twisted Buni comic depicting old and new storage devices personified with walkers and canes.

    bunicomic Report

    #29

    "The Hatchlings"

    Buni comic showing peanuts cracking open to reveal tiny peanut babies, featuring cute yet twisted humor.

    bunicomic Report

    #30

    "Tourists"

    Buni comic showing a dolphin trapped in a cage while bears enjoy a beach, illustrating twisted humor in comics.

    bunicomic Report

    #31

    "Heating Things Up"

    Red Buni comic character dressed as devil in fiery cave, arranging bones into a heart shape in a twisted Buni comic.

    bunicomic Report

    #32

    Twisted Buni comic panels showing an angry sun interacting with a small sprout, featuring cute yet twisted humor.

    bunicomic Report

    #33

    "The Commute"

    Buni comics showing an ice cream truck dropping off animated ice cream characters at a bus stop in a playful scene.

    bunicomic Report

    #34

    "Show-Off"

    Buni comics featuring a rabbit folding paper planes, next to a dog creating a complex paper satellite model.

    bunicomic Report

    #35

    "Breakout"

    Comic panels of a twisted Buni cookie character washing its face and choosing between raisin cream and acne cream on a shelf.

    bunicomic Report

    #36

    "New Fit"

    Buni comic of a cupcake character shopping for clothes, trying on a skirt, and leaving with sunglasses and a shopping bag.

    bunicomic Report

    #37

    "Magic Beans"

    Buni comic featuring a character eating magic beans that cause a twisted, funny toilet explosion destroying a house.

    bunicomic Report

    #38

    "Free Refills"

    Buni comic strip featuring a walking chip drinking and filling a cup from salsa, cheese, and guac dispensers.

    bunicomic Report

    #39

    "Wait Until You Hear About Our Benefits Package"

    Cute yet twisted Buni comic with a tomato character applying for a job from a ketchup bottle in a funny scene.

    bunicomic Report

    #40

    "New Look"

    Buni comic showing a horse character using horseshoes as shoes, blending cute and twisted humor in the comic strip.

    bunicomic Report

    #41

    "Potty Training"

    Hotdog character holding a smaller ketchup character near a crib with spilled mustard and ketchup in a Buni comic.

    bunicomic Report

