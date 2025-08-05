ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoy comics that start off sweet and take a funny, unexpected turn, you're going to love this. Ryan Pagelow, the artist behind the popular Buni webcomic, is back with more of his charmingly twisted creations. At first glance, they might look cute and harmless, but there's always a quirky surprise waiting at the end.

Buni comics are known for their playful mix of innocent setups and clever, sometimes absurd punchlines. Whether it’s a fashionista cupcake or an astronaut toast, nothing is ever quite what it seems. Scroll down and see what kind of twist is coming next!

