“Thinking About Not Attending My Brother’s Wedding Because Of His Fiancée’s Prank On My Husband”
Family, Relationships

“Thinking About Not Attending My Brother’s Wedding Because Of His Fiancée’s Prank On My Husband”

Pranks. Are. Not. Funny. Not all of them, anyway. While some of you might frown and disagree, many people would nod their head in approval, especially those who’ve been subjected to a not-so-funny prank themselves.

Take this redditor’s story, for instance. When her brother’s fiancée made it her life’s mission to scare the OP’s husband, it didn’t take long for her to attempt a jump scare at him. However, instead of frightening the man, she got frightened herself after her prank went wrong. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Some pranks are not only not funny, but can also lead to seriously detrimental outcomes

Image credits: wirestock /envato (not the actual photo)

This woman put on a mask and set to scare the guy that was hosting her, but her prank quickly went wrong

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / pexels (not the actual photo)

The OP provided more information, clarifying certain points in her story

Image credits: NaturalGrocery3159

She also answered some of netizens’ questions in the comments

Most people didn’t think the woman was being a jerk to anyone

Some, however, suggested that she might have been in the wrong about certain things

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

captive avatar
Captive
Captive
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. That woman is lucky she's not seriously injured or more. The husband's reaction was not wrong at all. She's a grown woman and does pranks like a child and then cries when it backfires

slackerjo avatar
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jump scaring people in the US seems to be a great way to get shot.

annenielsen avatar
Anne Nielsen
Anne Nielsen
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When scared/startled, there is a fight or flight response, it is an involuntary reflex. Your husband would not have had time in that instant to 1. Figure out it was her. 2. Figure out she meant no harm. 3. Make a plan to personally assault her. It is fight or flight. If they were in an enclosed space(garage). The instantaneous reaction was to fight. The word there is reaction. People have differing levels of startle reflex. One should not assume that everyone has the same level of startle reflex as you . To come onto someone's home and scare/startle them for fun, is very foolish. I have a HUGE startle reflex. Sometimes a simple greeting from my husband, can bring a very "LARGE" response. It takes me an hour to calm down the adrenaline. Thus I do NOT like being scared AT ALL. She needs to apologize for all her assumptions .

