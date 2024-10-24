“Thinking About Not Attending My Brother’s Wedding Because Of His Fiancée’s Prank On My Husband”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pranks. Are. Not. Funny. Not all of them, anyway. While some of you might frown and disagree, many people would nod their head in approval, especially those who’ve been subjected to a not-so-funny prank themselves.

Take this redditor’s story, for instance. When her brother’s fiancée made it her life’s mission to scare the OP’s husband, it didn’t take long for her to attempt a jump scare at him. However, instead of frightening the man, she got frightened herself after her prank went wrong. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Some pranks are not only not funny, but can also lead to seriously detrimental outcomes

Image credits: wirestock /envato (not the actual photo)

This woman put on a mask and set to scare the guy that was hosting her, but her prank quickly went wrong

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / pexels (not the actual photo)

The OP provided more information, clarifying certain points in her story

Image credits: NaturalGrocery3159

She also answered some of netizens’ questions in the comments

Most people didn’t think the woman was being a jerk to anyone

Some, however, suggested that she might have been in the wrong about certain things