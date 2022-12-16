Hiya, love! Are you alright?

If you’re not from the UK, you might associate the place with several things: tea, rainy weather, polite individuals who love a good pub and the royal family. But as it turns out, living in the UK isn’t all sunshine and roses (well, actually, there’s very little sunshine at all). As it turns out, being a Brit comes along with plenty of challenges, like when a person cuts in the queue or mum doesn’t make enough gravy for Christmas dinner!

To provide a safe space for Brits to rant about all of the minor inconveniences and frustrations they encounter daily that they’re far too polite to say anything about at the time, the Very British Problems Twitter account was born. If you are from the UK or you’ve lived there for a while, you just might relate to these VBPs, and if you can’t, enjoy this dive into the British psyche. Down below, you’ll find some of the funniest and most painfully relatable qualms that have been mentioned on the Very British Problems Twitter account, as well as interviews we were lucky enough to receive from Rob Temple, the creator of the page, and fellow Brit Fran Taylor, the woman behind the blog Whinge, Whinge Wine.

