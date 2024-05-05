ADVERTISEMENT

In this day and age, it’s basically common knowledge that you can really make a meme out of everything. Indeed, the more people share some experience, be it living in a certain city or working a specific kind of job, the more likely one is to find a whole crop of memes about it.

We’ve gathered a collection of hilarious memes and posts from restaurant workers that might be painfully relatable if you have ever worked in the food service industry. We also got in touch with personal trainer & nutrition coach Graeme Tomlinson from The Fitness Chef to learn more about cooking if these posts put you off of eating out.

More info: The Fitness Chef