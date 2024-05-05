31 Hilarious Memes From Folks Who Have Worked In RestaurantsInterview
In this day and age, it’s basically common knowledge that you can really make a meme out of everything. Indeed, the more people share some experience, be it living in a certain city or working a specific kind of job, the more likely one is to find a whole crop of memes about it.
We’ve gathered a collection of hilarious memes and posts from restaurant workers that might be painfully relatable if you have ever worked in the food service industry. We also got in touch with personal trainer & nutrition coach Graeme Tomlinson from The Fitness Chef to learn more about cooking if these posts put you off of eating out.
Used to work with this one waiter. He would disappear for like half an hour at a time. His tables would be asking for refills or to cash out and they hadn't seen him for a while. "Have you seen our waiter? We haven't seen him for a while". Every damn night. Turns out he was downstairs in the brewery playing his guitar because he was high on LSD and or Ecstasy and he liked the sound resonating off the beer tanks. We fired him for theft. Found out years later that he burned his face off making candles on his kitchen table.
Bored Panda got in touch with personal trainer & nutrition coach Graeme Tomlinson from The Fitness Chef to learn a bit about nutrition preparing meals at home. First and foremost, we wanted to hear his opinion on meals that can be easily made at home.
“If you're just starting out cooking your own meals, I recommend keeping it as simple as possible. One pan recipes with few ingredients or slow cooker recipes are great for this to become confident that what you cook tastes good! Good tasting food is often all in the seasoning so make sure you season it!”
Clopen. A close and then open shift. Night me "That's a tomorrow me problem!" Morning.."who the f**k left this mess?" Cry-laugh.
I usually finish with, "Well that was fun wasn't it?".
We were also curious to hear what cooking hacks he can recommend for people just starting out who might not be confident enough yet. “Frozen fruit and vegetables might not be great to eat on their own compared to fresh counterparts, but they are much cheaper and also last longer,” he shared with Bored Panda.
Depending on the table, you may be wishing them "unsafe" travels on the way home. I'm remembering a specific group who showed up drunk AF and kept going. I wasn't their server but I inherited this massively overserved table when their guy left. Almost two hours after close and the floor manager still wouldn't let me pull drinks. That particular server has a very dark place in hell reserved for him.
Even more fun when you work family dining and it's a kid in the way.
“Frozen veg can easily be added to stews, casseroles, curries and many more dishes easily. Some microwave ready meals get slated for being bad for you, but in moderation these can be a convenient way to get energy in when you have limited time,” he added, as a good way to bulk out home meals.
“Homemade sauces are quite straightforward to make at home. Your best friend here will be google. For example, you can make your own satay sauce with 3 ingredients: peanut butter, soy sauce and water. I guarantee it will taste better than the shop bought version. In the case of Japanese cooking, adding rice vinegar, garlic, lime juice and soy sauce can spruce up the taste considerably.”
Should ask for a side of balsamic next time.. "side of balls!" kitchen talk can be rude and funny
Happened to me when I was just a busser and I kept picking up the barback shifts. within a couple months I had ALL his shifts and was making twice as much money and I'm pretty sure he's homeless.
I know the owner so well I've seen him blackout drunk at the company Christmas party. Care to compare notes?
Ugh the soda room is the grossest place in any restaurant. Just a sticky ocean of dried soda syrup.
It's worse when you get those fake hundreds with bible verses on the back. I worked at a brunch place in college and every Effing Sunday. Bible quotes can't feed the waitress' kids a-hole.
Even worse when you're the closer and you can't leave until they leave. I shut that open sign off at 11PM on the dot.
I read that last word as dipshit and confused myself.