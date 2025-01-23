“AITA For Telling My Mom She Will Not Be Walking Me Down The Aisle?”
A wedding is a celebration not just for the couple, but also their entire families. It’s a chance to honor the people who have shaped the newlyweds’ lives, especially those that played pivotal roles in their upbringing.
However, in a recent Reddit post, Creativecloud19 shared a difficult dilemma she faced while planning her big day. The bride wanted her adoptive parents to walk her down the aisle, but her biological mother, who has recently re-entered her life after years of estrangement, feels deeply hurt by the decision.
As the story went viral, the bride provided more context on her situation
Most of those who read it believe she did nothing wrong
However, some are saying she needs to take re-evaluate her priorities
I'd just say - "look, you may have donated your egg and incubated me for 9 months, but you're not my mom. You're just a person who got pregnant and squeezed me out. My real parents, the ones who really DO care for me will be the ones giving me away. You've already done that once and now, here we are."
First, she's putting the cart before the horse. She's not engaged yet, but she's planning a wedding? Because he can't afford a ring? That's just a symbol. Also, her mother returned to her life in the last two years and is living with her because she wanted to get away from an abusive ex. It is convenient that she returned to her life when she needed a favor. This woman is already getting a place to stay. That should be enough for her
