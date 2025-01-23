“AITA For Telling My Mom She Will Not Be Walking Me Down The Aisle?”

ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding is a celebration not just for the couple, but also their entire families. It’s a chance to honor the people who have shaped the newlyweds’ lives, especially those that played pivotal roles in their upbringing.

However, in a recent Reddit post, Creativecloud19 shared a difficult dilemma she faced while planning her big day. The bride wanted her adoptive parents to walk her down the aisle, but her biological mother, who has recently re-entered her life after years of estrangement, feels deeply hurt by the decision.

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: creativecloud19

As the story went viral, the bride provided more context on her situation

Most of those who read it believe she did nothing wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some are saying she needs to take re-evaluate her priorities