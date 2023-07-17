“AITA For Thinking That My Bridesmaid Owes Me For Upstaging And Ruining My $30k+ Wedding?”
The couple getting married are supposed to be the center of attention at their wedding. However, Reddit user IgnoredBride felt like her friend Anna had stolen the spotlight during hers.
She was devastated that the woman came to her big day proudly showing off her pregnancy, brought her handsome husband, and hit it off with the other guests.
So the newlywed made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the A***ole?’ explaining the situation and hoping its members would share their unbiased opinions. Here’s what she wrote.
This woman had spent three years planning her wedding, but she was hugely disappointed with her big day
And she blames her bridesmaid for it
The only AH is the person that outed someone else at the wedding. OP is a jealous toddler. Always seems like the more money/time spent on a wedding, the more stupid drama happens.
A little off topic but does anyone have any good bridezilla movie/series episodes recommendations? Apparently I feel like torturing myself today.
