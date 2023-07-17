Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITA For Thinking That My Bridesmaid Owes Me For Upstaging And Ruining My $30k+ Wedding?”
31points
Relationships, Wedding

“AITA For Thinking That My Bridesmaid Owes Me For Upstaging And Ruining My $30k+ Wedding?”

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

The couple getting married are supposed to be the center of attention at their wedding. However, Reddit user IgnoredBride felt like her friend Anna had stolen the spotlight during hers.

She was devastated that the woman came to her big day proudly showing off her pregnancy, brought her handsome husband, and hit it off with the other guests.

So the newlywed made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the A***ole?’ explaining the situation and hoping its members would share their unbiased opinions. Here’s what she wrote.

This woman had spent three years planning her wedding, but she was hugely disappointed with her big day

Image credits: Sincerely Media (not the actual photo)

And she blames her bridesmaid for it

Image credits: drachukandrii (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Marko Milivojevic (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ignoredbride

People weren’t sympathetic towards her and said that the woman should reevaluate her priorities

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

What do you think ?
POST
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only AH is the person that outed someone else at the wedding. OP is a jealous toddler. Always seems like the more money/time spent on a wedding, the more stupid drama happens.

0
0points
reply
Monday
Monday
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A little off topic but does anyone have any good bridezilla movie/series episodes recommendations? Apparently I feel like torturing myself today.

0
0points
reply
POST
