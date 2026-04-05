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“Pathetic”: Brian Cox Faces Backlash After Brutal Dig At Margot Robbie, Daniel Day-Lewis And Others
Brian C*x reacting strongly alongside headshots of Margot Robbie and Daniel Day-Lewis in a split-screen format.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Pathetic”: Brian Cox Faces Backlash After Brutal Dig At Margot Robbie, Daniel Day-Lewis And Others

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Brian Cox has sparked fresh backlash online after taking a brutal dig at several Hollywood actors in a blunt new interview.

On April 3, the Succession star criticized casting choices, revisited his long-running issues with Method acting, and brought up A-list names like Margot Robbie and Daniel Day-Lewis in an interview with the UK’s The Times.

Highlights
  • Brian Cox took a brutal swipe at Margot Robbie being cast in the 2026 Wuthering Heights adaptation.
  • The Succession star doubled down on his criticism of immersive acting styles.
  • Cox declared he no longer wants to "be careful" with his words, dismissing A-list stars like Johnny Depp.

While Cox framed his comments as honest, netizens slammed him for repeatedly targeting other actors.

RELATED:

    Brian Cox took a brutal dig at Margot Robbie’s casting as Catherine in Wuthering Heights

    Brian C*x speaking passionately while holding a microphone, facing backlash after a brutal dig at actors.

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    In his interview, Cox took issue with Robbie being cast as Cathy in a 2026 adaptation of Wuthering Heights, a story he shared he deeply respects.

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    Mocking the role, he performed a line in an exaggerated accent, mimicking Robbie’s character, “‘Keith Cliff! It’s me, Cathy! … How ya doing, Keith? Awright?'”

    Margot Robbie posing at a red carpet event with wavy blonde hair, linked to Brian C*x backlash headlines.

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    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Brian C*x amid backlash for harsh comments about Margot Robbie and Daniel Day-Lewis.

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    He then explained his criticism more directly, adding, “Margot Robbie is far too beautiful for that role. I mean, I think there should be something more of the Gypsy about her,” he said, suggesting the character requires a different kind of presence.

    At the same time, he acknowledged he could be wrong, stating, “It’s wrong of me to judge. It may be a brilliant film.”

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    Besides Robbie, Cox also went on to address his long-running feud with Daniel Day-Lewis on Method Acting

    Brian C*x wearing a blue suit and tie at an event, facing backlash after a brutal dig in the entertainment industry.

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    Brian C*x reacting strongly on social media, facing backlash after controversial remarks about Margot Robbie and Daniel Day-Lewis.

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    Elsewhere in the interview, Cox also revisited his ongoing criticism of Method acting, which has previously led to tension with his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong and indirectly involved Daniel Day-Lewis.

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    The discussion dates back to a 2023 interview with Town & Country, when Cox described Strong’s fully immersive acting style as “f—king annoying,” arguing that actors should not need to stay in character off-camera.

    Brian C*x at an AFI event wearing a checkered suit and sunglasses facing backlash after brutal dig controversies.

    Image credits: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

    “He’s a very good actor. And the rest of the ensemble is all okay with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set,” he added.

    Strong, who has cited Day-Lewis as an inspiration, later responded by noting that Cox had “earned the right” to speak his mind.

    “Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings. I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the f—k he wants,” Strong said in an interview with GQ in 2023.

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    Brian C*x in a dark coat and cap, holding documents and phone, having an intense conversation with a man in a suit.

    Image credits: HBO

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    Tweet praising Brian C*x as a true method actor for his role in Succession, sparking discussion about Brian C*x backlash.

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    Brian C*x responding to backlash on social media after harsh comments about Margot Robbie and Daniel Day-Lewis.

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    In the latest interview, Cox clarified he does not have an issue with Day-Lewis personally. “Dan Day-Lewis… he’s discreet. He never upsets [the filming process],” he said.

    However, he stood by his broader criticism of Method acting.

    “He’s a wonderful actor [Jeremy]… ” It’s just all the b*llocks that goes with it,” Cox said, referring to the process rather than the performance.

    He explained his view in simple terms. “You watch children — they don’t say, ‘What’s my motivation?’ They just do it!”

    This isn’t the first time Cox has publicly criticised fellow actors and filmmakers

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    As noted in The Times, Cox has previously called Johnny Depp “so overblown, so overrated”, and revealed he turned down a role in Pirates of the Caribbean partly because he didn’t want to work with him. The role eventually went to Jonathan Pryce.

    Cox also described Edward Norton as a “pain in the a*se”, pointing to his reputation for being difficult on set. He called Kevin Spacey a “stupid, stupid man,” referring to controversies surrounding the actor.

    Screenshot of tweet criticizing Brian C*x amid backlash over his unhinged comments about Margot Robbie and Daniel Day-Lewis.

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing backlash involving Brian C*x and remarks about Margot Robbie and Daniel Day-Lewis.

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    His criticism extends to directors as well. He once labelled Quentin Tarantino “meretricious,” arguing that his films reflect the director more than the actors.

    “With a Quentin Tarantino film, what you see is all Quentin Tarantino. That’s not me. I don’t want to do that.”

    Brian C*x wearing glasses and a suit posing with a bearded man in a leather jacket and patterned scarf at an event.

    Image credits: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    Even Gary Oldman’s Oscar-winning role as Winston Churchill didn’t escape his wrath, as Cox called it “cobblers” and a “crowd-pleasing farrago,” despite playing the same historical figure himself in 2017’s Churchill.

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    Alongside scathing comments on industry stars, Cox also clarified he has no plans to change how he speaks publicly

    Actor dressed as a pirate on a ship, symbolizing confrontation linked to Brian C*x backlash over his remarks.

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    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Brian C*x facing backlash after harsh remarks about Margot Robbie and others.

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    When asked by The Times if his candor has cost him friends, he shared, “My wife keeps saying, ‘Brian, be careful.’ I don’t want to be careful anymore… I’ll be 80 this year. I’m gonna say what I want to say.”

    However, that attitude is exactly what many online users pushed back against.

    Brian C*x in period costume facing backlash after brutal dig at Margot Robbie and Daniel Day-Lewis in film scene.

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    Screenshot of a social media post discussing backlash against Brian C*x after remarks about Margot Robbie and Daniel Day-Lewis.

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    “Funny. I’ve heard of all of them, but no idea who Brian Cox is,” one person wrote.

    “I find it really amusing that he is singling out actors who have far more prolific careers than he does… he’s just being jealous,” another commented.

    Brian C*x in a black tuxedo with bow tie at a red carpet event amid photographers capturing the moment.

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    Two men having a tense conversation across a table in a dimly lit restaurant, highlighting Brian C*x unhinged backlash.

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    Twitter post criticizing Brian C*x for being difficult to work with, sparking backlash in the entertainment industry.

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    Others were more blunt. “He really needs to get over himself,” one user wrote, while another added, “Dude’s career d*ed with his character on Succession.”

    At the same time, some defended him, saying his honesty is rare in the industry.

    Brian C*x in character, dressed in a suit and smoking a cigar, amid controversy involving Margot Robbie and Daniel Day-Lewis.

    Image credits: Lionsgate | Focus Features

    “This is hilarious, and I love how Brian Cox always speaks his mind… he’s such an inspiration,” one comment read. 

    “He really needs to get over himself,” wrote one user

    Tweet criticizing Brian C*x for his unhinged comments and backlash involving Margot Robbie and Daniel Day-Lewis.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Brian C*x facing backlash for his unhinged dig at Margot Robbie and Daniel Day-Lewis.

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    Comment praising Brian C*x for keeping it real, in response to backlash after dig at Margot Robbie and Daniel Day-Lewis.

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    User comment in a social media post reacting to Brian C*x with criticism after controversial remarks about Margot Robbie and Daniel Day-Lewis.

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    User comment criticizing Brian C*x for targeting more successful actors, sparking backlash over unhinged remarks.

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People thinking he's being rude, but really, he's just Scottish. That's just bants in Scotland. He famously hates method acting, and I agree with him. It's just an excuse for actors to act like arseholes. They never want to method act playing good guys by quietly volunteering in their community or donating money to the less fortunate. As for people saying "Who is he?" He's a classically trained Shakespean actor with a career spanning over 60 years, so that's speaks more about them then it does about him.

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    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's also got a point about Margot Robbie in my opinion. I have watched every adaptation of Wuthering Heights, I love the story. The film is a pile of excrement, quite frankly. Martin Clunes was good (hilarious!) but his role was also nothing like the book. Emerald Fennell's fever dream. Even if you don't know the story, it's still dreadful.

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    coreypichler avatar
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    CP
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    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He spoke honestly and didn't say anything rude at all.

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    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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    amanda-tyrrell avatar
    kissmychakram
    kissmychakram
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    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing very few of these people commenting have read the actual interview.

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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People thinking he's being rude, but really, he's just Scottish. That's just bants in Scotland. He famously hates method acting, and I agree with him. It's just an excuse for actors to act like arseholes. They never want to method act playing good guys by quietly volunteering in their community or donating money to the less fortunate. As for people saying "Who is he?" He's a classically trained Shakespean actor with a career spanning over 60 years, so that's speaks more about them then it does about him.

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    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's also got a point about Margot Robbie in my opinion. I have watched every adaptation of Wuthering Heights, I love the story. The film is a pile of excrement, quite frankly. Martin Clunes was good (hilarious!) but his role was also nothing like the book. Emerald Fennell's fever dream. Even if you don't know the story, it's still dreadful.

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    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He spoke honestly and didn't say anything rude at all.

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    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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    amanda-tyrrell avatar
    kissmychakram
    kissmychakram
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    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing very few of these people commenting have read the actual interview.

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