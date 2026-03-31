These are quite infuriating photos to scroll through, especially if you’ve experienced something similar.

Unfortunately, this type of ill-mannered behavior happens, as the following photos show. These are the type of people who don’t seem to have been raised right or have an ounce of common courtesy in their character.

As a guest in someone’s home, you’re expected to show respect and gratitude. The worst thing you can do is disrespect someone’s boundaries , leave a mess behind, or ruin their property in any way.

#1 My Boyfriend's Mum Came Over For Christmas Last Year, She Stayed For Two Months Then Left To Go Back To Sydney. This Is How She Left Our Guest Room She's not a hoarder, no mental illness, just really lazy and selfish. She came to our house with 2 pairs of shoes and one bag of clothing. While she stayed here, she bought so many more things that she needed while staying, which is fair, but she left with none of them, not even the clothes and shoes she came with.

While I was cleaning the room, I also found spilled Pepsi and 12 Pringles cans stashed under our cupboards, and all of our things that we had been keeping in there had been broken.



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#2 Only 2 Hours Into Having A Six-Year-Old Guest, Hope We Can Get It Fixed We just bought a new TV, and the parents said, "They were so sorry."



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#3 The Way Guests Cut The Cornbread At My Buddy’s BBQ

While rudeness may be an isolated personality trait, it could also be a response to the current state of things. Division, political turmoil, and the feeling of constant threat may bring out the worst in people. It was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, which, according to psychologist Bernard Golden, led to increased mental health struggles, which may have manifested in rude behavior.

#4 Someone Tried Eating My Soap

#5 My Brother’s Ex Girlfriend Finally Moved Out Of My Parents' House. This Is Half Of The Mess She Left

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#6 Had A Pool Party And Only One Of The Guests Smokes He was someone’s +1. I don’t mind if they smoke, but my backyard ain’t your dumpster.



“We’re going through a time where physiologically, people’s threat system is at a heightened level,” Golden said in a 2021 interview with Time Magazine. “Half the people fear COVID. Half the people fear being controlled.”

#7 Invited Some "Friends" Over For A 4th Of July Party, Woke Up To Find My Car Key Like This

#8 When Your Roommates Throw A Party You Didn’t Want, Then Wake Up To Find Out Some Moron Put Beer In The Freezer

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#9 Guest's 8-Year-Old Child Damaged An Already Fragile Copy Of Homer's Iliad From 1872 Kid said he wanted to read a book... Mind you, the bookshelf is in the living room, and the copy of Homer's Iliad is in the China cabinet in the kitchen on the 3rd shelf. Kid completely destroyed the binding, and the cover is fully off.



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Feelings of powerlessness and frustration may also drive a person to act like a jerk toward someone else. According to Stanford University psychiatry professor Dr. Hans Steiner, it is especially true when they are being told to do the right thing. “People feel almost entitled to be rude to people who are not in a position of power,” Dr. Steiner said in the same interview with Time.

#10 My Friend Tried To Fix My (L) Joy-Con Remote Without My Knowledge. They Now Owe Me A New Joy-Con Remote He tried to pry/cut the back open with hangnail clippers.



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#11 My Friend's Dog Thought The Foot On My Prosthesis Was A Chew Toy My prosthesis was actually off in a different room when it happened.



#12 I Let A Friend Stay At My Place For Two Nights While I Was Out Of Town It was neat and clean when I gave her the keys. This is how she left the living room. Most of the stuff in boxes and bags is from my kitchen and bedroom. Why?



Looking at these images may make you wonder whether the person who committed such rude acts is aware of their misbehavior. In case you’re confused, a few etiquette experts spoke to Southern Living to share the rudest things you can do at a dinner party. ADVERTISEMENT One of the six things mentioned was bringing up a polarizing topic, such as politics, which some people still get into. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Our Guest Using The Wireless Charger As A Coaster

#14 My MIL Is Staying With Us For A Couple Weeks. This Is How She Cuts Brownies

#15 We Had Guests Over Who Were Playing VR

According to event planner and AmosEvents owner Amos Gott, gently shifting the conversation once it gets tense is the best course of action to relieve the awkwardness that may arise by discussing off-limits topics. “Ask about a recent trip, a recipe on the table, or a shared interest,” Gott said. “If the guest persists, it’s fine to say, ‘Let’s keep things light tonight.’ Tone is everything—keep it warm and inclusive.” ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 Let Brother-In-Law Stay With Us While He Got Back On His Feet, And Came Home To Every Glass Piece In My House Broken I should add - what isn’t pictured is my glass containers in the living room that were thrown against the wall, along with a dining room chair that was smashed against my wall.

And all the beer/wine coolers that have been spilled on my (just shampooed) carpets.



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#17 Invited Guests For Dinner, They Canceled After I Had Started Cooking, So Now I Have Way Too Much Food

#18 My Dad Celebrated His 60th Last Night, A Majority Of His "Friends" Brought Bottles Of Wine As A Gift. He's Been Sober For Over 26 Years

Your arrival and departure times at the host’s home also matter. Shi Shi Events owner Gina Jokilehto says arriving too early may leave the host feeling pressured to entertain you while still finishing party prep. When it comes to arriving late, she advises making a courtesy call more than 15 minutes late. ADVERTISEMENT Jokilehto also urges taking hints when it’s time to leave. Examples of such cues include the host turning off the music or starting to clean up. As she notes, “Take the hint, thank your host, and make your way home.”

#19 My Bohemian Brother Came To Christmas And Took A Shower. This Is What He Left Behind

#20 Had Guests Over And One Of Them Switched Their Broken Charger For Mine

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#21 I Let An Unemployed Friend Stay With Me Until She Could Get Back On Her Feet. This Is The Kind Of Stuff I Find Around The House

#22 Having New Sod Put In. This Is How My Neighbors’ Guest Parked

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#23 Who The Hell Does This? With Unwashed Fingers That May Or May Not Have Touched Deer Poop I made this pumpkin pie from scratch, including the roasted pumpkin and crust. It was a friend staying with us.



#24 The Way A Guest In Our House Leaves The Bathroom Sink After Using It

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#25 Dad Was Here For A Visit And Decided On His Own To Replace My Toilet Seat

#26 When Extended Family Visits For A Single Night And Leaves Your Toothpaste Like This

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#27 Neighbor Came Over To Nail In His Fence Extension This is my grandmother's backyard. Her inconsiderate neighbour asked to access her yard so he could hammer in the extensions on this side of his fence. Instead of walking around the plant, which is not flat against the fence, he trudged a path right through the flowers.



#28 Guest Asks If They Can Take A Shower, I Provide A Towel And Show Them The Toiletries Drawer. They Use The Sink Bar Of Hand Soap On Their Body And Put It Back Why? Why??? Whhhhhyyyyy????? There are multiple brands of shampoo, conditioner, body wash and soap in the shower. Why?!



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#29 Friends Said They'd Come By 12:30, Then Pushed It To 2:30... It's Almost 4 And I'm Just Sitting Here With Cold Food Which I Cooked All By Myself

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#30 My Dad's Family Is Staying With Us And Decided To Scratch Up All Our New Pots And Pans

#31 A Friend Came Over And Started Making A Waffle But Forgot About It, Then They Left The Iron Like This For Me To Clean Up. This Is After 30 Minutes Of Careful Scraping

#32 Niece And Nephew Carved Drawings Into My Leather Chairs Found after the family Christmas party. They were alone for maybe 10 minutes in the basement, and niece (9) and nephew (8) scratched these into the back of my 2 chairs.

I texted my siblings about it (the kids are cousins). I received tear-soaked apology letters the next day. Thankfully, these are second-hand, faded, stained, scratch-post-for-my-cat chairs, and not another family member’s nice furniture. The best pieces to learn a lesson on, I guess.



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#33 Found It Glued Under My Toilet Seat I found this stuck under my toilet seat. It was firmly attached and had a removable cover. Under the cover, there was a USB-C charging port.



I left it in the hallway, and one of my guests took it with them last night before I could examine it further.

Does anyone know what this could be?



#34 My Trombone After My Friend Jumped On It

#35 Girlfriend’s Family Friend Stayed With Us For A Few Days As title says, girlfriend’s family friend stayed with us to help take care of her grandmother for a few days, and this is what she did to our knives! I know they’re not the highest quality, but they’re the best ones we've got!



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#36 The Unopened Since 1998 Collectable My Friend Opened For Me While I Wasn’t Home

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#37 My Little Cousin Shoved My Game Cartridge Up A Toy School Bus And I Can't Get It Out

#38 A House Guest Does This

#39 How I Know The Mother-In-Law Visited

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#40 My Brother Visited Yesterday And Told My Alexa To Set An Alarm For 3 AM. On A Monday Morning

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#41 One Of My Relatives Stained My Shower Curtain When Visiting For The Holidays. Unfortunately A New Shower Curtain Was Not One Of My Gifts

#42 When Your 2-Year-Old Cousin Comes Over And Completely Ruins Your Newton’s Cradle

#43 Somebody Put My Solid Marble Charcuterie Board In The Dishwasher I do appreciate the help with cleaning up after the party. I did not say anything to the person who helped. Just quietly retired it to the bottom of the pantry.



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#44 Made A 9 Lbs. Brisket Overnight. Guests Didn’t Show Up Guests claim they thought it was a dinner, not a lunch when my wife specifically said lunch. Good thing I bought a vacuum sealer.

BTW, pernil takes about 4 hours to make.



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#45 My Friend Drunkenly Stripped One Of My Garden Trees Of Its Bark He’s basically unalived the tree, so I’m now going to have to pay for removal and replacement, which won’t be cheap.



#46 My Parents Decided To Clean My Fish Tank Because It “Made My Room Look Messy” My parents came over to visit for a few days and saw how messy my bedroom was. I was out today and came home to this. The tanks were completely empty, and my fish were put inside a measuring cup.

Needless to say, I was infuriated, but I understand that their intentions were good. They are old, and I cannot blame them. But to think my years of hard work could be demolished in seconds...



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#47 I Appreciate Your Drunken Late Night Attempt To Clean, Random Party Guest, But Wooden Cutting Boards Do Not Go In The Dishwasher

#48 Our Friend Decided To Pour Drinks On My 100+ Year-Old Record Player He 100% knows what it is, has been to our house many times, and has to be asked every time to use coasters, etc. Doesn’t have a lot of common sense. Also, if you’re going into people’s houses and just pouring drinks on any surface that isn’t a bar, kitchen table, kitchen counter, etc without asking someone, you’re a jerk.



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#49 Friend Of Mine Hid My AirPods In A Box Of Chicken Nuggets That I Proceeded To Microwave Without Opening The Box

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#50 And This Is Why I Don't Let Guests Load My Dishwasher

#51 My Basement Neighbours Have A Visitor. Guess Which Car Is Mine

#52 This Is How A Visitor That Comes To Our Office Nearly Every Day Parks For Hours At A Time

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#53 My Sister Threw A Party At My House While I Wasn’t Home. Someone Went In My Room And Flipped Half My Keys

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#54 Someone Peeled The Rubber Off My PS4's Left Stick At My Party Last Night And of course nobody had any idea about it. Probably someone drunkenly started picking at it last night and peeled it off without realizing what they did. Oh well.



#55 My Cousin Came Over And Switched Out My Turtles Heat Lamp Light For The Broken Lava Lamp Light. It's Flat, And I Can't Unscrew It. Any Tips?

#56 10-Year-Old Nephew Threw A Fit And Broke Four Of My CDs On Christmas For context, my (step)nephew is my (step)brother’s kid. My nephew and his mother don’t live here anymore, so they come over for a few hours on holidays and weekends.



On Christmas Day, I had opened all of my presents and gotten two CDs (KISS and Weezer) and a nice glass CD storage rack that my mom says was approximately $30. I have 23 CDs, including my new ones, and was sitting in the living room with my mom while I put my CDs into the storage rack. My nephew came over to get gifts from his grandma (my step-mom / my mom’s girlfriend) and my mom, as she had gotten him a gift too. I still had all my presents out in the living room since I didn’t want to put them away yet.



While he was over, he had gotten upset because I had gotten a lot more presents than him (he got a second Nintendo switch [broke his first one] and a $500 drone, so he genuinely had nothing to be jealous of). He started to throw a tantrum and so his mom tried to explain that he had gotten a lot more gifts at home and a lot more expensive gifts than me. He didn’t seem to care because he ended up grabbing my CD rack and throwing it on the ground, shattering the CD rack and breaking four of my CDs, including one of my new ones.



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#57 Left For 10 Minutes, 6-Year-Old Cousin Decided To Help

#58 Mother-In-Law Came To Help Me With Postpartum - Walked Into A Reorganized Kitchen My husband doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal, so I wanted to vent a teensy bit. MIL came over to help me postpartum (stayed for about a month). Once I was healed and back in the kitchen, I walk in to a lot of things being rearranged. This one in particular made me want to laugh and cry at the same time lol. My poor spice jars have been written on with sharpie. And there are multiple duplicates.



Grateful for the help, though.



#59 My Aunt Flips Around The Toilet Paper Whenever She Comes To Visit