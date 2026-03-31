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As a guest in someone’s home, you’re expected to show respect and gratitude. The worst thing you can do is disrespect someone’s boundaries, leave a mess behind, or ruin their property in any way. 

Unfortunately, this type of ill-mannered behavior happens, as the following photos show. These are the type of people who don’t seem to have been raised right or have an ounce of common courtesy in their character. 

These are quite infuriating photos to scroll through, especially if you’ve experienced something similar. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Boyfriend's Mum Came Over For Christmas Last Year, She Stayed For Two Months Then Left To Go Back To Sydney. This Is How She Left Our Guest Room

My Boyfriend's Mum Came Over For Christmas Last Year, She Stayed For Two Months Then Left To Go Back To Sydney. This Is How She Left Our Guest Room

She's not a hoarder, no mental illness, just really lazy and selfish. She came to our house with 2 pairs of shoes and one bag of clothing. While she stayed here, she bought so many more things that she needed while staying, which is fair, but she left with none of them, not even the clothes and shoes she came with.
While I was cleaning the room, I also found spilled Pepsi and 12 Pringles cans stashed under our cupboards, and all of our things that we had been keeping in there had been broken.

EnVyEyE787 Report

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miriambarber avatar
Rathoren
Rathoren
Community Member
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Time to never invite her to stay again!

2
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    #2

    Only 2 Hours Into Having A Six-Year-Old Guest, Hope We Can Get It Fixed

    Only 2 Hours Into Having A Six-Year-Old Guest, Hope We Can Get It Fixed

    We just bought a new TV, and the parents said, "They were so sorry."

    Dry-Elephant-5868 Report

    15points
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    anneroberts avatar
    GatorGran
    GatorGran
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They can be sorry as they are writing you a check for a new TV.

    3
    3points
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    #3

    The Way Guests Cut The Cornbread At My Buddy’s BBQ

    The Way Guests Cut The Cornbread At My Buddy’s BBQ

    TelaTheSpy Report

    14points
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    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh heck no! Nobody disgraces cornbread like that!!

    1
    1point
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    While rudeness may be an isolated personality trait, it could also be a response to the current state of things. Division, political turmoil, and the feeling of constant threat may bring out the worst in people. 

    It was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, which, according to psychologist Bernard Golden, led to increased mental health struggles, which may have manifested in rude behavior.
    #4

    Someone Tried Eating My Soap

    Someone Tried Eating My Soap

    gazpachomachine Report

    13points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tbf it does look like a toffee fudge bar.

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    #5

    My Brother’s Ex Girlfriend Finally Moved Out Of My Parents' House. This Is Half Of The Mess She Left

    My Brother’s Ex Girlfriend Finally Moved Out Of My Parents' House. This Is Half Of The Mess She Left

    foambuffalo Report

    13points
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    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can smell this picture 🤮

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    #6

    Had A Pool Party And Only One Of The Guests Smokes

    Had A Pool Party And Only One Of The Guests Smokes

    He was someone’s +1. I don’t mind if they smoke, but my backyard ain’t your dumpster.

    mv777711 Report

    13points
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    louisedavidson avatar
    Loudawg76
    Loudawg76
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a MASSIVE overreaction. Don't have parties if you can’t handle the odd ciggie b**t. Honestly!

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    “We’re going through a time where physiologically, people’s threat system is at a heightened level,” Golden said in a 2021 interview with Time Magazine. “Half the people fear COVID. Half the people fear being controlled.”
    #7

    Invited Some "Friends" Over For A 4th Of July Party, Woke Up To Find My Car Key Like This

    Invited Some "Friends" Over For A 4th Of July Party, Woke Up To Find My Car Key Like This

    peaceandlove5 Report

    13points
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    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a whole backstory left out of this "explanation "

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    #8

    When Your Roommates Throw A Party You Didn’t Want, Then Wake Up To Find Out Some Moron Put Beer In The Freezer

    When Your Roommates Throw A Party You Didn’t Want, Then Wake Up To Find Out Some Moron Put Beer In The Freezer

    kaysterrr Report

    13points
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    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beer in freezers doesn't explode. It may burst or deform the can but by that time the beer's mostly solid. I speak from experience. Somebody *poured* beer in this freezer.

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    #9

    Guest's 8-Year-Old Child Damaged An Already Fragile Copy Of Homer's Iliad From 1872

    Guest's 8-Year-Old Child Damaged An Already Fragile Copy Of Homer's Iliad From 1872

    Kid said he wanted to read a book... Mind you, the bookshelf is in the living room, and the copy of Homer's Iliad is in the China cabinet in the kitchen on the 3rd shelf. Kid completely destroyed the binding, and the cover is fully off.

    reddit.com Report

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    catied avatar
    Catie D
    Catie D
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was the fault of the adults who weren't supervising the kid.

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    Feelings of powerlessness and frustration may also drive a person to act like a jerk toward someone else. According to Stanford University psychiatry professor Dr. Hans Steiner, it is especially true when they are being told to do the right thing. 

    “People feel almost entitled to be rude to people who are not in a position of power,” Dr. Steiner said in the same interview with Time.
    #10

    My Friend Tried To Fix My (L) Joy-Con Remote Without My Knowledge. They Now Owe Me A New Joy-Con Remote

    My Friend Tried To Fix My (L) Joy-Con Remote Without My Knowledge. They Now Owe Me A New Joy-Con Remote

    He tried to pry/cut the back open with hangnail clippers.

    jinxy_wolfy Report

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    #11

    My Friend's Dog Thought The Foot On My Prosthesis Was A Chew Toy

    My Friend's Dog Thought The Foot On My Prosthesis Was A Chew Toy

    My prosthesis was actually off in a different room when it happened.

    stalnoypirat Report

    13points
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    anneroberts avatar
    GatorGran
    GatorGran
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no! Those are expensive. I hope the friend is paying for it!

    1
    1point
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    #12

    I Let A Friend Stay At My Place For Two Nights While I Was Out Of Town

    I Let A Friend Stay At My Place For Two Nights While I Was Out Of Town

    It was neat and clean when I gave her the keys. This is how she left the living room. Most of the stuff in boxes and bags is from my kitchen and bedroom. Why?

    Hfhghnfdsfg Report

    13points
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    Looking at these images may make you wonder whether the person who committed such rude acts is aware of their misbehavior. In case you’re confused, a few etiquette experts spoke to Southern Living to share the rudest things you can do at a dinner party. 

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    One of the six things mentioned was bringing up a polarizing topic, such as politics, which some people still get into.

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    #13

    Our Guest Using The Wireless Charger As A Coaster

    Our Guest Using The Wireless Charger As A Coaster

    AceManCometh Report

    12points
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    conocuinn avatar
    Con O Cuinn
    Con O Cuinn
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, like the vr thing, I don't think you can 100% blame the guests for not being familiar with new technology. That thing looks like a coaster. My mind might think it's some kind of gimmicky mug warmer before I realised it was a phone charger.

    2
    2points
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    #14

    My MIL Is Staying With Us For A Couple Weeks. This Is How She Cuts Brownies

    My MIL Is Staying With Us For A Couple Weeks. This Is How She Cuts Brownies

    rhavek Report

    12points
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    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey thats great, she left you the best chewy crispy bits!

    2
    2points
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    #15

    We Had Guests Over Who Were Playing VR

    We Had Guests Over Who Were Playing VR

    icaruss3 Report

    12points
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    conocuinn avatar
    Con O Cuinn
    Con O Cuinn
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one I'm not totally ready to blame the guests. Vr games seem notorious for this happening. Some of this is on the owners of the game for not preventing the most predictable potential problem.

    0
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    According to event planner and AmosEvents owner Amos Gott, gently shifting the conversation once it gets tense is the best course of action to relieve the awkwardness that may arise by discussing off-limits topics. 

    “Ask about a recent trip, a recipe on the table, or a shared interest,” Gott said. “If the guest persists, it’s fine to say, ‘Let’s keep things light tonight.’ Tone is everything—keep it warm and inclusive.”

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    #16

    Let Brother-In-Law Stay With Us While He Got Back On His Feet, And Came Home To Every Glass Piece In My House Broken

    Let Brother-In-Law Stay With Us While He Got Back On His Feet, And Came Home To Every Glass Piece In My House Broken

    I should add - what isn’t pictured is my glass containers in the living room that were thrown against the wall, along with a dining room chair that was smashed against my wall.
    And all the beer/wine coolers that have been spilled on my (just shampooed) carpets.

    alex0and0rah Report

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    #17

    Invited Guests For Dinner, They Canceled After I Had Started Cooking, So Now I Have Way Too Much Food

    Invited Guests For Dinner, They Canceled After I Had Started Cooking, So Now I Have Way Too Much Food

    maybeijusthateyou4 Report

    12points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is all the food the same color? And what is that in the top blue bowl and pot?!

    1
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    #18

    My Dad Celebrated His 60th Last Night, A Majority Of His "Friends" Brought Bottles Of Wine As A Gift. He's Been Sober For Over 26 Years

    My Dad Celebrated His 60th Last Night, A Majority Of His "Friends" Brought Bottles Of Wine As A Gift. He's Been Sober For Over 26 Years

    yosman88 Report

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    Your arrival and departure times at the host’s home also matter. Shi Shi Events owner Gina Jokilehto says arriving too early may leave the host feeling pressured to entertain you while still finishing party prep. When it comes to arriving late, she advises making a courtesy call more than 15 minutes late. 

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    Jokilehto also urges taking hints when it’s time to leave. Examples of such cues include the host turning off the music or starting to clean up. As she notes, “Take the hint, thank your host, and make your way home.”
    #19

    My Bohemian Brother Came To Christmas And Took A Shower. This Is What He Left Behind

    My Bohemian Brother Came To Christmas And Took A Shower. This Is What He Left Behind

    reddit.com Report

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    #20

    Had Guests Over And One Of Them Switched Their Broken Charger For Mine

    Had Guests Over And One Of Them Switched Their Broken Charger For Mine

    Keeeebin Report

    11points
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    #21

    I Let An Unemployed Friend Stay With Me Until She Could Get Back On Her Feet. This Is The Kind Of Stuff I Find Around The House

    I Let An Unemployed Friend Stay With Me Until She Could Get Back On Her Feet. This Is The Kind Of Stuff I Find Around The House

    000g Report

    11points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eggs in styrofoam?

    0
    0points
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    #22

    Having New Sod Put In. This Is How My Neighbors’ Guest Parked

    Having New Sod Put In. This Is How My Neighbors’ Guest Parked

    deerod531 Report

    11points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neighbours with 'Fun with D**k and Jane'? Thinking about the missing lawn there..

    0
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    #23

    Who The Hell Does This? With Unwashed Fingers That May Or May Not Have Touched Deer Poop

    Who The Hell Does This? With Unwashed Fingers That May Or May Not Have Touched Deer Poop

    I made this pumpkin pie from scratch, including the roasted pumpkin and crust. It was a friend staying with us.

    swareddit Report

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    #24

    The Way A Guest In Our House Leaves The Bathroom Sink After Using It

    The Way A Guest In Our House Leaves The Bathroom Sink After Using It

    penguinzliz Report

    11points
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    #25

    Dad Was Here For A Visit And Decided On His Own To Replace My Toilet Seat

    Dad Was Here For A Visit And Decided On His Own To Replace My Toilet Seat

    CedricCSCFL Report

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    #26

    When Extended Family Visits For A Single Night And Leaves Your Toothpaste Like This

    When Extended Family Visits For A Single Night And Leaves Your Toothpaste Like This

    Morktorknak Report

    11points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s just toothpaste. Wipe it off and get over it. There are more important things to be angry about

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    #27

    Neighbor Came Over To Nail In His Fence Extension

    Neighbor Came Over To Nail In His Fence Extension

    This is my grandmother's backyard. Her inconsiderate neighbour asked to access her yard so he could hammer in the extensions on this side of his fence. Instead of walking around the plant, which is not flat against the fence, he trudged a path right through the flowers.

    doctorscurvy Report

    11points
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    #28

    Guest Asks If They Can Take A Shower, I Provide A Towel And Show Them The Toiletries Drawer. They Use The Sink Bar Of Hand Soap On Their Body And Put It Back

    Guest Asks If They Can Take A Shower, I Provide A Towel And Show Them The Toiletries Drawer. They Use The Sink Bar Of Hand Soap On Their Body And Put It Back

    Why? Why??? Whhhhhyyyyy????? There are multiple brands of shampoo, conditioner, body wash and soap in the shower. Why?!

    lecoqmako Report

    11points
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    #29

    Friends Said They'd Come By 12:30, Then Pushed It To 2:30... It's Almost 4 And I'm Just Sitting Here With Cold Food Which I Cooked All By Myself

    Friends Said They'd Come By 12:30, Then Pushed It To 2:30... It's Almost 4 And I'm Just Sitting Here With Cold Food Which I Cooked All By Myself

    Sad-Lavishness-2655 Report

    11points
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    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks amazing, can i be invited to enjoy with you? ☺️

    0
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    #30

    My Dad's Family Is Staying With Us And Decided To Scratch Up All Our New Pots And Pans

    My Dad's Family Is Staying With Us And Decided To Scratch Up All Our New Pots And Pans

    BebeUnicorn123 Report

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    #31

    A Friend Came Over And Started Making A Waffle But Forgot About It, Then They Left The Iron Like This For Me To Clean Up. This Is After 30 Minutes Of Careful Scraping

    A Friend Came Over And Started Making A Waffle But Forgot About It, Then They Left The Iron Like This For Me To Clean Up. This Is After 30 Minutes Of Careful Scraping

    concernednoise Report

    10points
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    #32

    Niece And Nephew Carved Drawings Into My Leather Chairs

    Niece And Nephew Carved Drawings Into My Leather Chairs

    Found after the family Christmas party. They were alone for maybe 10 minutes in the basement, and niece (9) and nephew (8) scratched these into the back of my 2 chairs.
    I texted my siblings about it (the kids are cousins). I received tear-soaked apology letters the next day. Thankfully, these are second-hand, faded, stained, scratch-post-for-my-cat chairs, and not another family member’s nice furniture. The best pieces to learn a lesson on, I guess.

    Adventurous-Cake-81 Report

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    #33

    Found It Glued Under My Toilet Seat

    Found It Glued Under My Toilet Seat

    I found this stuck under my toilet seat. It was firmly attached and had a removable cover. Under the cover, there was a USB-C charging port.

    I left it in the hallway, and one of my guests took it with them last night before I could examine it further.
    Does anyone know what this could be?

    Equivalent_Ad_420 Report

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    #34

    My Trombone After My Friend Jumped On It

    My Trombone After My Friend Jumped On It

    Kaleb_Dill Report

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    #35

    Girlfriend’s Family Friend Stayed With Us For A Few Days

    Girlfriend’s Family Friend Stayed With Us For A Few Days

    As title says, girlfriend’s family friend stayed with us to help take care of her grandmother for a few days, and this is what she did to our knives! I know they’re not the highest quality, but they’re the best ones we've got!

    International_Fix651 Report

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    #36

    The Unopened Since 1998 Collectable My Friend Opened For Me While I Wasn’t Home

    The Unopened Since 1998 Collectable My Friend Opened For Me While I Wasn’t Home

    jesusmansuperpowers Report

    10points
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    #37

    My Little Cousin Shoved My Game Cartridge Up A Toy School Bus And I Can't Get It Out

    My Little Cousin Shoved My Game Cartridge Up A Toy School Bus And I Can't Get It Out

    rod2008 Report

    10points
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    #38

    A House Guest Does This

    A House Guest Does This

    dogballs875 Report

    9points
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    #39

    How I Know The Mother-In-Law Visited

    How I Know The Mother-In-Law Visited

    treesbreakknees Report

    9points
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    #40

    My Brother Visited Yesterday And Told My Alexa To Set An Alarm For 3 AM. On A Monday Morning

    My Brother Visited Yesterday And Told My Alexa To Set An Alarm For 3 AM. On A Monday Morning

    going10-1 Report

    9points
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    #41

    One Of My Relatives Stained My Shower Curtain When Visiting For The Holidays. Unfortunately A New Shower Curtain Was Not One Of My Gifts

    One Of My Relatives Stained My Shower Curtain When Visiting For The Holidays. Unfortunately A New Shower Curtain Was Not One Of My Gifts

    BlobfishGoneWild Report

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    #42

    When Your 2-Year-Old Cousin Comes Over And Completely Ruins Your Newton’s Cradle

    When Your 2-Year-Old Cousin Comes Over And Completely Ruins Your Newton’s Cradle

    Cppnv Report

    9points
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    catied avatar
    Catie D
    Catie D
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay this one is truly down to a lack of adult supervision.

    2
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    #43

    Somebody Put My Solid Marble Charcuterie Board In The Dishwasher

    Somebody Put My Solid Marble Charcuterie Board In The Dishwasher

    I do appreciate the help with cleaning up after the party. I did not say anything to the person who helped. Just quietly retired it to the bottom of the pantry.

    PerfectFig1035 Report

    9points
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    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is there no way to save it? (Genuinely asking, i have no idea)

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    #44

    Made A 9 Lbs. Brisket Overnight. Guests Didn’t Show Up

    Made A 9 Lbs. Brisket Overnight. Guests Didn’t Show Up

    Guests claim they thought it was a dinner, not a lunch when my wife specifically said lunch. Good thing I bought a vacuum sealer.
    BTW, pernil takes about 4 hours to make.

    richempire Report

    9points
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    anneroberts avatar
    GatorGran
    GatorGran
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something similar happened to us last Christmas Eve. A family member had cooked a very large brisket for dinner. The day of the dinner, half the people invited came down with the norovirus. Nasty stuff, but those of us that were healthy enjoyed it.

    0
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    #45

    My Friend Drunkenly Stripped One Of My Garden Trees Of Its Bark

    My Friend Drunkenly Stripped One Of My Garden Trees Of Its Bark

    He’s basically unalived the tree, so I’m now going to have to pay for removal and replacement, which won’t be cheap.

    toby_preston Report

    9points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Make him pay for a new tree in the same size!

    0
    0points
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    #46

    My Parents Decided To Clean My Fish Tank Because It “Made My Room Look Messy”

    My Parents Decided To Clean My Fish Tank Because It “Made My Room Look Messy”

    My parents came over to visit for a few days and saw how messy my bedroom was. I was out today and came home to this. The tanks were completely empty, and my fish were put inside a measuring cup.
    Needless to say, I was infuriated, but I understand that their intentions were good. They are old, and I cannot blame them. But to think my years of hard work could be demolished in seconds...

    Main_Initial_7118 Report

    9points
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    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If thats the water the fish was in, they probably saved the poor things life!! Shame on you!!

    0
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    #47

    I Appreciate Your Drunken Late Night Attempt To Clean, Random Party Guest, But Wooden Cutting Boards Do Not Go In The Dishwasher

    I Appreciate Your Drunken Late Night Attempt To Clean, Random Party Guest, But Wooden Cutting Boards Do Not Go In The Dishwasher

    FriscoDingo Report

    9points
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    #48

    Our Friend Decided To Pour Drinks On My 100+ Year-Old Record Player

    Our Friend Decided To Pour Drinks On My 100+ Year-Old Record Player

    He 100% knows what it is, has been to our house many times, and has to be asked every time to use coasters, etc. Doesn’t have a lot of common sense. Also, if you’re going into people’s houses and just pouring drinks on any surface that isn’t a bar, kitchen table, kitchen counter, etc without asking someone, you’re a jerk.

    cyndasaurus_rex Report

    9points
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    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why was he ever invited back when he had the manners of a cave troll?

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    #49

    Friend Of Mine Hid My AirPods In A Box Of Chicken Nuggets That I Proceeded To Microwave Without Opening The Box

    Friend Of Mine Hid My AirPods In A Box Of Chicken Nuggets That I Proceeded To Microwave Without Opening The Box

    Masterzombie26 Report

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    #50

    And This Is Why I Don't Let Guests Load My Dishwasher

    And This Is Why I Don't Let Guests Load My Dishwasher

    designertiff Report

    8points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Were they a chicken or high as a moon?

    0
    0points
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    #51

    My Basement Neighbours Have A Visitor. Guess Which Car Is Mine

    My Basement Neighbours Have A Visitor. Guess Which Car Is Mine

    Justinlovespizza Report

    8points
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    #52

    This Is How A Visitor That Comes To Our Office Nearly Every Day Parks For Hours At A Time

    This Is How A Visitor That Comes To Our Office Nearly Every Day Parks For Hours At A Time

    MBNC1 Report

    8points
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    #53

    My Sister Threw A Party At My House While I Wasn’t Home. Someone Went In My Room And Flipped Half My Keys

    My Sister Threw A Party At My House While I Wasn’t Home. Someone Went In My Room And Flipped Half My Keys

    BennaBrinckmann Report

    8points
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    #54

    Someone Peeled The Rubber Off My PS4's Left Stick At My Party Last Night

    Someone Peeled The Rubber Off My PS4's Left Stick At My Party Last Night

    And of course nobody had any idea about it. Probably someone drunkenly started picking at it last night and peeled it off without realizing what they did. Oh well.

    maxedouttoby Report

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    #55

    My Cousin Came Over And Switched Out My Turtles Heat Lamp Light For The Broken Lava Lamp Light. It's Flat, And I Can't Unscrew It. Any Tips?

    My Cousin Came Over And Switched Out My Turtles Heat Lamp Light For The Broken Lava Lamp Light. It's Flat, And I Can't Unscrew It. Any Tips?

    GEMO224 Report

    8points
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    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Smal suction cup will do the trick. I got some spotlight where i use one to install the bulb.

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    #56

    10-Year-Old Nephew Threw A Fit And Broke Four Of My CDs On Christmas

    10-Year-Old Nephew Threw A Fit And Broke Four Of My CDs On Christmas

    For context, my (step)nephew is my (step)brother’s kid. My nephew and his mother don’t live here anymore, so they come over for a few hours on holidays and weekends.

    On Christmas Day, I had opened all of my presents and gotten two CDs (KISS and Weezer) and a nice glass CD storage rack that my mom says was approximately $30. I have 23 CDs, including my new ones, and was sitting in the living room with my mom while I put my CDs into the storage rack. My nephew came over to get gifts from his grandma (my step-mom / my mom’s girlfriend) and my mom, as she had gotten him a gift too. I still had all my presents out in the living room since I didn’t want to put them away yet.

    While he was over, he had gotten upset because I had gotten a lot more presents than him (he got a second Nintendo switch [broke his first one] and a $500 drone, so he genuinely had nothing to be jealous of). He started to throw a tantrum and so his mom tried to explain that he had gotten a lot more gifts at home and a lot more expensive gifts than me. He didn’t seem to care because he ended up grabbing my CD rack and throwing it on the ground, shattering the CD rack and breaking four of my CDs, including one of my new ones.

    NearbyGap3111 Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nephew is a spoiled brat and needs some proper parenting desperately

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    #57

    Left For 10 Minutes, 6-Year-Old Cousin Decided To Help

    Left For 10 Minutes, 6-Year-Old Cousin Decided To Help

    lveMcFallen Report

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, wait. This has potential.

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    #58

    Mother-In-Law Came To Help Me With Postpartum - Walked Into A Reorganized Kitchen

    Mother-In-Law Came To Help Me With Postpartum - Walked Into A Reorganized Kitchen

    My husband doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal, so I wanted to vent a teensy bit. MIL came over to help me postpartum (stayed for about a month). Once I was healed and back in the kitchen, I walk in to a lot of things being rearranged. This one in particular made me want to laugh and cry at the same time lol. My poor spice jars have been written on with sharpie. And there are multiple duplicates.

    Grateful for the help, though.

    --Camellia-- Report

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cause the husband can't cook?!

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    #59

    My Aunt Flips Around The Toilet Paper Whenever She Comes To Visit

    My Aunt Flips Around The Toilet Paper Whenever She Comes To Visit

    KTL175 Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I genuinely don’t understand this issue. Why does it matter as long as there is some?

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