Quentin Tarantino’s Comments On “Weakest Male Actor” In Hollywood Spark Controversy
Quentin Tarantino wearing a leather jacket at a movie premiere discussing weakest male actor controversy in Hollywood.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Quentin Tarantino’s Comments On “Weakest Male Actor” In Hollywood Spark Controversy

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
2

28

2

There is one actor who now knows he’ll never get a call from Quentin Tarantino.

The acclaimed filmmaker recently discussed his favorite films and made it very clear that he’ll never want a “weak” Hollywood actor in his projects.

Tarantino is a fan of the 2007 film There Will Be Blood and has ranked it as his fifth favorite movie of the 21st century.

Highlights
  • Quentin Tarantino bashed a famous Hollywood actor, calling him “the weakest actor in SAG.”
  • Tarantino said the actor was the biggest “flaw” in the 2007 Oscar-winning film ‘There Will Be Blood.’
  • People criticized the filmmaker, calling him “full of himself” and slamming his acting skills.
RELATED:

    Quentin Tarantino harshly criticized a Hollywood actor as “weak” and “uninteresting”

    Quentin Tarantino wearing a leather jacket at a film premiere, related to weakest male actor controversy in Hollywood.

    Quentin Tarantino wearing a leather jacket at a film premiere, related to weakest male actor controversy in Hollywood.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Speaking on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast this week, Tarantino revealed he would have ranked the film higher if it weren’t for a “big giant flaw.”

    The movie, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, follows a silver miner-turned-oilman who embarks on a quest for wealth during the Californian oil boom.

    It stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Kevin J. O’Connor, Ciarán Hinds, and Dillon Freasier, and won two Academy Awards out of eight nominations.

    Quentin Tarantino speaking with headphones on during a studio interview about weakest male actor controversy in Hollywood.

    Quentin Tarantino speaking with headphones on during a studio interview about weakest male actor controversy in Hollywood.

    Image credits: The Howard Stern Show

    Tarantino praised Daniel Day-Lewis’ performance, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar.

    However, according to the filmmaker, the performance by Day-Lewis’ co-star failed to live up to the project.

    The filmmaker said There Will Be Blood could have been his favorite movie of the 21st century if it weren’t for a “giant flaw”

    Oil rig silhouette against orange background symbolizing Quentin Tarantino's comments on weakest male actor in Hollywood controversy.

    Oil rig silhouette against orange background symbolizing Quentin Tarantino's comments on weakest male actor in Hollywood controversy.

    Image credits: Paramount Vantage

    There Will Be Blood would stand a better chance to be in number one or number two if it didn’t have a big giant flaw in it, and the flaw is Paul Dano,” he said.

    “Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander, and it’s also so drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander.”

    The director did not mince words when discussing the performance by The Batman star, calling him “weak sauce” who thinks he’s “another terrific actor.”

    Two men in vintage clothing face each other outdoors, evoking Quentin Tarantino's comments on weakest male actor in Hollywood.

    Two men in vintage clothing face each other outdoors, evoking Quentin Tarantino's comments on weakest male actor in Hollywood.

    Image credits: Paramount Vantage

    Social media comment discussing Quentin Tarantino's remarks on weakest male actor in Hollywood controversy.

    Social media comment discussing Quentin Tarantino's remarks on weakest male actor in Hollywood controversy.
    He also revealed who he would have liked to see in the film instead of Dano. “Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. [Dano]’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy,” Tarantino added.

    The 62-year-old harshly described Dano as “the weakest male actor in SAG (the Screen Actors Guild)” and the “limpest d**k” in the world.

    “I’m not saying he’s giving a terrible performance. I’m saying he’s giving a non-entity performance,” he clarified.

    The 2007 film, starring Daniel Day-Lewis in the leading role, won two Oscars

    Man in a vintage suit and hat speaking, illustrating Quentin Tarantino's comments on weakest male actor controversy in Hollywood.

    Man in a vintage suit and hat speaking, illustrating Quentin Tarantino's comments on weakest male actor controversy in Hollywood.

    Image credits: Paramount Vantage

    Comment by Adam Paramore questioning directors talking about other actors, related to Quentin Tarantino weakest male actor controversy.

    Comment by Adam Paramore questioning directors talking about other actors, related to Quentin Tarantino weakest male actor controversy.
    During the interview, the filmmaker was asked whether he had ever enjoyed any of Dano’s films. While at it, he also revealed other actors he doesn’t want to work with.

    “I don’t care for him. I don’t care for him, I don’t care for Owen Wilson, and I don’t care for Matthew Lillard,” he said.

    Dano is known for 12 Years a Slave, Little Miss Sunshine, Love & Mercy, The Batman, and The Fabelmans, among other projects.

    His career includes collaborations with directors such as Steven Spielberg, Bong Joon-ho, Steve McQueen, and Denis Villeneuve. His performance in There Will Be Blood earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

    Male actor in a black suit at a film event, related to Quentin Tarantino's comments on weakest male actor controversy.

    Male actor in a black suit at a film event, related to Quentin Tarantino's comments on weakest male actor controversy.

    Image credits: Dominik Magdziak/Getty Images

    Comment section with a user named Nicholas Mikel Zarecki discussing actors related to Quentin Tarantino's weakest male actor controversy.

    Comment section with a user named Nicholas Mikel Zarecki discussing actors related to Quentin Tarantino's weakest male actor controversy.
    In the film, Dano was originally only set to play Paul Sunday, but took over both the twin roles when the actor originally cast as Eli Sunday, Kel O’Neill, was fired because Paul Thomas Anderson decided he “wasn’t the right fit.”

    Tarantino’s unfiltered comments were met with criticism online, with many disagreeing that Dano was a flaw in the acclaimed period drama.

    “Tarantino obviously has an ax to grind. There were two superb performances in that movie, and Dano was one of them,” one movie fan wrote.

    Tarantino slammed Paul Dano as the “weakest male actor in SAG”

    Quentin Tarantino speaking on a talk show, discussing weakest male actor controversy in Hollywood industry.

    Quentin Tarantino speaking on a talk show, discussing weakest male actor controversy in Hollywood industry.

    Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    “I’m a huge fan of Tarantino’s movies but this is too much. Did Paul Dano k*ll his dog or something? There are so many bad actors out there and to pick Dano (who’s actually a pretty darn good actor) is weird,” agreed another.

    “That’s funny coming from Tarantino who does act sometimes and is clearly the best candidate for weakest actor in SAG,” read another comment.

    One user called the Pulp Fiction director “full of himself” and described his comments as a “low-class” move.

    Others agreed with Tarantino, writing, “I mean…he didn’t lie, though. It’s also his opinion.”

    Commenter Brendan Wright critiques Quentin Tarantino's remarks on the weakest male actor in Hollywood with skepticism.

    Commenter Brendan Wright critiques Quentin Tarantino's remarks on the weakest male actor in Hollywood with skepticism.

    Young male actor in period costume surrounded by crowd, representing Quentin Tarantino's comments on weakest male actor controversy.

    Young male actor in period costume surrounded by crowd, representing Quentin Tarantino's comments on weakest male actor controversy.

    Image credits: Paramount Vantage

    Comment section discussing Quentin Tarantino's controversial remarks on weakest male actor in Hollywood industry.

    Comment section discussing Quentin Tarantino's controversial remarks on weakest male actor in Hollywood industry.
    This isn’t the first time Tarantino has given Dano’s performance in the movie a thumbs down.

    “He’s just not in the level and the caliber and the caliber of Daniel Day-Lewis and if the two characters are meant to be combats throughout the film, then Daniel Day-Lewis is Muhammed Ali and Paul Dano is Jerry Corey. It is what it is,” he said, as per Screen Rant.

    Dano played twins Paul and Eli Sunday in the movie, earning a BAFTA nomination for his performance

    Young male actor in period costume smiling in a dimly lit setting related to Quentin Tarantino controversy news.

    Young male actor in period costume smiling in a dimly lit setting related to Quentin Tarantino controversy news.

    Image credits: Paramount Vantage

    In Tarantino’s list of top 20 movies of the 21st century, Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down takes first place and Lee Unkrich’s Toy Story 3 comes in second.

    Lost in Translation, directed by his ex, Sofia Coppola, comes in third, followed by Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, There Will Be Blood, and David Fincher’s Zodiac

    Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

    Tarantino was also impressed by the early-2000s comedies School of Rock and Jackass: The Movie, ranking them above Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, which sits at the bottom of the list.

    “Sounds like Tarantino has a personal vendetta against Dano,” one movie fan speculated

    Comment thread highlighting Quentin Tarantino's controversial remarks about the weakest male actor in Hollywood.

    Comment thread highlighting Quentin Tarantino's controversial remarks about the weakest male actor in Hollywood.

    User comment on Quentin Tarantino's weakest male actor remark in Hollywood sparking online controversy and debate.

    User comment on Quentin Tarantino's weakest male actor remark in Hollywood sparking online controversy and debate.

    Comment by Stephen Young criticizing Quentin Tarantino's remarks on weakest male actor in Hollywood controversy.

    Comment by Stephen Young criticizing Quentin Tarantino's remarks on weakest male actor in Hollywood controversy.

    Comment mentioning Tarantino’s opinions on the weakest male actor in Hollywood sparking controversy online.

    Comment mentioning Tarantino’s opinions on the weakest male actor in Hollywood sparking controversy online.

    User comment expressing disagreement with Quentin Tarantino’s remarks on the weakest male actor in Hollywood controversy.

    User comment expressing disagreement with Quentin Tarantino’s remarks on the weakest male actor in Hollywood controversy.

    Comment on Quentin Tarantino's remarks about the weakest male actor in Hollywood sparking widespread controversy online.

    Comment on Quentin Tarantino's remarks about the weakest male actor in Hollywood sparking widespread controversy online.

    Mark Campbell discussing Quentin Tarantino’s criticism of male actors and casting choices in Hollywood film roles.

    Mark Campbell discussing Quentin Tarantino’s criticism of male actors and casting choices in Hollywood film roles.

    Comment on Quentin Tarantino's remarks about weakest male actor in Hollywood sparks online debate and controversy.

    Comment on Quentin Tarantino's remarks about weakest male actor in Hollywood sparks online debate and controversy.

    Comment on Quentin Tarantino's controversy about the weakest male actor in Hollywood, shared on social media.

    Comment on Quentin Tarantino's controversy about the weakest male actor in Hollywood, shared on social media.

    Comment on social media about Quentin Tarantino's controversial remarks on weakest male actor in Hollywood.

    Comment on social media about Quentin Tarantino's controversial remarks on weakest male actor in Hollywood.

    Image of a social media comment discussing Quentin Tarantino's controversial remarks on weakest male actor in Hollywood.

    Image of a social media comment discussing Quentin Tarantino's controversial remarks on weakest male actor in Hollywood.

    Comment on Quentin Tarantino’s views about the weakest male actor in Hollywood sparking online controversy.

    Comment on Quentin Tarantino’s views about the weakest male actor in Hollywood sparking online controversy.

    User comment on social media agreeing with Quentin Tarantino’s view on weakest male actor in Hollywood controversy.

    User comment on social media agreeing with Quentin Tarantino’s view on weakest male actor in Hollywood controversy.

    User comment on Quentin Tarantino's controversy about weakest male actor in Hollywood, expressing a strong opinion.

    User comment on Quentin Tarantino's controversy about weakest male actor in Hollywood, expressing a strong opinion.

    Comment by Rebecca Millspaw Ureste praising Quentin Tarantino for speaking his mind on weakest male actor in Hollywood.

    Comment by Rebecca Millspaw Ureste praising Quentin Tarantino for speaking his mind on weakest male actor in Hollywood.

    Comment on Quentin Tarantino’s controversial remarks about the weakest male actor in Hollywood, shared in a social media post.

    Comment on Quentin Tarantino’s controversial remarks about the weakest male actor in Hollywood, shared in a social media post.

    Comment on Quentin Tarantino's controversy about weakest male actor in Hollywood seen in online text message screenshot.

    Comment on Quentin Tarantino's controversy about weakest male actor in Hollywood seen in online text message screenshot.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The gossip is that Dano may have declined a Tarantino role. And the suggestion that Dano is the worst, when we've seen how bad Tarantino is makes this absurd. Tarantino is a jerk and this is just another small flash of that.

    0
    0points
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And as a bonus - it has been suggested that Dano would be perfectly cast to play Tarantino in a Tarantino biography. Seems delicious now, Tarantino who wants to be a tough guy played by oddball weirdo Dano.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
