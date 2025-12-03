Quentin Tarantino’s Comments On “Weakest Male Actor” In Hollywood Spark Controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

There is one actor who now knows he’ll never get a call from Quentin Tarantino.

The acclaimed filmmaker recently discussed his favorite films and made it very clear that he’ll never want a “weak” Hollywood actor in his projects.

Tarantino is a fan of the 2007 film There Will Be Blood and has ranked it as his fifth favorite movie of the 21st century.

Quentin Tarantino harshly criticized a Hollywood actor as “weak” and “uninteresting”

Quentin Tarantino wearing a leather jacket at a film premiere, related to weakest male actor controversy in Hollywood.

Speaking on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast this week, Tarantino revealed he would have ranked the film higher if it weren’t for a “big giant flaw.”

The movie, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, follows a silver miner-turned-oilman who embarks on a quest for wealth during the Californian oil boom.

It stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Kevin J. O’Connor, Ciarán Hinds, and Dillon Freasier, and won two Academy Awards out of eight nominations.

Quentin Tarantino speaking with headphones on during a studio interview about weakest male actor controversy in Hollywood.

Tarantino praised Daniel Day-Lewis’ performance, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar.

However, according to the filmmaker, the performance by Day-Lewis’ co-star failed to live up to the project.

Oil rig silhouette against orange background symbolizing Quentin Tarantino's comments on weakest male actor in Hollywood controversy.

“There Will Be Blood would stand a better chance to be in number one or number two if it didn’t have a big giant flaw in it, and the flaw is Paul Dano,” he said.

“Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander, and it’s also so drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander.”

The director did not mince words when discussing the performance by The Batman star, calling him “weak sauce” who thinks he’s “another terrific actor.”

Two men in vintage clothing face each other outdoors, evoking Quentin Tarantino's comments on weakest male actor in Hollywood.

The 62-year-old harshly described Dano as “the weakest male actor in SAG (the Screen Actors Guild)” and the “limpest d**k” in the world.

“I’m not saying he’s giving a terrible performance. I’m saying he’s giving a non-entity performance,” he clarified.

Man in a vintage suit and hat speaking, illustrating Quentin Tarantino's comments on weakest male actor controversy in Hollywood.

“I don’t care for him. I don’t care for him, I don’t care for Owen Wilson, and I don’t care for Matthew Lillard,” he said.

Dano is known for 12 Years a Slave, Little Miss Sunshine, Love & Mercy, The Batman, and The Fabelmans, among other projects.

His career includes collaborations with directors such as Steven Spielberg, Bong Joon-ho, Steve McQueen, and Denis Villeneuve. His performance in There Will Be Blood earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Tarantino’s unfiltered comments were met with criticism online, with many disagreeing that Dano was a flaw in the acclaimed period drama.

“Tarantino obviously has an ax to grind. There were two superb performances in that movie, and Dano was one of them,” one movie fan wrote.

Quentin Tarantino speaking on a talk show, discussing weakest male actor controversy in Hollywood industry.

“I’m a huge fan of Tarantino’s movies but this is too much. Did Paul Dano k*ll his dog or something? There are so many bad actors out there and to pick Dano (who’s actually a pretty darn good actor) is weird,” agreed another.

“That’s funny coming from Tarantino who does act sometimes and is clearly the best candidate for weakest actor in SAG,” read another comment.

One user called the Pulp Fiction director “full of himself” and described his comments as a “low-class” move.

Others agreed with Tarantino, writing, “I mean…he didn’t lie, though. It’s also his opinion.”

“He’s just not in the level and the caliber and the caliber of Daniel Day-Lewis and if the two characters are meant to be combats throughout the film, then Daniel Day-Lewis is Muhammed Ali and Paul Dano is Jerry Corey. It is what it is,” he said, as per Screen Rant.

In Tarantino’s list of top 20 movies of the 21st century, Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down takes first place and Lee Unkrich’s Toy Story 3 comes in second.

Lost in Translation, directed by his ex, Sofia Coppola, comes in third, followed by Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, There Will Be Blood, and David Fincher’s Zodiac.

Tarantino was also impressed by the early-2000s comedies School of Rock and Jackass: The Movie, ranking them above Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, which sits at the bottom of the list.

