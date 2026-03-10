These 58 Wildlife Photos By Alexandra Surkova Show Why Patience Is Everything In Nature Photography
Alexandra Surkova is an award-winning wildlife photographer based in Spain whose work turns fleeting encounters with animals into images that feel almost cinematic. On her site, she describes wildlife photography as an invitation to slow down, breathe, and embrace the thrill of waiting for something extraordinary to appear. That sense of anticipation is all over her photos, whether she’s capturing a fox in motion, a bird mid-flight, or the piercing gaze of a predator in the wild.
What makes Surkova’s work especially compelling is that it balances beauty with emotion. Her images don’t just show wildlife as something distant and majestic; they make it feel immediate, fragile, and alive. Surkova, who previously worked in journalism and later found her way into wildlife photography after an unexpected gift changed her path, brings a strong sense of storytelling to every frame. To learn more about how she got started, the animals that stay with her, and what wildlife photography really demands, we also asked her a few quick questions.
Surkova shared that her journey into wildlife photography began by chance: “A very unexpected gift. During COVID, a complete stranger gave me a telephoto lens. Suddenly, I was holding this incredible piece of equipment and had absolutely no idea what to do with it. At the time, I was living in the countryside, surrounded by fields and animals, so I started going outside trying to photograph whatever I could find. It turned out wildlife was everywhere. Looking back, it’s funny. Someone basically handed me a lens and accidentally changed my life.”
When asked if she experienced a particularly meaningful moment with an animal, she answered right away: “The Iberian lynx, without a doubt. I have been chasing this animal for years, and every encounter still feels like a miracle. Not long ago, the species was on the edge of extinction, so seeing one in the wild is incredibly emotional. The funny part is that my hands still shake every time I see one, which is not exactly ideal for photography.”
Surkova also shared some very practical advice for aspiring wildlife photographers: “Buy very good boots, because you will spend a lot of time walking. Then learn patience, a level of patience you probably did not know existed. Wildlife photography often means sitting in uncomfortable places, questioning your life choices, and sometimes returning home with empty memory cards. But every once in a while, an animal appears, and everything aligns for just a couple of seconds. In that brief moment, you capture a photograph that makes all the effort completely worth it.”
