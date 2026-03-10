ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandra Surkova is an award-winning wildlife photographer based in Spain whose work turns fleeting encounters with animals into images that feel almost cinematic. On her site, she describes wildlife photography as an invitation to slow down, breathe, and embrace the thrill of waiting for something extraordinary to appear. That sense of anticipation is all over her photos, whether she’s capturing a fox in motion, a bird mid-flight, or the piercing gaze of a predator in the wild.

What makes Surkova’s work especially compelling is that it balances beauty with emotion. Her images don’t just show wildlife as something distant and majestic; they make it feel immediate, fragile, and alive. Surkova, who previously worked in journalism and later found her way into wildlife photography after an unexpected gift changed her path, brings a strong sense of storytelling to every frame. To learn more about how she got started, the animals that stay with her, and what wildlife photography really demands, we also asked her a few quick questions.

More info: Instagram | alexandrasurkova.com | youtube.com