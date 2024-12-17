Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Is Seriously Considering Divorce Over How Her “Autistic” Husband Celebrates Christmas
Woman Is Seriously Considering Divorce Over How Her “Autistic” Husband Celebrates Christmas

Any successful relationship is about compromise, but there are always people who are so set in their ways that they don’t even realize how annoying it can be. Even worse, they might not see how their preferences end up being so stiffing that their partners start to second guess the entire relationship.

A woman wondered if she really needed to end her marriage over her husband’s stubbornness over how they celebrate Christmas. No matter what she suggested, he had to have everything be the same, year after year. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Every couple has to make certain compromises on how they celebrate Christmas

    Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envato (not the actual photo)

    But one wife was exhausted from the fact that her husband wouldn’t budge on anything

    Image credits: monkeybusiness / envato (not the actual photo)

    She shared an update later

    Image credits: ThrowRA_Xmasblues

    Netizens rushed to the comments to support her

    sepantt avatar
    Superb Owl
    Superb Owl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Using autism as an excuse to be another a-word (rhymes with coal), great job!

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people use autism as an excuse to get their own way sometimes, this sounds like one of those situations. Until gets an official diagnosis, he is not allowed to use it as a REASON, not an excuse.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
