We spent an unhealthy amount of time reading which companies people say you should avoid like the plague, and the responses were nothing short of epic. From big corporations to fast fashion brands, it’s clear that no company is immune to the wrath of unhappy customers, as consumers have a zero-tolerance policy for BS . But don’t just take our word for it — check out this list of brands people have sworn off for good. But be warned, this list may inspire you to join the boycott brigade.

We recently stumbled upon a Reddit post where people shared which brands they’ll never buy from again — and the little thing was basically begging to be shared here on Bored Panda.

But it turns out we’re not alone in feeling this way. In fact, a recent survey from LendingTree found that about 1 in 4 American consumers are currently boycotting a company they spent money on in the past due to bad experiences or values that didn’t align with their own. And with the power of social media and online reviews, it’s easier than ever for consumers to share their grievances and warn others about brands to avoid.

We’ve all had those moments when we’ve said we’ll never buy from a certain company again. Whether it’s due to a frustrating customer service experience, unethical business practices , massive company controversies, or just overall dissatisfaction with the product or service, it’s easy to get fed up with a company and vow to never give them our business again.

#1 "Acme - I've seen documentaries on how their product hurt Coyotes."

#2 "Anything Elon Musk. A long time ago I thought he was cool. That kinda wore off..."

#3 "Any brand made by the Kardashian/Jenners."

#4 "Any brand that is in anyway associated with Kanye."

#5 "Any of those overpriced designer clothing brands like supreme."

#6 "Anything that has the “As Seen on TV” logo on the box."

#7 JonnyZero0 wrote:

"Tesla."



Tom__mm replied:

"Couple of years ago, might have considered it. Now, never."

#8 "ANY kind of Multi-Level Marketing company (aka Pyramid Schemes)"

#9 "Jimmy Johns. When I saw a pic of the CEO holding up the head of a giraffe after he killed it for sport I've never gone there since. Sickening."

#10 "Logan Paul."

#11 "The ones that constantly pay YouTube channels to do spots for them. It just makes me very suspicious of their quality. Raycon is a good example."

#12 "Nestle. All my homies hate Nestle."

#13 "DKNY after she supported Harvey Weinstein."

#14 "Balenciaga has entered the chat."

#15 "Starbucks. Coffee is part of my life and my life is precious."

#16 "Dyson:



Overpriced toys-are-us quality. Great British inventor that takes his factories to Asia to make more profit at first chance. Now buying up a ton of farm land in the UK to avoid inheritance tax and driving up land prices."

#17 "Apple. Overpriced and overrated."

#18 "Amazon. Cancelled my account a few months ago and found out there are a lot of online Shops with better prices and fast delivery."

#19 "Red Bull."

#20 "Samsung. Had a 16 month old 70in TV die and they reached out to me and offered to repair it at no charge because it was a known issue. A month later the repair facility cancelled the service ticket and when I called Samsung to ask why they told me that parts were unavailable… because so many had broken they used all the parts up and aren’t making more. Then they told me they would replace the TV… a week later they emailed to tell me they would not be replacing it. But encouraged me to have a non Samsung repair facility fix it… even though nobody has the parts.



They know the model has issues and did nothing after promising over and over that they would stand behind the product because Samsung cares and all that."

#21 "Welsh’s brand grape jelly or jam. My grandfather was in ww2 Welch’s gave jelly to the servicemen. The ones they got were substandard- filled with seeds and twigs. So my grandfather forbid Welch’s in our houses."

#22 "You know every time I try to avoid a brand it turns out they're owned by a brand that owns most of the competitors too, or the competitors are worse. I will say any fashion brand though. I will buy my clothes on clearance. I don't need $130 tennis shoes and $80 jeans."

#23 "Abercrombie and Fitch. Purely based in principle. I know there’s a new owner but I remember when their racist tshirts were all the rage and when ‘fat’ people weren’t allowed to wear their clothes. Based on that alone, they are dead to me."

#24 "Not that I'm the target audience, but GOOP. sounds like a cultist capitalist's wet dream."

#25 "Soilent Green meat substitute."

#26 "Apple, and Kardashian brand Tiffany and co., and etc."

#27 "Ford. We had a ‘12 Focus that had a faulty transmission. Ford knew about it before they sold the cars. Transmission stalls have caused some deaths bc the car sometimes stops in an intersection. Car is long gone, still waiting on the mass action lawsuit to end."

#28 "Since so many other high fashion brands are already (rightly) getting dumped on… Escada. Every time I have ever handled an Escada piece, it was falling apart at the seams. That includes NWT pieces!"

#29 "SheaMoisture Hair products. I have major issues with the ingredients they list and the sustainability of sourcing them. Example, anything they say contains Baobab (Adansonia) oil is majorly suspicious. I was born and raised in Sothern Africa and the clusters of trees are 100km apart, with a few fruit here and there, they take hundreds of years to fruit, if at all. It just isn't right. Also, the one product they said contained Mafura - thats literally the word for oil - So, what oil? Its just marketing using "Africa" like we are fools and I will not support this."

#30 "Fiji water.



Aside from wild overpricing of ALL bottled water, that brand is utterly anti-environment. The bottles are made in China, shipped thousands of miles to Fiji, and filled with admittedly good-tasting water. But they're then put back on a ship, and sailed more thousands of miles to the west coast, put on trucks and trains, and shipped east.



When you work it all out, the amount of oil burnt to get that bottle to you would half-fill the bottle.



Compare to a local bottled water, or even better, tap water in a reusable bottle."

#31 "Trump Super Hero trading cards FFS."

#32 "Dollskill, yeah they have cool clothes but I don't like the company."

#33 hellogriff wrote:

"Mypillow."



PantlessAvenger replied:

"It's a bag of shredded foam. I'll never understand how that company got as big as it did."

#34 "I try to avoid Walmart."

#35 neevel-knievel wrote:

"23 and me."



cake--96 replied:

"I really want to try one of these just for the info, but I just can't handle the idea of handing over my DNA like that"

#36 kingbouncerwrote:

"Luis Vuitton."



picklesandmustard replied:

"I don’t understand LV. It’s ugly overpriced plastic."

#37 "I will never purchase Charmin toilet paper as long as I live. Those foul toilet paper bears absolutely disgust and enrage me."

#38 "Reebok.



My grandparents operated a pretty fancy Italian restaurant in Florida.



Some dude came through and was a huge d*ck to everyone. My grandparents asked him to leave and he ranted about how he basically owned Reebok and how he could ruin them and police wouldn’t even arrest him if they were called.



I forgot his title but he wasn’t the CEO. Anyways, he didn’t represent Reebok well with my family."

#39 "Nike & Hersheys come to mind for their child labor and human rights issues."

#40 "Lyft.



Driver did not speak English, picked up another passenger who thought it was THEIR car, drove the wrong passenger to my address before realizing the mistake, called me to ask what was going on but again, could not speak English so not sure how much he understood, but I could hear the passenger in the background telling the driver it was not his house. I watched the driver driving around for another 20 mins on the app before marking the ride “completed”. Tried to get a refund for the ride and Lyft rejected it saying the driver had been at both the pick up and drop off locations, tried to contest this but was sent on a loop of try to get a refund, then get denied again- there’s no way to talk to a person or call an 800 number, just website & app. Finally gave up as it was only a loss of $20 but still infuriating."

#41 "Huawei. Mostly because they are banned in the US."

#42 "Shein and wish."

#43 "Hisense. Bought a smart tv of that brand that lasted 3 days before it shut off for good. Returned it and got a Samsung that worked perfectly."

#44 "Electronic Arts. Anything made by them is usually a monetized piece of garbage now-a-days."

#45 "Liberty Mutual, solely because I'm tired of being bombarded with their adverts."

#46 "Blizzard. They make ok games and amazing scandals."

#47 "American Greetings. They bought up the drive in theater next to their corporate headquarters then moved out a few years later. That drive in was an affordable night out for a lot of families in a low income neighborhood and was always packed."

#48 "Razer I used to buy their mice. Breaks after a year. I still have a Logitech g5 one bought over 10 years ago that still works."

#49 "Dodge. Neon. Enough said."

#50 "Nike."

#51 "Smithfield pork products of any kind."

#52 "Hobby Lobby."

#53 "Chick-fil-a."

#54 "Chrysler."

#55 "Disney."

#56 "There’s a hat brand called Boston Scally. I was a dedicated customer, had 10 of them. I got an order of 2-4 more in while I was on the road for work, the quality of the hats sucked, I tried to return them and was told it was outside their return window. Never again. Garbage quality, garbage service."

#57 "Those mean girls from high school that now have a “company” on Facebook. It’s usually simple decals or makeup."

#58 "Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, LuLaRoe, DoTerra Oils, Young Living Oils, Norwex, It Works! etc. Any and all of the MLM's."

#59 Negative-Pin8540 wrote:

"Herbalife."



Anonimouse13579 replied:

"I did a bit of research on Herbalife a few years ago after someone i met was spruiking the benefits of power tea and adding five different drinks together and it was sooo much better than coffee because caffeine is bad. Well the power tea is essentially a caffeine drink. On one page of the website they are calling out how bad caffeine is for you. But it is in most of their powders."

#60 "If it can be classed as such... COMCAST."

#61 "Gerber."

#62 "Wells Fargo. They screwed SO. MANY. PEOPLE."

#63 atticusjackson wrote: "Yeezys."



uncultured_swine2099 replied:

"Adidas ripped up their contract with him so he cant profit off them anymore, but I see what you mean. I wouldn't want to wear anything associated with him either."

#64 "Bayer. Why? Look up "Blood Scandals of the Eighties"."

#65 "Abercrombie. Hated it in the 90s/early 00's. Hate it still."

#66 "BrewDog. From their extraordinarily toxic bro culture to the CEO trying to turn himself into the victim, this company is garbage. James Watt is human sc*m, and their beer is sh*t."

#67 obese_latvian_woman wrote:

"Summers Eve."



Capital_Refuse_160 replied:

"So completely unnecessary and straight harmful to lady bits. I’ll never understand why that type of stuff is popular"

#68 "I might possibly be done with Subaru unless they overhaul their entire infotainment system.



But definitely Domino's Pizza. Not because of any bad customer service experience, their pizza is just awful."

#69 "Definitely Frontier Airlines. They trick you with a “cheap” ticket up front and then suck money out of you through all these extra fees."

#70 "Harley."

#71 "800 kars 4 kids. I turn off the radio (yes radio) when I hear it."

#72 "Fairlife."

#73 "Brand name medicine. Why pay multiple times more for the same stuff with a fancy logo. Just compare the generic brands label to brand name to be sure."

#74 jordanscollected wrote:

"Subway."



MooMoo33033 replied:

"I found a bone in my roast beef sandwich there… never again…"