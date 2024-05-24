ADVERTISEMENT

Hi all! I'm in touch again, a cross-stitch lover. Today, as usual, I want to (brag) show my cross stitch patterns (details at the link), and also tell me a little about this wonderful form of creativity.

Cross stitch is a fun and creative activity that can be a wonderful hobby for many people. If you are just starting to get acquainted with this type of needlework, then let’s dive a little into the history.

#1

I Love How The Seasons Smoothly Change Each Other

Ancient times

The history of cross stitch begins long before our era. The first mentions of cross stitch can be found in various cultures of the world: from the ancient Egyptians and Greeks to the Celts and Vikings. In those days, cross stitch was used to decorate clothing, interior items, and also to create religious objects.

Middle Ages and Renaissance

In the Middle Ages, cross-stitch became especially popular among European nobles and nobility. It was used to decorate clothes, flags, coats of arms, and other items. During the Renaissance, cross stitch became an even more sophisticated type of needlework, combining subtlety of execution and richness of patterns.
#2

Daffodils. I Really Love The Watercolor Style

#3

Yes, I Really Love This Song

19th century: heyday of popularity

In the 19th century, cross-stitch experienced its real heyday of popularity. It became accessible to the masses thanks to the advent of craft kits, including all the necessary materials. Women of that time actively engaged in cross-stitching, creating colorful canvases and pillows.

Modernity: traditions and innovations

Nowadays, cross stitch continues to delight handicraft lovers around the world. With the advent of the Internet and social networks, interest in this type of creativity has increased. Today there is a huge variety of cross stitch patterns and styles, allowing everyone to find something to suit their tastes.

#4

Mom I Love You!

#5

I Have Two Of Them

Let's sum it up

The history of cross stitch is rich and varied, it reflects the traditions and culture of various peoples. This fascinating art continues to live and develop, attracting new fans with its beauty and creativity.
#6

My Deaf Beauty (Yes, This Is A Common Occurrence In White Cats With Heterochromia)

#7

My Second Cross Stitch Assistant (Though I Don’t Understand Whether He’s Yawning Or Laughing At My Project)

#8

And This Is The Same Project, Small Cross Stitch Patterns From Which I Create Gift Tags

#9

In General, I Really Love Creating Tags And Adding Them To Gifts For Friends And Family. My Friends Always Use Them As Bookmarks

#10

I Really Love Bright Colors

#11

Roses. Again My Favorite Watercolor Style

#12

I Love How This Geometric Pattern Looks In A Black Frame

#13

And This One Too

#14

I Gave This Pattern To My Friend Who Loves Cats And Yoga

#15

And One More Geometry

#16

Simple Pattern With Good Words

#17

And Again The Cat

#18

Be Happy!

#19

And Not Only

#20

I Love How This Pattern Looks In This Frame

#21

I Have Already Shown Several Miniatures, But I Want To Show Everything

#22

When I Look At This Pattern, I Hear Music From That Movie

#23

I Just Love Orchids

#24

My Colorful Rooster

#25

Frame As Clothing For A Pattern

#26

I Gave These Tags To A Friend, She Is Interested In Tarot Cards

#27

I Loved How This Turtle Turned Out

#28

Cross Stitch Is My Love! That's All For Today, Thank You Very Much For Your Attention. I Will Be Glad To See You In My Store

