Bragging About My Cross-Stitch Patterns And Telling A Little Bit About The History (28 Pics)
Hi all! I'm in touch again, a cross-stitch lover. Today, as usual, I want to (brag) show my cross stitch patterns (details at the link), and also tell me a little about this wonderful form of creativity.
Cross stitch is a fun and creative activity that can be a wonderful hobby for many people. If you are just starting to get acquainted with this type of needlework, then let’s dive a little into the history.
Thank you for your attention!
More info: ballwool.com
This post may include affiliate links.
I Love How The Seasons Smoothly Change Each Other
Ancient times
The history of cross stitch begins long before our era. The first mentions of cross stitch can be found in various cultures of the world: from the ancient Egyptians and Greeks to the Celts and Vikings. In those days, cross stitch was used to decorate clothing, interior items, and also to create religious objects.
Middle Ages and Renaissance
In the Middle Ages, cross-stitch became especially popular among European nobles and nobility. It was used to decorate clothes, flags, coats of arms, and other items. During the Renaissance, cross stitch became an even more sophisticated type of needlework, combining subtlety of execution and richness of patterns.
Daffodils. I Really Love The Watercolor Style
Yes, I Really Love This Song
19th century: heyday of popularity
In the 19th century, cross-stitch experienced its real heyday of popularity. It became accessible to the masses thanks to the advent of craft kits, including all the necessary materials. Women of that time actively engaged in cross-stitching, creating colorful canvases and pillows.
Modernity: traditions and innovations
Nowadays, cross stitch continues to delight handicraft lovers around the world. With the advent of the Internet and social networks, interest in this type of creativity has increased. Today there is a huge variety of cross stitch patterns and styles, allowing everyone to find something to suit their tastes.
Mom I Love You!
I Have Two Of Them
Let's sum it up
The history of cross stitch is rich and varied, it reflects the traditions and culture of various peoples. This fascinating art continues to live and develop, attracting new fans with its beauty and creativity.