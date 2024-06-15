Guy Dismisses Horrible Stomach Pains His GF Is Having, Doesn’t Visit Her Once In The Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Give the relationship enough time, and there will come a moment when you will understand whether your significant other can be your lifetime partner or not.

A woman who goes online by the nickname LifeisazooThrowRA has recently had one. A few months ago, she started having severe belly pains. They got so bad that she decided to go to the hospital.

However, as she explained on the subreddit r/AITAH, her boyfriend thought she was overreacting. What happened next not only seriously tested her health but also her love life. And let’s just say that the results for these two domains were mixed.

Image credits: Sora Shimazaki / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Olga Kononenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: LifeisazooThrowRA

Having a disagreement with your partner from time to time is normal. After all, no two people are the same and can agree on every topic.

However, the problem comes when arguments are happening too often or are becoming increasingly intense with no resolution in sight.

“Every couple has different reasons and assigns different purposes to fighting or arguing,” said Suzanne Degges-White, Ph.D., who is a licensed counselor and professor at Northern Illinois University.

Image credits: varyapigu (not the actual photo)

“Conflict happens in every relationship, but if neither you nor your partner is using the conflict as a motivator to change your behaviors to enrich the connection and the relationship, that’s not a good use of differences in opinion,” she added.

In our case, the man’s dismissive attitude towards his girlfriend’s health does raise serious concerns about the care and support he can provide for her.

Everyone has to be aware if their significant other has tried to control them, has emotionally or physically abused them, refuses to introduce them to important people in their life, or betrays their trust.

These (and other similar) behaviors make our alarm bells go off. When you can’t trust your partner, it is almost always a sign to walk away. So perhaps the woman did the right thing.

