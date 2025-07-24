Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Blake Lively Given Reality Check In Court After Judge Says They’d Never Heard Of Her
Blake Lively posing outdoors in a white top and denim jacket, receiving a reality check in court context.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Blake Lively Given Reality Check In Court After Judge Says They’d Never Heard Of Her

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to be reminded of your mortality, but from time to time, celebrities apparently need to hear it. 

And that’s allegedly what happened to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni when a judge at an emergency hearing told the actors who are suing each other that “celebrity is fleeting.”

The Lively and Baldoni scandal has been making headlines recently with Baldoni’s counter cases against Lively getting thrown out in June.

Highlights
  • News reports say the judge in the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni case said that he didn’t know the actors before the lawsuit.
  • Judge Liam allegedly made the statement during a recent emergency hearing.
  • Netizens say the story may be fake to stop people from thinking Lively is getting special treatment.

Last December, Lively filed a lawsuit with the California Civil Rights Department, alleging that Baldoni created a hostile workplace through inappropriate comments while shooting the film It Ends With Us.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    “Their names were unknown to me”: Judge in Blake Lively case says he didn’t know them previously

    Blake Lively posing outdoors in a white dress and denim jacket, carrying a stylish handbag at night.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: XNY / Star Max / Getty Images

    Man with dark hair wearing a watch, resting his head on hand, reflecting on Blake Lively given reality check in court.

    Image credits: kylemeredith / Instagram

    According to various online accounts, Lively and Baldoni were called for an emergency hearing on July 19th, the night before Lively’s deposition was supposed to take place (it has since been rescheduled for July 31st).

    During the hearing, Judge Lewis Liman warned the actors that “celebrity is fleeting.”

    Blake Lively wearing a mustard yellow jacket walking outdoors with hair flowing, capturing a confident court reality check moment

    Image credits: Gotham / Getty Images

    Judge Liman reportedly admitted during the hearing that he had no idea who Blake Lively or Justin Baldoni were. 

    “I’m well aware that your client [Baldoni] is a person of high profile. So is the plaintiff [Lively],” the story quoted Liman as saying.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blake Lively attending event in glamorous dress as security holds umbrella on a rainy night.

    Image credits: NDZ / Star Max / Getty Images

    Blake Lively receives reality check in court as judge expresses unfamiliarity with her during legal proceedings.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “’I have told you before, before I came into this case, I didn’t know who your client was, I did not know who the plaintiff was. Their names were unknown to me,” he continued.

    Lively’s response to hearing that the Judge didn’t know who she was is drumming up the internet rumor mill.

    “I’m team Justin, but this seems fake”: Netizens call foul on Lively getting upset over judge’s admonition

    Blake Lively wearing a beige top and speaking during an interview with a serious expression indoors.

    Image credits: DP/30: The Oral History Of Hollywood / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Several publications are reporting that Lively took the news poorly. 

    According to Realitytea.com, a witness who saw Lively’s reaction to the judge saying he didn’t know her left her “rattled.”

    Quoting an unnamed source, the publication says: “The source recounted that Lively looked like she’d been slapped,” the story said, continuing, “The judge denying her fame came as a surprise to her because she is used to being adored and fawned over.”

    Blake Lively wearing patterned jacket and red scarf, reacting during court appearance after reality check from judge

    Image credits: MTV UK / YouTube

    Whether she really did look like she’d been slapped is up for debate.

    Some people say the story could be fake because Judge Liam certainly does know who Lively and Baldoni are. 

    I mean I’m team Justin but this article seems… fake,” one person said.

    Blake Lively wearing large sunglasses outdoors, focused on her phone in a casual setting with greenery behind her.

    Image credits: blakelively / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other people noted that Lively and Baldoni might not have even been at the emergency hearing.

    “I didn’t realise she was present at the hearing. I thought it was just her legal team. This doesn’t make sense,” one person said. 

    Others are saying it’s all a ploy invented by Lively’s lawyers to change the public opinion that she is getting preferential treatment.

    Judge Liam also said that “celebrity is fleeting” regarding special treatment

    Man with dark hair wearing layered necklaces and a black shirt in a studio setting discussing Blake Lively court reality check

    Image credits: justinbaldoni / Instagram

    That preferential treatment was the topic of discussion during that same emergency meeting with Jude Liam. 

    Liam’s remarks came during the hearing when Baldoni‘s attorney, Kevin Fritz, complained that Lively, 37, had been given “special treatment simply because she’s a celebrity,” with regard to delaying her deposition.

    Media reports, however, that Judge Liman stopped Fritz, saying that “there are problems that the court is trying to deal with and it’s helpful for me if you frame it in language and words that the court is accustomed to.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It does not help me – and it’s not helped me in this case – to start throwing around accusations,” the judge is quoted as saying.

    Man wearing a black cap and jacket speaking into a microphone during a casual podcast or interview session.

    Image credits: Gent’s Talk Podcast / YouTube

    “As far as I’m concerned, whether they have celebrity at the moment or not is irrelevant. Celebrity, as you know, and everybody knows, can be fleeting. It’s also not relevant to the court,” Judge Liam reportedly said.

    Lively had sought to control the scope of her deposition, asking for a change of location, which she was granted. Her deposition is scheduled for July 31st.

    She also asked that the questioning be limited to seven hours. It’s not clear whether that request was also granted.

    Blake Lively’s case against Justin Baldoni will take place in March of 2026

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blake Lively at a social event, dressed elegantly, engaging in conversation with attendees in a dimly lit room.

    Image credits: It Ends With Us / Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Troubles began last summer during the press tour for the film. 

    Baldoni directed and co-starred in the film, but avoided public interactions with Lively on the red carpet. In December of 2024, Lively filed a formal complaint, alleging s*xual harassment on the film’s set—including unwelcome touching, improvised intimacy, and invasions of privacy (such as entering her trailer while she was breastfeeding). 

    And she accused Baldoni and his PR team of orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign.

    Baldoni responded with his own suit: a $250 million libel suit against The New York Times and a $400 million countersuit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, accusing them of defamation, extortion, and undermining his creative control.

    Blake Lively walking with a man at night under city lights, showcasing a casual and candid moment.

    Image credits: It Ends With Us / Netflix

    His cases were thrown out in June of this year. 

    A trial on Lively’s claims is scheduled for March of next year.

    The messy legal battle has only snowballed in recent months, with the incident apparently affecting Lively’s friendship with her close pal, Taylor Swift.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Baldoni’s team subpoenaed Lively for text messages, emails, and any other messages between the friends. 

    One memorable exchange included a text from Lively in which she appeared to refer to herself as the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi, and to Swift as one of her ‘dragons.’ 

    Netizens remain divided over the Lively-Baldoni scandal

    Text excerpt about Blake Lively given reality check in court, mentioning judge's unfamiliarity with her and Netflix shows watched.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user Alarmed-Range-3314 discussing skepticism about Blake Lively's court case and claims of preferential treatment.

    Comment stating Blake Lively's fame compared to Paris Hilton and the Kardashians, doubting her unique talents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Courtroom scene depicting Blake Lively given reality check after judge says they never heard of her.

    Blake Lively in court receiving a reality check as judge admits never hearing of her during legal proceedings.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about Blake Lively in court with a judge unfamiliar with her, discussing a reality check scenario.

    Courtroom scene featuring Blake Lively, highlighting a judge's reality check during a legal proceeding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Courtroom scene depicting Blake Lively receiving a reality check from a judge unfamiliar with her name.

    Commenter killerego1 discussing Blake Lively’s involvement in a story amid a court reality check situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jorge expressing disbelief at someone's delusional behavior after Blake Lively given reality check in court.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    1

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT