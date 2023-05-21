78 Times People Spotted Birds With Such Threatening Auras, They Just Had To Take A Pic
I once matched with a young woman on Tinder who was afraid of pigeons. She said they were too unpredictable. I can't remember the exact reason why, but we didn't meet even once. Maybe it was my lack of empathy toward her avian fears. But had I been aware of the Facebook page 'Birds With Threatening Auras', maybe we could've hit it off after all.
As its name suggests, this online project shares pictures of feathery creatures that seem to have had enough of everyone's shenanigans. Whether it's a goose chasing after university students or a parrot gazing into a storm, these well-timed images are so surprising that they raise more questions than they provide answers.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Everyone knows the profit went to executive bonuses. I bet the chickens didn't see a penny.
I want to see a cockatiel one! And some lovebirds
This one is 100 percent real and utterly bizarre. The duck’s name is Star and is known for wearing a bow tie and drinking a pint at the local pub with his owner. The dog also happens to belong to the same owner and is named Maggie who clearly had enough of the duck’s drunken antics towards her. Star ended up with an injured bill but pulled through afterwards.
I believe it. My mom have a crack security team of 3 geese
“So you see, that is my evil plan, MUHAHAHAHAHAHA!”
I did it because I felt like it, and I’ll do it again!
Trixie, after having developed a catnip addiction, had to resort to showing her fluff in daily Peepshows...
I actually have 13 of that type of goose. They are Chinese Horned Geese, and are super sweet most of the time. Some of the males are jackholes because they want to impress their boyfriends
https://ts1.cn.mm.bing.net/th/id/R-C.c1a5ba5db7c45f4d57fb3d6d0d9f20dd?rik=iiDJJzLrACy5Lw&riu=http%3a%2f%2fwww.writeups.org%2fwp-content%2fuploads%2fBattle-Droids-Trade-Federation-Star-Wars-h2.jpg&ehk=nXpszzgatn6XOYYdy1ezX4PyOr0aF%2bf8X9vQjSaHTBk%3d&risl=&pid=ImgRaw&r=0
“This sign won’t stop me because I can’t read.!”
I’m not a woman and I’m DEFINITELY NOT 4 tree frogs and a goose in a green and pink trench coat…
“Look at the little baby bird who flew into the big bird zone, let’s show him what happens to little critters like him >:)”