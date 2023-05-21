I once matched with a young woman on Tinder who was afraid of pigeons. She said they were too unpredictable. I can't remember the exact reason why, but we didn't meet even once. Maybe it was my lack of empathy toward her avian fears. But had I been aware of the Facebook page 'Birds With Threatening Auras', maybe we could've hit it off after all.

As its name suggests, this online project shares pictures of feathery creatures that seem to have had enough of everyone's shenanigans. Whether it's a goose chasing after university students or a parrot gazing into a storm, these well-timed images are so surprising that they raise more questions than they provide answers.

More info: Facebook