I once matched with a young woman on Tinder who was afraid of pigeons. She said they were too unpredictable. I can't remember the exact reason why, but we didn't meet even once. Maybe it was my lack of empathy toward her avian fears. But had I been aware of the Facebook page 'Birds With Threatening Auras', maybe we could've hit it off after all.

As its name suggests, this online project shares pictures of feathery creatures that seem to have had enough of everyone's shenanigans. Whether it's a goose chasing after university students or a parrot gazing into a storm, these well-timed images are so surprising that they raise more questions than they provide answers.

#1

#2

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
1 hour ago

as a bread i can confirm this is how birds look at me

#3

nobodyever
nobodyever
Community Member
58 minutes ago

RIGHT I HAVE DUCKING HAD IT! YOU DUMB QUACKER!!!!!!

#4

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Although he had just been hatched, Jr. already had an immature sense of humor, much to his mother’s disgust.

#5

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
1 hour ago

Everyone knows the profit went to executive bonuses. I bet the chickens didn't see a penny.

#6

#7

#8

#9

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
1 hour ago

I want to see a cockatiel one! And some lovebirds

#10

#11

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
1 hour ago

follow for more inspirational quotes from goose!

#12

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago

This one is 100 percent real and utterly bizarre. The duck’s name is Star and is known for wearing a bow tie and drinking a pint at the local pub with his owner. The dog also happens to belong to the same owner and is named Maggie who clearly had enough of the duck’s drunken antics towards her. Star ended up with an injured bill but pulled through afterwards.

#13

nobodyever
nobodyever
Community Member
56 minutes ago

The bird is about to call the manager

#14

#15

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
1 hour ago

I believe it. My mom have a crack security team of 3 geese

#16

#17

#18

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
1 hour ago

He looks like he is on the verge of sneezing...

#19

nobodyever
nobodyever
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Me and the birds attacking the 4 year old boy in the park.

#20

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
1 hour ago

“So you see, that is my evil plan, MUHAHAHAHAHAHA!”

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

Hadron Enforcer
Hadron Enforcer
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I did it because I felt like it, and I’ll do it again!

#26

#27

#28

Brooklyn Roffman
Brooklyn Roffman
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Uuuuuuuhhhh, Guys? We might hav a problem

#29

#30

#31

#32

JL
JL
Community Member
1 hour ago

Beware the chicken twister.

#33

#34

Controlled Insanity
Controlled Insanity
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Trixie, after having developed a catnip addiction, had to resort to showing her fluff in daily Peepshows...

#35

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
1 hour ago

this has inspired me to become the best form of myself, thank you duck 🙏

#36

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
1 hour ago

YES WE WILL RISE, JOIN ME PANDAS!!!

#37

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
56 minutes ago

I actually have 13 of that type of goose. They are Chinese Horned Geese, and are super sweet most of the time. Some of the males are jackholes because they want to impress their boyfriends

#38

#39

JL
JL
Community Member
1 hour ago

Polly wants more than a cracker.

#40

#41

#42

nobodyever
nobodyever
Community Member
49 minutes ago

https://ts1.cn.mm.bing.net/th/id/R-C.c1a5ba5db7c45f4d57fb3d6d0d9f20dd?rik=iiDJJzLrACy5Lw&riu=http%3a%2f%2fwww.writeups.org%2fwp-content%2fuploads%2fBattle-Droids-Trade-Federation-Star-Wars-h2.jpg&ehk=nXpszzgatn6XOYYdy1ezX4PyOr0aF%2bf8X9vQjSaHTBk%3d&risl=&pid=ImgRaw&r=0

#43

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
53 minutes ago

“This sign won’t stop me because I can’t read.!”

#44

nobodyever
nobodyever
Community Member
47 minutes ago

You have quacked your last quack

#45

#46

#47

#48

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
55 minutes ago

I’m not a woman and I’m DEFINITELY NOT 4 tree frogs and a goose in a green and pink trench coat…

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

nobodyever
nobodyever
Community Member
45 minutes ago

“Look at the little baby bird who flew into the big bird zone, let’s show him what happens to little critters like him >:)”

#55

K W
K W
Community Member
14 minutes ago

I snort laughed

#56

#57

#58

#59

