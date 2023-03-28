With around 129,864,880 books published since the invention of Gutenberg’s printing press way back in 1440, it sure is a tough job to pick just the right book to read next. You might look for book recommendations from your friends or your local library, read only the classics, or check the yearly most-awarded book lists. Or, you could pick your next read from a list of best-selling books! You know, if they’ve sold millions of copies worldwide, chances are, they are, indeed, good books to read. At least, choosing from a list of best-seller books is as good a place as any to start.

If you’re already anxious to learn at least some of the books that made it onto this list, we can share a secret - almost all of the Harry Potter books made it into the ranks of the top 20 best-selling books of all time! That said, they weren’t there just a decade ago, so the list is ever-changing and reflects the newest stats. And while some of these books might not be a magnum opus of their writer or aren’t considered a proclamation of literary genius, most of them get to boast about such an honorable title. Take, for instance, Don Quixote or One Hundred Years Of Solitude - they’re not just best-sellers; they are truly some of the best books of all time that changed the literary world (and in some cases even the readers) forever. But no matter which books from this list you choose to read next, you can be pretty sure you’re in for a very joyous experience.

You know the drill - scroll down below and check out the official list of best-selling books as of right now! Although they are ranked by copies sold, you can always vote for your favorite books to read so they reach the top of this list. Once that is all well and done, share this article with your friends who might be looking for something good to read!