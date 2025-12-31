ADVERTISEMENT

It's that time when everyone's putting together their rankings, compilations, and wrappeds to summarize the year. So we decided to create something as well. And since we're always browsing the parenting side of Twitter/X, the choice was obvious.

Here, you will find the best takes moms and dads shared on the platform in 2025. From relatable confessions on burnout to funny exchanges with the little ones—we've got it all. The perfect representation of what it's like to raise kids.