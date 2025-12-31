ADVERTISEMENT

It's that time when everyone's putting together their rankings, compilations, and wrappeds to summarize the year. So we decided to create something as well. And since we're always browsing the parenting side of Twitter/X, the choice was obvious.

Here, you will find the best takes moms and dads shared on the platform in 2025. From relatable confessions on burnout to funny exchanges with the little ones—we've got it all. The perfect representation of what it's like to raise kids.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Child's handwritten report card about dad, shared in a popular parenting tweet from 2025 capturing heartfelt moments for parents.

dlondonwortel Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet from 2025 about honesty and feelings, representing popular parenting tweets of the year.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Tweet from Clare Chambers about family interactions, illustrating relatable moments for parents in 2025 parenting tweets.

    ClareDChambers Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    Tweet about a baby’s language milestones shared by a parent in popular 2025 parenting tweets of the year.

    KelseyTuoc Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Parenting tweet about a son struggling to fall asleep due to his brain sending nonstop notifications in 2025.

    mom_tho Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Hand holding a small glass jar in front of wooden cabinet, illustrating relatable parenting humor from top tweets of 2025.

    verygoodchat Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Parent tweet from One Awkward Mom humorously describing toddler’s strong love for sleep in popular 2025 parenting tweets.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Tweet by Jennifer Parker humorously sharing a challenging parenting moment in 2025, reflecting the year’s parenting tweets.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tweet from a parenting account humorously about kids playing quietly and a cup of hot coffee as a potential parenting challenge.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet from 2025 showing humorous interaction between siblings about bringing a joke to class.

    MichaelVogel1 Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Tweet about parenting joy when a child learns to blow their nose properly, capturing real parenting moments in 2025.

    RYGdance Report

    4points
    POST
    gcs5017907 avatar
    Doodles1983
    Doodles1983
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I managed to explain nose blowing early on with my nephews. Taught them to blow raspberries with lips. Then taught them to keep mouths closed and to try and blow raspberries out of their nose. It worked :)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet about a son’s 19th birthday, reflecting heartfelt moments in 2025 parenting tweets.

    _indica_sky Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Parenting tweet showing a humorous conversation about finding a restroom during a parenting moment in 2025.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Tweet about winning science fairs in elementary school from a parenting thread highlighting top parenting tweets of 2025.

    LostFelicia Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Parent shares humorous tweet about toddler loudly announcing preferences while parents navigate parenting challenges in 2025.

    Caff_Dad Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Parent sharing a funny parenting tweet about bedtime and early morning with their 3-year-old child.

    Libraryoftessa Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Tweet showing a humorous parenting exchange about a baby goat and a matter baby, reflecting parenting tweets of 2025.

    dadmann_walking Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Tweet about parenting challenges, highlighting late-night chores for kids, featured in best parenting tweets of 2025.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Parent sharing a humorous parenting tweet about a son's early understanding of passive aggression in family dynamics.

    lisatomic5 Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Alt text: Parenting tweet about kids' changing taste buds and food preferences shared in 2025's best parenting tweets.

    garonnevik Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Parenting tweet about managing schoolwork and noise challenges from younger children in 2025 for parents.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Parent sharing a funny parenting tweet about discipline and Tamagotchi in 2025, highlighting parenting humor online.

    LizerReal Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet from 2025 showing a humorous take on kids and scales in the best parenting tweets.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Tweet about parenting humor in 2025 where a child is surprised about no remote controls as a kid had to be the remote.

    allholls Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet about a 16-year-old using his legs and arms for the first time in three years.

    dadmann_walking Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Parenting tweet from 2025 about a 7-year-old asking if a flamethrower is the most dangerous cooking method.

    deloisivete Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet about a 3-year-old making puns, illustrating relatable moments for parents in 2025.

    tradmother Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet about a 6-year-old misunderstanding a phone request, reflecting humorous parenting moments in 2025.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Tweet by The Real Rodney Lacroix humorously capturing a chaotic moment in parenting from top parenting tweets of 2025.

    RodLacroix Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Parenting tweet from One Awkward Mom about a zoo visit and kids loving squirrels running around.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    3points
    POST
    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They got a point. Squirrels are insanity in motion.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet expressing a humorous struggle with sleep while family is out of town in 2025.

    deloisivete Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Tweet from a parent sharing a humorous moment with their toddler, part of popular parenting tweets in 2025.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet from 2025 reflecting on childhood and understanding parents, highlighting relatable parenting moments.

    deloisivete Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet from 2025 about kids learning new swear words while assembling furniture.

    deloisivete Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Parenting tweet from 2025 about a daughter yelling she will spend the day alone in her room.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Parenting tweet from 2025 humorously about dressing as Santa to confuse kids, reflecting the year's best parenting moments.

    NotTodayEric Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Parenting tweet about a kid wanting a pet duck named Alequacker Hamilton, showcasing funny parenting moments in 2025.

    MichaelVogel1 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    A humorous parenting tweet about teaching kids summer chores, highlighting the best parenting tweets of 2025.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Parenting tweet from 2025 humorously about silent treatment not being a punishment by a mom on social media.

    allholls Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Parenting tweet from 2025 showing a humorous school email and child’s witty response about history homework.

    susieespencer Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Tweet about parenting humor listing a son's love for tomatoes but refusal to eat them in 2025 parenting tweets.

    jrward13 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet about anger management, part of the best parenting tweets of 2025 collection.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet about chaperoning a class field trip, highlighting challenges faced by parents in 2025.

    terrip38 Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Screenshot of a popular parenting tweet humorously discussing blood pressure and having four kids in 2025.

    RodLacroix Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Parenting tweet showing a humorous conversation between a parent and 8-year-old about talking to oneself in 2025.

    allholls Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Parenting tweet humor showing a mom jokingly refusing to act like a regular mom when her son's girlfriend visits.

    MedusaOusa Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet from 2025 humorously highlighting generational differences in understanding childhood challenges.

    kristabellerina Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Parenting tweet from One Awkward Mom about a child praising their dad for listening and taking out the trash in 2025.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Parenting tweet from Sweet Momissa about not taking parenting duties too seriously in 2025’s whirlwind year for parents.

    sweetmomissa Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!