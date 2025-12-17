ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Nelson’s comics prove that you don’t need a lot of detail to be funny. His drawings are simple, but the jokes are smart, dry, and often very relatable. Each comic delivers its humor quickly and leaves a strong impression.

In this post, we’ve put together some of the best comics by Steve Nelson – Bored Panda’s favorites that show his talent for finding humor in everyday situations. If you’re in the mood for an easy laugh, these comics are well worth a look.

#1

Comic illustration showing a job interview where the candidate reveals a low bank balance on a phone to make people chuckle.

A lot of us can only dream of having a bank balance in the black

    #2

    Comic illustration of a person holding a cat while a laser targets a man lying on a table, humorously showing a cat jumping.

    #3

    Comic illustration by artist showing a person trying password phrases to open a cave door, blending humor and comics.

    #4

    Cartoon brain illustration with text about lyrics from youth and a bandage labeled everything else, humorous comic art.

    I know what I want and I want it now !

    #5

    Illustration comic showing a man marking a world map and a beach with giant ketchup dispenser shade in a humorous style.

    #6

    Comic illustration showing a man asking to take a picture of a broken painting, depicting humorous art by the artist.

    #7

    Comic illustration showing a pickpocket stealing a backpack on an escalator with a warning sign in the background.

    #8

    Illustration and comic showing a garden hose and a humorous version named José with a sombrero and mustache.

    #9

    Minimalist illustration comic showing ancient emojis with caption about being old, by an artist aiming to make people chuckle.

    #10

    Comic illustration by artist showing a humorous scene with a dog and two men on a park bench.

    I hope this dog meets Kristi Noem. /s

    #11

    Illustration of a man mowing grass above ground while a mole sweeps a living room underground in a comic style.

    #12

    Comic illustration by artist showing a humorous conversation aiming to make people chuckle and enjoy the moment.

    #13

    Comic illustration by artist showing a humorous conversation about a neck injury and an owl impersonation.

    #14

    Comic illustration showing a man comparing real pyramids to a drawn house sketch in a desert scene.

    #15

    Illustration of a person mowing grass with a cat hidden in a circle of unmowed lawn in a comic style.

    I laid laminate flooring in my house, using a very loud circular saw. This was my furry idiot laying less than five foot from all the noise. livvy-010-...a11e01.jpg livvy-010-6942a54a11e01.jpg

    #16

    Funny comic illustration showing a character nervously confessing love to cousin in a simple cartoon style.

    #17

    Comic illustration by Twonks showing a person, giant chicken, and genie with humor to make people chuckle.

    A huge chicken?......😜

    #18

    Cartoon illustration of a tattooed man telling a doctor he is not good with needles in a comic style.

    This is actually a thing, you'd be surprised

    #19

    Minimalist comic illustration showing a person playing Twister alone with a cat, highlighting humor and creative illustrations.

    #20

    Illustration of two types of people organizing glasses and mugs in cabinets, showcasing humorous comic art style.

    #21

    Gravestone illustration humorously depicting time travel with reversed birth and death dates by comic artist.

    Doc Brown looks old in 1985. Back in 1955 when Marty wasn't even born he looks...exactly the same??

    #22

    Comic illustration showing a humorous bungee jump refusal with characters discussing wearing a wire.

    #23

    Comic illustration by artist showing a referee announcing fight rules to two boxers in a ring.

    #24

    Cartoon illustration showing two astronauts in spacesuits next to a man wearing a colorful space-themed suit comic style.

    #25

    Illustration showing contrasting grocery baskets for Monday and Friday in a comic style to make people chuckle.

    #26

    Illustration of a funny body building contest lineup featuring a Frankenstein character, showcasing humorous comic art style.

    I just wished they would have added a pregnant lady as well

    #27

    Comic illustration showing a man with a guide dog humorously referenced with art and illustrations to make people chuckle.

    #28

    Comic illustration showing a humorous dinner conversation between two people, created to make people chuckle.

    #29

    Illustration of a dolphin eye test chart featuring rows of the letter E in decreasing size for comic effect.

    #30

    Cartoon illustration of a door labeled Private Investigator with Gynaecologist written below comic style humor.

    #31

    Comic illustration showing a doctor telling a woman she has a tapeworm, in humorous style by the artist.

    #32

    Humorous illustration of a person boiling in a pot with two crawfish discussing in a comic style.

    #33

    Black and white comic illustration showing two police officers puzzled over a man with a long nose on a hospital bed, humorous art.

    #34

    Illustration comic showing people in a pool at shallow end flexing and deep end meditating, humorous artwork.

    #35

    Comic illustration showing a customer at a salon unhappy with their dog's haircut instead of the woman's hair, humorous art.

    #36

    Comic-style illustration shows an artist painting a blank canvas in hopes of making people chuckle.

    #37

    Illustration comic showing a man relaxing on a chair, then looking disappointed at his sunburned chest.

    #38

    Comic illustration showing three sailors with one asking if they meant to send nukes, humorous art by this artist.

    #39

    Comic illustration showing a doctor diagnosing a man with constipation in a humorous style.

    #40

    Illustration comic showing a person asking for a light while the other uses phone flashlight to respond humorously.

    #41

    Illustration of a wooden bench with a plaque honoring the tree cut down, by an artist making comics to make people chuckle.

    #42

    Funny illustration and comic showing a bald eagle versus a balding eagle by an artist to make people chuckle.

    #43

    Comic illustration showing a group at a meeting table skipping introductions to quickly begin the meeting humorously.

    #44

    Illustration of a twisted slide blocked by a brick wall symbolizing challenges in life, from a comic artist’s humorous series.

    #45

    Illustration and comic showing a man carrying another through office drawers with caption about stealing from work.

    #46

    Illustration of a brain with a sign showing opening hours from 1AM to 4AM, humorous comic art.

    #47

    Two men on flamingo pool floats face each other in a humorous comic illustration by a comedy artist.

    #48

    Cartoon illustration of a doctor telling a witch patient that her injury is splinters, not an STD, comic humor artwork.

    #49

    Comic illustration by an artist creating funny comics to make people chuckle, featuring a fairytale wedding scene.

    #50

    Comic illustration by artist showing a humorous conversation about choosing between cinema or bowling.

    #51

    Comic illustration by artist showing a duck plumber talking to a person in a flooded kitchen for laughs.

    #52

    Comic illustration showing two office workers, one shredding papers labeled poems, by an artist creating illustrations and comics.

    #53

    Illustration comic showing a woman filling in eyebrows with text about guessing mood for the entire day.

    #54

    Illustration comic showing grocery bags in a car, humorously depicting how it started versus how it's going.

    #55

    Comic illustration by artist shows a caveman crawling toward water and then sparkling water stands in a desert.

    #56

    Illustration of a fly swatter mounted like a hunting trophy above a fireplace in a comic style artwork.

    #57

    Black and white comic illustration showing a humorous marriage scene by an artist aiming to make people chuckle.

    #58

    Cartoon illustration of two sailors on a ship using binoculars in a comic style to make people chuckle.

    #59

    Comic illustration by artist showing a person on a bench sharing feelings with a tree in a humorous scene.

    #60

    Illustration comic by artist showing two people talking with calves standing between them in a humorous scene.

