Steve Nelson Is An Artist Who Makes Illustrations And Comics In Hopes Of Making People Chuckle (50 Best Pics)
Steve Nelson’s comics prove that you don’t need a lot of detail to be funny. His drawings are simple, but the jokes are smart, dry, and often very relatable. Each comic delivers its humor quickly and leaves a strong impression.
In this post, we’ve put together some of the best comics by Steve Nelson – Bored Panda’s favorites that show his talent for finding humor in everyday situations. If you’re in the mood for an easy laugh, these comics are well worth a look.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com
