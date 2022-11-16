Have you noticed that in recent years, nicknames for sports personalities have practically disappeared into oblivion? It's enough to go back one or two decades - and what masterpieces of wit have we seen on the court or the turf? Megatron, The Big Ticket, White Chocolate, let alone Beast Mode or Black Mamba!

Nicknames are not only disappearing from sports - they are gradually disappearing from our everyday life, from our language, making us poorer. Of course, the first name and last name are wonderful, but there are a dime a dozen of conditional John Smiths around the world, and a nickname aptly reflects some of our unique qualities or an event that once happened to us.

A nickname can be incredibly funny or cynical, ridiculous or cruel - it can replace our name, or we can try our best to get rid of it. But anyway, this is what reflects our essence, or some of its sides, whether it is light or dark.

A few days ago, there was a thread on Twitter where user @NoContextBrits asked one simple question: "What's the best nickname you've ever heard?" The thread almost instantly went viral, having collected not only around 13K likes and almost 1.5K replies, but also a real treasure trove of human wit and cynicism.

Bored Panda has put together a selection of the wittiest, most unexpected, and simply the most popular tweets from the original thread for you, so now feel free to scroll to the very end of this list, mark the best submissions and if you've heard a funny or incredibly well-aimed nickname as well, please be sure to write about it in the comments.

Image credits: NoContextBrits

More info: Twitter