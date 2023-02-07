Tattoos are not only a form of art, they can also be used to reflect your personality, commemorate something of importance, or express your feelings. Getting matching tattoos is a great way to celebrate a significant relationship in your life. If you and your friend decide to get tattoos as a symbol of eternal friendship, researching some ideas would be a great way to start.

Friendship tattoos may highlight the character similarities that you share with your friend, or show the differences that, despite what others may think, make your friendship even stronger. You can get tattoos that remind you of the day you met or another special day for both of you. Tattoos for best friends don’t always have to be identical, as long as they are united by a common idea. 

If you and your friend love goofing around and are well known for always bringing cheerfulness wherever you go, you may be up for getting yourselves some funny best friend tattoos. After all, it’s not like every tattoo has to be solemn.

If the two (or more) of you have decided to get matching tattoos for a best friend commemoration but can’t decide on the image, we have collected some best friend tattoo ideas that will hopefully inspire you to find something that truly represents your unique relationship with your friend.

#1

Best Friend Tattoos

firestarterink Report

#2

Nothing Says “Best Friends” Better Than Matching Tattoos! Aren’t These Cowboy Chicks Adorable??

billclaydonstattooworld Report

#3

Best Friend Tattoos

tattooss.alkaya Report

#4

Best Friend Tattoos

rideontattoostudio Report

#5

Matching Little Smiley Tattoos

hel.inked Report

#6

Best Friend Tattoos

mr._black_hornet_ Report

#7

Best Friend Tattoos

glenn.jantzentattoo Report

#8

Best Friend Tattoos

eiveoreillytattoo Report

#9

Best Friend Of 10 Years Got The Mountain, I Got The Waves. Done At Emerald Ink Tattoos In Modesto, CA By Nick

maddiemoiselle Report

#10

Little Friendship Pieces. Hollie @ Ink Transition Melbourne Australia

HenryOfBohemia Report

#11

Cute Best Friend Tattoos

covenant.tattoo.studio Report

#12

My Best Friend And I Got Matching Tattoos After 18 Years Of Friendship

pauletta1728 Report

#13

Best Friend Tattoos

karole_vo Report

#14

Best Friend Tattoos

serenamirolo.tattoo Report

#15

Best Friend Tattoos

bovine_caligula Report

#16

Cute Cat Ghosts

annaloux Report

#17

2 Cool 4 U

tattoo.me.bri Report

#18

Me And My Best Friend Got Matching Pokémon Tonight! By Amy At Davidian Studio In Hatboro, Pa

majoramiibo Report

#19

Matching Tattoos With My Mum Done By Jadechanelp At Vapour Wave Tattoo In London

mochimeggie Report

#20

Best Friend Tattoos

east_01 Report

#21

They Both Love Scifi And They're Best Friends Forever And Ever

kattantka_tattoo_art Report

#22

Besties Who Love Their Cowboy Hats

cattstattz Report

#23

Best Friend Tattoos

ellystattoos Report

#24

Best Friend Space Rat Tattoos

ellenn.ink Report

#25

Best Friend Tattoos

kait.deitz Report

#26

Best Friend Tattoos

twopinestattoo Report

#27

Cowboy Bestie Tattoos

pokingaroundtattoos Report

#28

Tea Party Best Friend Tattoos From Satori At Kvlt In Dublin

Shitty_Adult Report

#29

Best Friend Tattoos. We Tattooed Each Other. My Friend Is A Tattoo Artist, I Am Not. He Did Finn, I Did Jake

SteveNeubeck Report

#30

Adorable Matching Ghosts

crybabytattooproducts Report

#31

Tequilla Shot Tattoos

mothermess Report

#32

Best Friend Tattoos

tattoosbyriina Report

#33

Best Friend Tattoos

dda_ttoo Report

#34

Matching Kitsune Mask Tattoos

arizzila Report

#35

Best Friend Tattoos

kirktattoo.ink Report

#36

Best Friend Tattoos

sara.strange Report

#37

Best Friend Tattoos

maria.tattoo.artist Report

#38

Piglet And Eeyore Tattoos

kirafrancesxo Report

#39

Matching Skateboard Tattoos

bloodycandy_tattoo Report

#40

Best Friend Tattoos

ekis_ink Report

#41

Best Friend Tattoos

dalgu_tattooer Report

#42

Best Friend Tattoos

_malatinta Report

#43

Matching Koi Tatts

lularkeink Report

#44

Best Friend Tattoos By Lillithvaintattoos At Leroux Body Arts Tampa

LillithVain Report

#45

Best Friend Moon Tattoos

naturetats Report

#46

Couple Little Peace Sign Hands For A Set Of Cousins

amntattoos Report

#47

Matching Candy Bat Tattoos With My Best Friend Of 10 Years. Paul Gardiner @ Black Rider Vancouver, Bc

m3gam3w Report

#48

Best Friend Tattoos

missfrenchtattoos Report

#49

Best Friend Tattoos

byashstudios_ Report

#50

Little Fairy Tattoos

ladyluckstudio Report

#51

Best Friend Tattoos

_rich.ink_ Report

#52

My Best Friend And I Got Complementary Tattoos A Few Days Ago. Dave Halsey At Barbers Electric In Cincinnati Ohio

windrixeville Report

#53

Best Friend Tattoos

madame.nyctophil Report

#54

Two Little Contrasting Best Friend Llamas

chychy_tattoos Report

#55

Best Friend Tattoos

mjink.official Report

#56

Best Friend Tattoos

mikkelbull Report

#57

Best Friend Tattoos

itspinkprty Report

#58

My Tattoo (Right) And My Best Friend’s (Left) Both Done By Dean Denney At Anonymous Tattoo In Savannah, GA

silverfoxy29 Report

#59

Matching Mushroom Tattoos

hub_city_tattoo Report

#60

Best Friend Tattoos

melissadowart Report

#61

Best Friend Tattoos

lilithinktattoo Report

#62

Best Friend Tattoos

krink.ink Report

#63

Best Friend Tattoos

inkedbybre Report

#64

Best Friend Tattoos

cloakanddraugrtattoo Report

#65

Best Friend Tattoos

charlotteannharris Report

#66

Matching Rooster And Pigeon Tattoos

livluvstab Report

#67

Best Friend Tattoos

axelsiller_ Report

#68

Best Friend Tattoos

nance.ink Report

#69

Matching Butterfly Tattoos

needle_art_tattoo_gorinchem Report

#70

Best Friend Tattoos

lewandowska.ink Report

#71

Best Friend Tattoos

studio.temple Report

#72

Sleepy Kitties

takko.san Report

#73

Adorable Matching Skull Tattoos

courtneyhearntattoos Report

#74

My First Real Tattoo! Matching With My Four Sisters. Done By Audrey At Arsenal In Bryan, Texas

eebarrow Report

#75

Best Friend Tattoos With My Main Squeeze. Aaron Crocker, Iron Mountain Tattoo Redding, CA

sausagesniffer Report

#76

Best Friend Tattoos

jen_n_ink_tattoo_clinic Report

#77

Best Friend Tattoos

alexxaninaa Report

#78

Adorable Little Hot Potatoes

prettyugly.sem Report

#79

Best Friend Tattoos

mglatattoo Report

#80

Best Friend Tattoos! Done By Ann At Kawbi Tattoo, In Salem OR

Kitten_Collector Report

#81

Best Friend Tattoos

MorganRosiee Report

#82

The Powerpuff Girls Tattoos

thatsfabofficial Report

#83

Rose Tattoos

carboninktattoo Report

#84

Best Friend Tattoos

tiagotargacampos Report

#85

Best Friend Tattoos

