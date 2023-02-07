Tattoos are not only a form of art, they can also be used to reflect your personality, commemorate something of importance, or express your feelings. Getting matching tattoos is a great way to celebrate a significant relationship in your life. If you and your friend decide to get tattoos as a symbol of eternal friendship, researching some ideas would be a great way to start.

Friendship tattoos may highlight the character similarities that you share with your friend, or show the differences that, despite what others may think, make your friendship even stronger. You can get tattoos that remind you of the day you met or another special day for both of you. Tattoos for best friends don’t always have to be identical, as long as they are united by a common idea.

If you and your friend love goofing around and are well known for always bringing cheerfulness wherever you go, you may be up for getting yourselves some funny best friend tattoos. After all, it’s not like every tattoo has to be solemn.

If the two (or more) of you have decided to get matching tattoos for a best friend commemoration but can’t decide on the image, we have collected some best friend tattoo ideas that will hopefully inspire you to find something that truly represents your unique relationship with your friend.