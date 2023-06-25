“Sets Timers Instead Of Alarms”: 37 People Share Hilarious And Sometimes Cringe “Beige Flags”
We've seen people on the internet talking about red and green flags in romantic relationships, but lately, there has been a lot of fuss about another color.
TikToker Caito (@itscaito) coined the term "beige flag" in one of her videos from a year ago, where she explained that it's a sign that someone's really, really boring to date.
@itscaito beige is the new red and in other news dating apps are a wasteland 🚩 #hinge #redflags #datingredflags #hingedating ♬ original sound - Caito
However, since then, folks have evolved it, making the beige flag something in between the red and green ones. Now, this sign is understood to be more like a personal quirk that catches your attention, a mannerism that makes you pause and think, "Hmmm... that's a bit odd" without fully understanding if it's good or bad.
(For reference, think of when Anatoly Dyatlov in HBO's Chernobyl heard the radiation reading and said: "3.6 [Roentgen] — not great, not terrible.")
So to give you a better understanding of the latest online dating slang, we compiled some of the most popular beige flags that we've seen.
How do you carry on a conversation with him ? I have so many questions.
As someone with high-functioning autism, this sounds like it might be Autism Spectrum Disorder. Many High Functioning Autistic people have trouble with chatting and casual conversation. The fact he has to google topics for conversation hints he might be having trouble with casual social skills and is making an effort to compensate. Likewise, the fact he asks intimate questions in a room full of people suggests he has trouble understanding social propriety and boundaries, another thing difficult for people with autism.
Maybe he thinks it’s a beige flag when you call yourself a girly.
In any room? The kitchen? “Uh yeah… I was just having a little kitchen nap”
Sounds like a mental health issue to me, is she okay?
I've often said that it's as selfish to refuse to receive as it is to refuse to give, because in refusing to receive we are denying other people the opportunity to be generous and we are refusing to be grateful to other, instead insisting they always be indebted to us. Generosity sometimes means allowing others to be generous too.
Put him in front of a mirror and tell him that he is cute and a keeper, because he is actually listening to you. My one, I could tell him 200 times how a watch is beautiful and he would still show up on valentines or birthdays with something else but the watch.
Send him a shopping list must be a lot of fun.
Asking all the questions on people who do this is amazing, because they answer. Not sure if always honest or true.
Green flag = he seems to be responsible as he doesn't want to miss work/ school. Red flag : your sleep is important too and he should consider it. After you prove to him many times and he still doesn't believe that alarm will go of.
That's me. So me, that I read this with my besties voice.
that kinda maybe sounds like a mental health issue?
I am trying to do this with my sister who borrows my clothes but it won’t take
Some are actually red flags.
A number of these might be cases of undiagnosed high-functioning autism spectrum disorder.
