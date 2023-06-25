We've seen people on the internet talking about red and green flags in romantic relationships, but lately, there has been a lot of fuss about another color.

TikToker Caito (@itscaito) coined the term "beige flag" in one of her videos from a year ago, where she explained that it's a sign that someone's really, really boring to date.

However, since then, folks have evolved it, making the beige flag something in between the red and green ones. Now, this sign is understood to be more like a personal quirk that catches your attention, a mannerism that makes you pause and think, "Hmmm... that's a bit odd" without fully understanding if it's good or bad.

(For reference, think of when Anatoly Dyatlov in HBO's Chernobyl heard the radiation reading and said: "3.6 [Roentgen] — not great, not terrible.")

So to give you a better understanding of the latest online dating slang, we compiled some of the most popular beige flags that we've seen.