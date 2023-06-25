We've seen people on the internet talking about red and green flags in romantic relationships, but lately, there has been a lot of fuss about another color.

TikToker Caito (@itscaito) coined the term "beige flag" in one of her videos from a year ago, where she explained that it's a sign that someone's really, really boring to date.

@itscaito beige is the new red and in other news dating apps are a wasteland 🚩 #hinge #redflags #datingredflags #hingedating ♬ original sound - Caito

However, since then, folks have evolved it, making the beige flag something in between the red and green ones. Now, this sign is understood to be more like a personal quirk that catches your attention, a mannerism that makes you pause and think, "Hmmm... that's a bit odd" without fully understanding if it's good or bad.

(For reference, think of when Anatoly Dyatlov in HBO's Chernobyl heard the radiation reading and said: "3.6 [Roentgen] — not great, not terrible.")

So to give you a better understanding of the latest online dating slang, we compiled some of the most popular beige flags that we've seen.

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

naps_and_nursing

Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Community Member
57 minutes ago

How do you carry on a conversation with him ? I have so many questions.

#2

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

niyahurt

similarly
similarly
Community Member
57 minutes ago

As someone with high-functioning autism, this sounds like it might be Autism Spectrum Disorder. Many High Functioning Autistic people have trouble with chatting and casual conversation. The fact he has to google topics for conversation hints he might be having trouble with casual social skills and is making an effort to compensate. Likewise, the fact he asks intimate questions in a room full of people suggests he has trouble understanding social propriety and boundaries, another thing difficult for people with autism.

#3

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

cat.elizabeth

Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Maybe he's still in that rubber room

#4

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

abbyywei21

PandaGoPanda
PandaGoPanda
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I think that flag is red, not beige!

#5

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

smelllybellly

#6

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

h.j.gibbo

Helena
Helena
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Sounds like a presentation of anxiety.

#7

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

hadar_zaid

Em
Em
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Can't stand this, especially when it's phrased as "what's popular?" I always want to respond, "thinking for yourself," though that would be a lie.

#8

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

s.arahj.ohnson

K W
K W
Community Member
6 minutes ago

That's actually kind of cute.

#9

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

graybaby0

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Maybe he thinks it’s a beige flag when you call yourself a girly.

#10

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

jonelledonn

OhnoI'vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
49 minutes ago

In any room? The kitchen? “Uh yeah… I was just having a little kitchen nap”

#11

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

__emilynguyen__2

Mmmm
Mmmm
Community Member
49 minutes ago

i’m like this. but i don’t have money

#12

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

colecarterr

K W
K W
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Um isn't that a blood sugar issue? Like the beginning of insulin resistance? Idk maybe not but that was one of the early symptoms for three people in my fam before they became diabetic or pre diabetic.

#13

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

zachzeaman

She who must not be named
She who must not be named
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Sounds like a mental health issue to me, is she okay?

#14

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

bbsissi

Em
Em
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I do this. Why change it if it's close enough?

#15

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

brontecrawley

similarly
similarly
Community Member
53 minutes ago

This one's pretty funny. Waste not, want not ...

#16

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

liftswithleah

similarly
similarly
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I've often said that it's as selfish to refuse to receive as it is to refuse to give, because in refusing to receive we are denying other people the opportunity to be generous and we are refusing to be grateful to other, instead insisting they always be indebted to us. Generosity sometimes means allowing others to be generous too.

5
#17

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

alexkhoury01

Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Put him in front of a mirror and tell him that he is cute and a keeper, because he is actually listening to you. My one, I could tell him 200 times how a watch is beautiful and he would still show up on valentines or birthdays with something else but the watch.

#18

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

graceblairrr

Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Send him a shopping list must be a lot of fun.

#19

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

ginaqueerious

#20

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

rhyleeelynnn

Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Asking all the questions on people who do this is amazing, because they answer. Not sure if always honest or true.

#21

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

bailey.anne.s

similarly
similarly
Community Member
50 minutes ago

In high school, my brother loved convincing people that "gullible" wasn't actually in the dictionary.

#22

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

its.taylor.bee

#23

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

annaredman

#24

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

darbyann7

#25

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

marisabertani

#26

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

shaynesolin

Aisling Raye
Aisling Raye
Community Member
17 minutes ago

This isn't a beige flag...it's just alcoholism

#27

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

mikegotchalk

Mmmm
Mmmm
Community Member
44 minutes ago

my friend is like this and its hilarious

#28

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

__holleyh__

#29

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

cassandrapalumboo

Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Green flag = he seems to be responsible as he doesn't want to miss work/ school. Red flag : your sleep is important too and he should consider it. After you prove to him many times and he still doesn't believe that alarm will go of.

#30

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

catiaanello

#31

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

bryana_ashley

Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Legen ( wait for it ) dary
Community Member
16 minutes ago

That's me. So me, that I read this with my besties voice.

#32

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

vuong.ml

#33

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

taylor.la16

Sleepy children love Moon
Sleepy children love Moon
Community Member
5 minutes ago

that kinda maybe sounds like a mental health issue?

#34

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

megza_lott

Olive Harper
Olive Harper
Community Member
18 minutes ago

I am trying to do this with my sister who borrows my clothes but it won’t take

#35

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

alex.boe.balex

#36

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

fatherlaniii777

#37

Beige-Flags-Tiktok-Trend

mobara19

similarly
similarly
Community Member
29 minutes ago

This isn't a beige flag, it's a red flag. Using someone's fear of being "cancelled" or called a racist, even in "jest", is just wrong. It's manipulative, it's gaslighting, and it's using fear and bullying to get what you want. Run away. Run far away.

