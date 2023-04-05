Twitter Users List Cringy And Overused Dating Profile Clichés That Instantly Make Them Want To Reject A Person
Dating is hard, there’s no question about it. And while social media and dating apps were supposed to make it easier, in many cases they just put even more pressure on finding love.
So no wonder that people on Twitter had a lot to say when it comes to dating cliches and overused pickup lines. Think of countless The Office references in Tinder bios and cringe-worthy jokes like the one about loving pineapple on a pizza.
Below we wrapped up some illuminating tweets that reveal what really annoys people when looking for a date.
Wait hold up....ORGANIC food, as in biological material to break down? Huh. That takes guts. (I'm very sorry. Couldn't help it.)
What's the point in dating if you're not already choosing the honeymoon destiny
I honestly don't get the height thing, even when I was dating I didn't see it (granted I'm cis woman, so I don't see other girls profiles, but no one I know would say such a thing!). I know it's true though, seen it too much online, for all I know it happens here too. Regardless, my point is: Judging someone on a physical trait, or something they don't control, it's like a little toxic backlash, misdirected "girl power" that is actually misandry and bigotry. Any judgement like that is so pointless, as it has nought to do with who that person is, what they are like. it shouldn't be so normalised: if men could openly say what size exactly their partner should be and no bigger it would not be so accepted (yes I know this happens too)
Could someone please enlighten me? Google might bring results I don't wanna see 😅
People who need to tell they are sarcastic are not doing it right, change my mind
I don't see this as a bad thing tbh. They are not trying to hide their love and that means something. And harry potter has the power of generating so many conversations and interesting discussions hahah
Self-deprecating comment meant to put you at ease, but go on the date and it will be the reality too
Seeing all these "looking for a partner in crime" entries is starting to make me think of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley
Is liking "The Office" a mandatory requirement for dating these days?
Person unable to communicate unless there is an emoji to go with it