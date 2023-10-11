50 Of The Best Memes, As Shared On “Beige Cardigan” Account Interview
We're back with a delightful dose of humor! Have you heard about 'Beige Cardigan'? Probably many of you have, but for those of you who aren't sure what we're talking about, allow us to introduce you to the finest selection of memes curated by this Instagram profile.
Moderated by Jessica Anteby, the account initially began as a playful challenge in response to another popular profile, 'F**kjerry,' curated by her husband. Jessica quickly realized that a more "girly" version of it could be a fantastic idea. And it certainly was! 'Beige Cardigan' now has over 4 million followers, and this number continues to grow.
Keep scrolling to check out today's top memes, and don't forget to read our interview with the UK psychologist Ioana Dulcu, who shared interesting insights about how humor can boost people's well-being.
Bored Panda reached out to Ioana Dulcu, a clinical psychologist and fully accredited hypnotherapist with a Higher Diploma in Cognitive Behavioral Hypnotherapy from The UK College of Hypnosis and Hypnotherapy, in London. We wanted to ask some questions related to the role of humor in people's lives.
First, we asked how humor affects our psychological and emotional well-being. The psychologist explained: “Humor is a captivating subject, as it plays a multifaceted role in addressing life’s challenges and enhancing our psychological and emotional health. Its influence is far-reaching, helping us to develop a more positive view of things, and reminding us that life is not just about sadness – it’s also filled with beauty and joy.
A good sense of humor acts as an emotional regulator. Laughter acts as a natural mood enhancer, helping us effectively manage negative emotions, alleviate feelings of depression and anxiety, and infuse us with a refreshing dose of positivity and relaxation.”
The psychologist continued: “Humor functions like a magical elixir for our minds and emotions through the release of endorphins. These are the ‘feel-good’ chemicals in our brains – our very own internal happiness boosters. But it isn’t just about that. In fact, laughing can even be compared to taking antidepressants. It stimulates the release of serotonin, which is the same chemical targeted by common antidepressant medications. While the long-term effects aren’t entirely clear, humor certainly has a powerful impact on our mood, especially in the short term. It’s almost akin to receiving a warm, comforting hug from someone close.
Another fascinating aspect of humor is its capacity to shift our focus. When we’re in a tough situation, it’s easy to feel like the world revolves around our problems. Humor helps us move our attention away from distressing emotions and towards a more positive perspective. It reframes difficult situations and can make us feel more in control and better equipped to deal with life’s challenges, enhancing our resilience.”
“From an interpersonal standpoint, humor serves as a genuine connector. When you share a good laugh with others, it brings people closer and builds trust. What’s more, couples who often share a chuckle together say it makes their relationship a whole lot happier. Humor also plays a part in smoothing things over when there’s a conflict, lowering tension, and keeping those positive vibes in relationships. It’s like a social lubricant, making it easier to address issues and collaborate on solutions. It’s truly remarkable how something as simple as laughter can profoundly impact our mental well-being.”
Next, we were wondering how, in the age of social media and meme culture, individuals can strike a balance between using humor to cope with their own mental health issues and respecting the sensitivities of others who may be going through difficult times. Ioana Dulcu shared with us: “Although humor is a universal language, it can be a double-edged sword when it comes to mental health. And as I mentioned earlier, it can be an excellent coping mechanism. However, not all jokes or memes are healthy or positive, especially when they come in the form of sarcasm, irony, or subtle aggression, either towards oneself or others.
Some people may use humor to hide their insecurities or as a cover for their aggression, acting indifferent to other people’s feelings. They may need to consider whether others are in the mood for their jokes or not.
To strike that balance, it’s important to start with self-awareness. Know what’s going on with your own emotions and use humor as a tool when it’s genuinely helpful. At the same time, be considerate. Before sharing a meme or making a joke, take a moment to think about how it might affect someone who’s going through a tough time.”
Ioana Dulcu added: “In the age of social media, our words and actions carry more weight than we think. So, instead of risking hurt feelings, we can encourage cheerful humor that uplifts and supports, creating a more inclusive online space.
Lastly, let’s not forget the core essence of social media – connecting with others. If you sense that someone you know might be struggling, don’t hesitate to reach out. A simple message like ‘How are you feeling’ can make a significant difference.”
Lastly, we asked the psychologist to tell us more about specific techniques or exercises involving humor that she could recommend to people to improve their mental well-being. Dulcu said: “Certainly, humor is a valuable tool in a therapeutic setting. It’s a great way to break the ice and help clients feel more at ease during therapy. As a therapist, I promote an environment where my clients can freely express themselves without worrying about being judged. I create a trusting and connected atmosphere with a playful touch. I often emphasize the importance of spontaneity and creativity in my clients, and humor plays a crucial role in achieving this. It’s especially useful in lightening the mood during tough or uncomfortable conversations, providing a sense of relief.
I don’t take myself too seriously, especially when dealing with difficult situations. This approach has proven to be an effective coping mechanism, helping me let go of self-centered and limiting beliefs while avoiding becoming rigid, feeling like a victim, or having a sense of entitlement. I also aim to assist my clients in being more flexible in their beliefs when they face challenging situations, using humor to ward off feelings of discouragement, hopelessness, and catastrophic thinking.”
Finally, Dulcu said: “Scrolling through social media and enjoying memes can lift our spirits when feeling down, enabling us to discover humor in our challenges and connect with others facing similar situations.
As for recommendations, for instance, in the case of anxiety, I suggest that watching a comedy movie can be more effective in changing one’s perspective and reducing worries than watching a sad one. Additionally, for patients struggling with depression, I encourage them to build and maintain nourishing relationships as part of their lifestyle.”
