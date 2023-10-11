Next, we were wondering how, in the age of social media and meme culture, individuals can strike a balance between using humor to cope with their own mental health issues and respecting the sensitivities of others who may be going through difficult times. Ioana Dulcu shared with us: “Although humor is a universal language, it can be a double-edged sword when it comes to mental health. And as I mentioned earlier, it can be an excellent coping mechanism. However, not all jokes or memes are healthy or positive, especially when they come in the form of sarcasm, irony, or subtle aggression, either towards oneself or others.

Some people may use humor to hide their insecurities or as a cover for their aggression, acting indifferent to other people’s feelings. They may need to consider whether others are in the mood for their jokes or not.

To strike that balance, it’s important to start with self-awareness. Know what’s going on with your own emotions and use humor as a tool when it’s genuinely helpful. At the same time, be considerate. Before sharing a meme or making a joke, take a moment to think about how it might affect someone who’s going through a tough time.”