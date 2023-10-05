ADVERTISEMENT

Bára Prášilová is a Prague-based artist, known for her surreal photographs. Her images can be described as a balance between beauty, weirdness, reality and fiction, giving a sense of absurdity.

In her pictures, Prášilová creates memories from her imagination, things that never really occurred. She also imagines what might have happened if we didn't limit ourselves.

The artist has garnered numerous awards and has showcased her captivating work in exhibitions both within the Czech Republic and on the global stage.

More info: Instagram | baraprasilova.com

"The Three Of Us", From The Series "Circles", 2020

Bara Prasilova

Prášilová supports alternative theories that explain how certain visions form in our minds. These theories suggest that it's a combination of our subconscious thoughts and the way our brains process them. She's open to believing in things that seem impossible, which lets her explore her mind without limits.

On the other hand, the artist prefers to be careful and plan everything in advance. Before starting any creative work, she carefully outlines all her ideas. This approach is quite challenging because it requires Prášilová to stay calm and stay on track. But the moments when she comes up with new ideas are the most enjoyable ones because that's when she begins to create her imaginative worlds.
"Clock", 2019

Bara Prasilova

"Untitled #1", From The Series "Never Happened I"

Bara Prasilova

Prášilová's art often explores how nature, culture, and people connect. She makes art that can be both beautiful and thoughtful. The artist also uses her art to raise awareness of environmental and social issues. She often works with NGOs on projects that try to make the world a better place.
"Untitled", From The Series "Evolve", 2014

Bara Prasilova

Mallory McCartney
Mallory McCartney
Mallory McCartney
Community Member
1 day ago

Now we know what Flynn Ryder had in mind before Rapunzel lost all her hair.

"Untitled #3", From The Series "Air Force", 2011

Bara Prasilova

Jamie Vlahos
Jamie Vlahos
Jamie Vlahos
Community Member
18 hours ago

When these photos make the hairs on my arms and neck literally stand up, just like very certain songs do, I feel as if that is one of the biggest compliments I can give. No need to describe how they make me feel in words... My body's reaction says it all. 🖤

The artist shared that she finds joy in every photoshoot, particularly enjoying the opportunity to engage in quirky and unconventional activities. For instance, placing a robot on a horse, etc.
"Untitled #1", From The Series "Tanec Praha"

Bara Prasilova

E.V.A
E.V.A
E.V.A
Community Member
1 day ago

I'm I the only one who spent 5 minutes trying to figure this out?

"Untitled #6", From The Series "Air Force", 2011

Bara Prasilova

"Water And Love", From The Series "Circles", 2017

Bara Prasilova

"Untitled", From The Series "Circles", 2021

Bara Prasilova

"Without Clouds", From The Series "Circles", 2020

Bara Prasilova

Lorie Shewbridge
Lorie Shewbridge
Lorie Shewbridge
Community Member
13 hours ago

I get a creepy feeling of female bondage with several of these photos.

"Untitled", From The Series "Evolve", 2014

Bara Prasilova

"On And On", From The Series "Circles", 2021

Bara Prasilova

"Untitled #1", From The Series "Air Force", 2011

Bara Prasilova

WednesdayAddams'HashbrownOrder
WednesdayAddams'HashbrownOrder
WednesdayAddams'HashbrownOrder
Community Member
1 day ago

This one is stressing me out, although I'm thinking that's the point. It's a beautiful work, nevertheless.

"Untitled", From The Series "Helena's Things", 2016

Bara Prasilova

"Good", 2020

Bara Prasilova

"The Weight", From The Series "Circles", 2021

Bara Prasilova

"Untitled #2", From The Series "Air Force", 2011

Bara Prasilova

"Untitled", From The Series "Evolve", 2014

Bara Prasilova

"Untitled", From The Series "Evolve", 2014

Bara Prasilova

"Untitled #4", From The Series "Air Force", 2011

Bara Prasilova

"How Do Fish Sleep?"

Bara Prasilova

"Touching", From The Series "Circles", 2021

Bara Prasilova

"Angel", From The Series "Circles", 2021

Bara Prasilova

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
1 day ago

How my (German) kindergarten kid sees herself schlepping her Schulranzen (gigantic German school rucksack) to school every morning.

"Untitled", From The Series "Evolve", 2014

Bara Prasilova

"Untitled #1", From The Series "Never Happened III", 2007

Bara Prasilova

