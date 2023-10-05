9Kviews
25 Surreal Photographs By Bára Prášilová That Push The Boundaries Of Reality
Bára Prášilová is a Prague-based artist, known for her surreal photographs. Her images can be described as a balance between beauty, weirdness, reality and fiction, giving a sense of absurdity.
In her pictures, Prášilová creates memories from her imagination, things that never really occurred. She also imagines what might have happened if we didn't limit ourselves.
The artist has garnered numerous awards and has showcased her captivating work in exhibitions both within the Czech Republic and on the global stage.
Scroll down to dive into the enchanting world of Prášilová's surreal photography!
"The Three Of Us", From The Series "Circles", 2020
Prášilová supports alternative theories that explain how certain visions form in our minds. These theories suggest that it's a combination of our subconscious thoughts and the way our brains process them. She's open to believing in things that seem impossible, which lets her explore her mind without limits.
On the other hand, the artist prefers to be careful and plan everything in advance. Before starting any creative work, she carefully outlines all her ideas. This approach is quite challenging because it requires Prášilová to stay calm and stay on track. But the moments when she comes up with new ideas are the most enjoyable ones because that's when she begins to create her imaginative worlds.
"Clock", 2019
"Untitled #1", From The Series "Never Happened I"
Prášilová's art often explores how nature, culture, and people connect. She makes art that can be both beautiful and thoughtful. The artist also uses her art to raise awareness of environmental and social issues. She often works with NGOs on projects that try to make the world a better place.
"Untitled", From The Series "Evolve", 2014
Now we know what Flynn Ryder had in mind before Rapunzel lost all her hair.
"Untitled #3", From The Series "Air Force", 2011
When these photos make the hairs on my arms and neck literally stand up, just like very certain songs do, I feel as if that is one of the biggest compliments I can give. No need to describe how they make me feel in words... My body's reaction says it all. 🖤
The artist shared that she finds joy in every photoshoot, particularly enjoying the opportunity to engage in quirky and unconventional activities. For instance, placing a robot on a horse, etc.
"Untitled #1", From The Series "Tanec Praha"
"Untitled #6", From The Series "Air Force", 2011
"Water And Love", From The Series "Circles", 2017
"Untitled", From The Series "Circles", 2021
"Without Clouds", From The Series "Circles", 2020
I get a creepy feeling of female bondage with several of these photos.
"Untitled", From The Series "Evolve", 2014
"On And On", From The Series "Circles", 2021
"Untitled #1", From The Series "Air Force", 2011
This one is stressing me out, although I'm thinking that's the point. It's a beautiful work, nevertheless.
"Untitled", From The Series "Helena's Things", 2016
"Good", 2020
"The Weight", From The Series "Circles", 2021
"Untitled #2", From The Series "Air Force", 2011
"Untitled", From The Series "Evolve", 2014
"Untitled", From The Series "Evolve", 2014
"Untitled #4", From The Series "Air Force", 2011
"How Do Fish Sleep?"
"Touching", From The Series "Circles", 2021
"Angel", From The Series "Circles", 2021
How my (German) kindergarten kid sees herself schlepping her Schulranzen (gigantic German school rucksack) to school every morning.
