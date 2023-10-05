ADVERTISEMENT

Bára Prášilová is a Prague-based artist, known for her surreal photographs. Her images can be described as a balance between beauty, weirdness, reality and fiction, giving a sense of absurdity.

In her pictures, Prášilová creates memories from her imagination, things that never really occurred. She also imagines what might have happened if we didn't limit ourselves.

The artist has garnered numerous awards and has showcased her captivating work in exhibitions both within the Czech Republic and on the global stage.

Scroll down to dive into the enchanting world of Prášilová's surreal photography!

More info: Instagram | baraprasilova.com | baraprasilova.com