DC’s built a universe that is rich in characters and memorable moments. From comic books to Oscar-nominated superhero movies, several Batman quotes prove how detailed DC’s world has become. Naturally, with this large number of characters, there is a list of phrases we can go through and use. Some of these come from the heroes, and others — from the legendary comic-book villains.

If you are more of a fan of the caped crusader, then The Dark Knight quotes might be your cup of tea. From the greatest detective in comic book history, his phrases capture his view of justice. Unlike the jokes in the universe, his quotes are rather serious and grim. For example, his motto — “I am vengeance. I am the night. I am Batman” — explains his way of thinking. He is the only person in the right, for he is vengeance, a.k.a Batman.

However, even the villains have some memorable lines in their arsenal. The Joker quotes are as evil and legendary as the character himself. He makes fun of Batman, playing with him emotionally. On the other hand, there is a more physical attack on the caped crusader. Along with the physical damage, Bane quotes also attack the person himself. May it be Batman or some other poor citizen of Gotham City, Bane will damage all of them physically and mentally.

If these three greats of the Batman universe are not your favorite ones, there are also some Riddler quotes that you can easily enjoy. Below, we have compiled the best phrases the Batman franchise has provided to its readers, listeners, and viewers. Take a look and make sure to upvote the sayings that you found to be the most interesting.