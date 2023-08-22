DC’s built a universe that is rich in characters and memorable moments. From comic books to Oscar-nominated superhero movies, several Batman quotes prove how detailed DC’s world has become. Naturally, with this large number of characters, there is a list of phrases we can go through and use. Some of these come from the heroes, and others — from the legendary comic-book villains.

If you are more of a fan of the caped crusader, then The Dark Knight quotes might be your cup of tea. From the greatest detective in comic book history, his phrases capture his view of justice. Unlike the jokes in the universe, his quotes are rather serious and grim. For example, his motto — “I am vengeance. I am the night. I am Batman” — explains his way of thinking. He is the only person in the right, for he is vengeance, a.k.a Batman.

However, even the villains have some memorable lines in their arsenal. The Joker quotes are as evil and legendary as the character himself. He makes fun of Batman, playing with him emotionally. On the other hand, there is a more physical attack on the caped crusader. Along with the physical damage, Bane quotes also attack the person himself. May it be Batman or some other poor citizen of Gotham City, Bane will damage all of them physically and mentally.

If these three greats of the Batman universe are not your favorite ones, there are also some Riddler quotes that you can easily enjoy. Below, we have compiled the best phrases the Batman franchise has provided to its readers, listeners, and viewers. Take a look and make sure to upvote the sayings that you found to be the most interesting.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Heath Ledger joker quote

"Madness, as you know, is a lot like gravity. All it takes is a little push." - The Joker, "The Dark Knight (2008)"

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#2

Val Kilmer batman quote

"We all wear masks." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman Forever (1995)"

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Indeed, mine is shaped like a horse, maybe I should be called Horse Man horse-man-...a629e4.jpg horse-man-64e4b8ea629e4.jpg

0
0points
reply
#3

Christian Bale batman quote

"I'm Batman." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman Begins (2005)"

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably the most iconic Batman line

0
0points
reply
#4

Heath Ledger joker quote

"I believe what doesn't kill you simply makes you, stranger." - The Joker, "The Dark Knight (2008)"

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#5

Jack Nicholson joker quote

"Have you ever danced with the Devil in the pale moonlight?" - The Joker, "Batman (1989)"

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#6

Christian Bale batman quote

"Sometimes the truth isn’t good enough, sometimes people deserve more. Sometimes people deserve to have their faith rewarded." - Bruce Wayne, "The Dark Knight (2008)"

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#7

The Joker batman quote

"You're harder to kill than a cockroach on steroids!" - The Joker, "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)"

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#8

Tom Hardy bane quote

"You think darkness is your ally." - Bane, "The Dark Knight Rises (2012)"

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#9

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"It is the duty of every good citizen of Gotham City to report meeting a man from Mars in a public park." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (TV series) (1992)"

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#10

Christian Bale batman quote

"A hero can be anyone. Even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a little boy’s shoulders to let him know that the world hadn’t ended." - Bruce Wayne, "The Dark Knight Rises (2012)"

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#11

Christian Bale batman quote

“People need dramatic examples to shake them out of apathy.” – Bruce Wayne, "Batman Begins (2005)"

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#12

Aaron Eckhart two-face quote

"The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you, the dawn is coming." - Harvey Dent, "The Dark Knight (2008)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#13

Aaron Eckhart two-face quote

"You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain." - Harvey Dent, "The Dark Knight (2008)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#14

Heath Ledger joker quote

"If you're good at something, never do it for free." - The Joker, "The Dark Knight (2008)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#15

Liam Neeson ducard quote

"If you make yourself more than just a man, if you devote yourself to an ideal, and if they can’t stop you, then you become something else entirely… Legend, Mr. Wayne." - Henri Ducard, "Batman Begins (2005)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#16

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"Criminals, by nature, are a cowardly and superstitious lot." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman: Hush (2019)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#17

Arnold Schwarzenegger Mr. Freeze quote

"You're not taking me to the cooler!" - Mr. Freeze, "Batman & Robin (1997)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#18

Michael Keaton batman quote

"I'm not going to kill you. I want you to do me a favor. I want you to tell all your friends about me." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (1989)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#19

The Joker batman quote

“All it takes is one bad day to reduce the sanest man alive to lunacy. That's how far the world is from where I am. Just one bad day.” - The Joker, "Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#20

Michelle Pfeiffer catwoman quote

"Life's a bi**h. So am I." - Selina Kyle, "Batman Returns (1992)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#21

Liam Neeson ducard quote

“The training is nothing! The will is everything! The will to act.” - Henri Ducard, "Batman Begins (2005)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#22

Arnold Schwarzenegger Mr. Freeze quote

"What killed the dinosaurs? The ice age!" - Mr. Freeze, "Batman & Robin (1997)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#23

Jack Nicholson joker quote

"I have given a name to my pain, and it is Batman." - The Joker, "Batman (1989)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#24

The Joker batman quote

"You can't be too careful with all those weirdos running around!" - The Joker, "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#25

Heath Ledger joker quote

"Do you wanna know how I got these scars?" - The Joker, "The Dark Knight (2008)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#26

Michael Keaton batman quote

"You wanna get nuts? Come on! Let's get nuts!" - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (1989)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#27

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"Maybe that's what Batman is about. Not winning, but failing, and getting back up. Knowing he'll fail, fail a thousand times, but still won't give up." - Bruce Wayne, "Zero Year (2013) Comics"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#28

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"No miracles. No mercy. No redemption. No heaven. No hell. No Higher Power. Just life, just... us." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman: Absolution (2002) Book"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#29

Val Kilmer batman quote

"I don't blend in at a family picnic." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman Forever (1995)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#30

Uma Thurman poison ivy quote

"I'm a lover, not a fighter!" - Poison Ivy, "Batman & Robin (1997)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#31

Heath Ledger joker quote

"Come on, I want you to do it, I want you to do it. Come on, hit me. Hit me!" - The Joker, "The Dark Knight (2008)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#32

Heath Ledger joker quote

"All you care about is money. This city deserves a better class of criminal. And I'm gonna give it to them!" - The Joker, "The Dark Knight (2008)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#33

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"All men have limits. They learn what they are and learn not to exceed them. I ignore mine." - Bruce Wayne, "Knightfall (1993-1994) Book"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#34

Katie Holmes Rachel Dawes quote

“Bruce. Deep down you may still be that same great kid you used to be. But it’s not who you are underneath, it’s what you do that defines you.” - Rachel Dawes, "Batman Begins (2005)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#35

Robert Pattinson batman quote

“Fear is a tool. When that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.” - Batman, "The Batman (2022)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#36

Michael Caine Rachel Dawes quote

“Some men aren’t looking for anything logical, like money. They can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.” - Alfred Pennyworth, "The Dark Knight (2008)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#37

Christian Bale batman quote

“If this man is everything that you say he is, then this city needs me.” - Bruce Wayne, "The Dark Knight Rises (2012)"

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#38

Michael Caine Alfred Pennyworth quote

"Endure, Master Wayne. Take it. They’ll hate you for it, but that’s the point of Batman, he can be the outcast. He can make the choice that no one else can make, the right choice." - Alfred Pennyworth, "The Dark Knight (2008)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#39

Liam Neeson ducard quote

“Your anger gives you great power. But if you let it, it will destroy you… As it almost did me.” - Henri Ducard, "Batman Begins (2005)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Christian Bale batman quote

"It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me. " - Bruce Wayne, "Batman Begins (2005)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#41

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"The world only makes sense if you force it to." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (2013)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#42

Gary Oldman Commissioner Gordon quote

"He's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now." - Commissioner Gordon, "The Dark Knight (2008)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#43

Tom Hardy bane quote

"Let the games begin!" - Bane, "The Dark Knight Rises (2012)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#44

Chris O'Donnell Dick Grayson quote

"Holy rusted metal, Batman!" - Dick Grayson, "Batman Forever (1995)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#45

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"I am vengeance. I am the night. I am Batman." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#46

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"That's one trouble with dual identities, Robin. Dual responsibilities." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (TV series) (1994)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#47

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"The true crimefighter always carries everything he needs in his utility belt, Robin." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (TV series) (1992)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#48

The Joker batman quote

“If I have to have a past, then I prefer it to be multiple choice.” - The Joker, "Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#49

Michelle Pfeiffer Selina Kyle quote

"I am Catwoman. Hear me roar." - Selina Kyle, "Batman Returns (1992)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Val Kilmer batman quote

"I see without seeing. To me, darkness is as clear as daylight. What am I?" - Bruce Wayne, "Batman Forever (1995)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#51

George Clooney batman quote

[whipping out Batman credit card] "Never leave the cave without it!" - Batman, "Batman & Robin (1997)" 

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#52

Val Kilmer batman quote

"The bat-signal is not a beeper." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman Forever (1995)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#53

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"Let that be a lesson. In the future, be more careful from who you accept free lemonade." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (TV series) (1993)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#54

The Joker batman quotes

"For once, I'm stuck without a punchline." - The Joker, "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#55

Christian Bale batman quote

"I never said thank you."... "And you'll never have to." - Commissioner Gordon and Bruce Wayne, "Batman Begins (2005)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#56

Tom Hardy bane quote

“You fight like a younger man, with nothing held back. Admirable but mistaken.” – Bane, "The Dark Knight Rises (2012)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#57

Jim Carrey The Riddler quote

“Riddle me this, riddle me that, who’s afraid of the big black bat?” - The Riddler, "Batman Forever (1995)"

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#58

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"Yes, Father. I shall become a bat." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman: Year One (2011)"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#59

Chris O'Donnell Dick Grayson quote

"Rubber lips are immune to your charms." - Dick Grayson, "Batman & Robin (1997)"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Christian Bale batman quote

"As a man; I am flesh and blood; I can be ignored, I can be destroyed. But as a symbol, I can be incorruptible. I can be everlasting." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman Begins (2005)"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#61

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"Not you, Robin. They have strict licensing laws in this country. A boy of your age is not allowed in a drinking tavern." -  Bruce Wayne, "Batman (TV series) (1993)"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#62

George Clooney batman quote

"She wants to kill you, Dick." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman & Robin (1997)"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#63

Anne Hathaway Selina Kyle quote

"About the whole no guns thing... I'm not sure I feel as strongly about it as you do." - Selina Kyle, "The Dark Knight Rises (2012)"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#64

Danny DeVito The Penguin quote

"You've gotta admit, I've played this stinking city, like a harp from hell!" - The Penguin, "Batman Returns (1992)"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#65

Arnold Schwarzenegger Mr. Freeze quote

"Let's kick some ICE!" - Mr. Freeze, "Batman & Robin (1997)" 

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#66

Jack Nicholson joker quote

"The pen is truly mightier than the sword!" - The Joker, "Batman (1989)"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#67

The Joker batman quote

“Madness is the emergency exit. You can just step outside, and close the door on all those dreadful things that happened. You can lock them away… forever." - The Joker, "Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#68

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"A reporter's lot is not easy, making exciting stories out of plain, average, ordinary people like Robin and me." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (TV series) (1994)"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#69

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"It's obvious. Only a criminal would disguise himself as a licensed, bonded guard yet callously park in front of a fire hydrant." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (TV series) (1993)"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Bruce Wayne batman quote

"I'm the goddamn Batman" - Bruce Wayne, "All-Star Batman, and Robin (2005-2008) Comics"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#71

Heath Ledger joker quote

“Never start with the head, the victim gets all fuzzy.” - The Joker, "The Dark Knight (2008)"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#72

Bruce Wayne batman quote

“Ladies. Gentlemen. You have eaten well. You’ve eaten Gotham’s wealth. Its spirit. Your feast is nearly over. From this moment on… none of you are safe.” - Bruce Wayne, "Batman: Year One (2011)"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#73

Alfred Pennyworth batman quote

"The Lamborghini then? Much more subtle.” - Alfred Pennyworth, "The Dark Knight Returns (2012)"

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!