73 Batman Quotes That Capture The True Face Of Gotham City
DC’s built a universe that is rich in characters and memorable moments. From comic books to Oscar-nominated superhero movies, several Batman quotes prove how detailed DC’s world has become. Naturally, with this large number of characters, there is a list of phrases we can go through and use. Some of these come from the heroes, and others — from the legendary comic-book villains.
If you are more of a fan of the caped crusader, then The Dark Knight quotes might be your cup of tea. From the greatest detective in comic book history, his phrases capture his view of justice. Unlike the jokes in the universe, his quotes are rather serious and grim. For example, his motto — “I am vengeance. I am the night. I am Batman” — explains his way of thinking. He is the only person in the right, for he is vengeance, a.k.a Batman.
However, even the villains have some memorable lines in their arsenal. The Joker quotes are as evil and legendary as the character himself. He makes fun of Batman, playing with him emotionally. On the other hand, there is a more physical attack on the caped crusader. Along with the physical damage, Bane quotes also attack the person himself. May it be Batman or some other poor citizen of Gotham City, Bane will damage all of them physically and mentally.
If these three greats of the Batman universe are not your favorite ones, there are also some Riddler quotes that you can easily enjoy. Below, we have compiled the best phrases the Batman franchise has provided to its readers, listeners, and viewers. Take a look and make sure to upvote the sayings that you found to be the most interesting.
"Madness, as you know, is a lot like gravity. All it takes is a little push." - The Joker, "The Dark Knight (2008)"
"We all wear masks." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman Forever (1995)"
"I'm Batman." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman Begins (2005)"
"I believe what doesn't kill you simply makes you, stranger." - The Joker, "The Dark Knight (2008)"
"Have you ever danced with the Devil in the pale moonlight?" - The Joker, "Batman (1989)"
"Sometimes the truth isn’t good enough, sometimes people deserve more. Sometimes people deserve to have their faith rewarded." - Bruce Wayne, "The Dark Knight (2008)"
"You're harder to kill than a cockroach on steroids!" - The Joker, "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)"
"You think darkness is your ally." - Bane, "The Dark Knight Rises (2012)"
"It is the duty of every good citizen of Gotham City to report meeting a man from Mars in a public park." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (TV series) (1992)"
"A hero can be anyone. Even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a little boy’s shoulders to let him know that the world hadn’t ended." - Bruce Wayne, "The Dark Knight Rises (2012)"
“People need dramatic examples to shake them out of apathy.” – Bruce Wayne, "Batman Begins (2005)"
"The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you, the dawn is coming." - Harvey Dent, "The Dark Knight (2008)"
"You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain." - Harvey Dent, "The Dark Knight (2008)"
"If you're good at something, never do it for free." - The Joker, "The Dark Knight (2008)"
"If you make yourself more than just a man, if you devote yourself to an ideal, and if they can’t stop you, then you become something else entirely… Legend, Mr. Wayne." - Henri Ducard, "Batman Begins (2005)"
"Criminals, by nature, are a cowardly and superstitious lot." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman: Hush (2019)"
"You're not taking me to the cooler!" - Mr. Freeze, "Batman & Robin (1997)"
"I'm not going to kill you. I want you to do me a favor. I want you to tell all your friends about me." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (1989)"
“All it takes is one bad day to reduce the sanest man alive to lunacy. That's how far the world is from where I am. Just one bad day.” - The Joker, "Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)"
"Life's a bi**h. So am I." - Selina Kyle, "Batman Returns (1992)"
“The training is nothing! The will is everything! The will to act.” - Henri Ducard, "Batman Begins (2005)"
"What killed the dinosaurs? The ice age!" - Mr. Freeze, "Batman & Robin (1997)"
"I have given a name to my pain, and it is Batman." - The Joker, "Batman (1989)"
"You can't be too careful with all those weirdos running around!" - The Joker, "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)"
"Do you wanna know how I got these scars?" - The Joker, "The Dark Knight (2008)"
"You wanna get nuts? Come on! Let's get nuts!" - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (1989)"
"Maybe that's what Batman is about. Not winning, but failing, and getting back up. Knowing he'll fail, fail a thousand times, but still won't give up." - Bruce Wayne, "Zero Year (2013) Comics"
"No miracles. No mercy. No redemption. No heaven. No hell. No Higher Power. Just life, just... us." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman: Absolution (2002) Book"
"I don't blend in at a family picnic." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman Forever (1995)"
"I'm a lover, not a fighter!" - Poison Ivy, "Batman & Robin (1997)"
"Come on, I want you to do it, I want you to do it. Come on, hit me. Hit me!" - The Joker, "The Dark Knight (2008)"
"All you care about is money. This city deserves a better class of criminal. And I'm gonna give it to them!" - The Joker, "The Dark Knight (2008)"
"All men have limits. They learn what they are and learn not to exceed them. I ignore mine." - Bruce Wayne, "Knightfall (1993-1994) Book"
“Bruce. Deep down you may still be that same great kid you used to be. But it’s not who you are underneath, it’s what you do that defines you.” - Rachel Dawes, "Batman Begins (2005)"
“Fear is a tool. When that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.” - Batman, "The Batman (2022)"
“Some men aren’t looking for anything logical, like money. They can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.” - Alfred Pennyworth, "The Dark Knight (2008)"
“If this man is everything that you say he is, then this city needs me.” - Bruce Wayne, "The Dark Knight Rises (2012)"
"Endure, Master Wayne. Take it. They’ll hate you for it, but that’s the point of Batman, he can be the outcast. He can make the choice that no one else can make, the right choice." - Alfred Pennyworth, "The Dark Knight (2008)"
“Your anger gives you great power. But if you let it, it will destroy you… As it almost did me.” - Henri Ducard, "Batman Begins (2005)"
"It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me. " - Bruce Wayne, "Batman Begins (2005)"
"The world only makes sense if you force it to." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (2013)"
"He's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now." - Commissioner Gordon, "The Dark Knight (2008)"
"Let the games begin!" - Bane, "The Dark Knight Rises (2012)"
"Holy rusted metal, Batman!" - Dick Grayson, "Batman Forever (1995)"
"I am vengeance. I am the night. I am Batman." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)"
"That's one trouble with dual identities, Robin. Dual responsibilities." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (TV series) (1994)"
"The true crimefighter always carries everything he needs in his utility belt, Robin." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (TV series) (1992)"
“If I have to have a past, then I prefer it to be multiple choice.” - The Joker, "Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)"
"I am Catwoman. Hear me roar." - Selina Kyle, "Batman Returns (1992)"
"I see without seeing. To me, darkness is as clear as daylight. What am I?" - Bruce Wayne, "Batman Forever (1995)"
[whipping out Batman credit card] "Never leave the cave without it!" - Batman, "Batman & Robin (1997)"
"The bat-signal is not a beeper." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman Forever (1995)"
"Let that be a lesson. In the future, be more careful from who you accept free lemonade." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (TV series) (1993)"
"For once, I'm stuck without a punchline." - The Joker, "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)"
"I never said thank you."... "And you'll never have to." - Commissioner Gordon and Bruce Wayne, "Batman Begins (2005)"
“You fight like a younger man, with nothing held back. Admirable but mistaken.” – Bane, "The Dark Knight Rises (2012)"
“Riddle me this, riddle me that, who’s afraid of the big black bat?” - The Riddler, "Batman Forever (1995)"
"Yes, Father. I shall become a bat." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman: Year One (2011)"
"Rubber lips are immune to your charms." - Dick Grayson, "Batman & Robin (1997)"
"As a man; I am flesh and blood; I can be ignored, I can be destroyed. But as a symbol, I can be incorruptible. I can be everlasting." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman Begins (2005)"
"Not you, Robin. They have strict licensing laws in this country. A boy of your age is not allowed in a drinking tavern." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (TV series) (1993)"
"She wants to kill you, Dick." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman & Robin (1997)"
"About the whole no guns thing... I'm not sure I feel as strongly about it as you do." - Selina Kyle, "The Dark Knight Rises (2012)"
"You've gotta admit, I've played this stinking city, like a harp from hell!" - The Penguin, "Batman Returns (1992)"
"Let's kick some ICE!" - Mr. Freeze, "Batman & Robin (1997)"
"The pen is truly mightier than the sword!" - The Joker, "Batman (1989)"
“Madness is the emergency exit. You can just step outside, and close the door on all those dreadful things that happened. You can lock them away… forever." - The Joker, "Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)"
"A reporter's lot is not easy, making exciting stories out of plain, average, ordinary people like Robin and me." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (TV series) (1994)"
"It's obvious. Only a criminal would disguise himself as a licensed, bonded guard yet callously park in front of a fire hydrant." - Bruce Wayne, "Batman (TV series) (1993)"
"I'm the goddamn Batman" - Bruce Wayne, "All-Star Batman, and Robin (2005-2008) Comics"
“Never start with the head, the victim gets all fuzzy.” - The Joker, "The Dark Knight (2008)"
“Ladies. Gentlemen. You have eaten well. You’ve eaten Gotham’s wealth. Its spirit. Your feast is nearly over. From this moment on… none of you are safe.” - Bruce Wayne, "Batman: Year One (2011)"
"The Lamborghini then? Much more subtle.” - Alfred Pennyworth, "The Dark Knight Returns (2012)"
