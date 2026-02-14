ADVERTISEMENT

We all have different expectations in life. Some people are happy with the basics. Others believe you should be treated like absolute royalty - and honestly, neither is wrong. But when it comes to relationships, things get especially blurry. What one person calls “the bare minimum,” someone else might see as full-on princess treatment.

So where do you draw the line? In this poll, you’ll see 26 everyday relationship acts that people love to debate. Your job is simple: decide what counts as real effort and what shouldn’t be getting a medal.

And if you’re in the mood to judge even more dating moments, you can check out Part 2 here - because apparently, we all have very strong opinions about romance. 💬💖

#1

Letting Her Control The Music In The Car Every Time

Car dashboard with music player screen and person holding a phone, illustrating dating gestures in modern relationships.

28 minutes ago

Don’t most people share some taste of music?

    #2

    Opening Bottles/Jars For Her

    Jars of preserved food lined up on a rustic shelf, symbolizing thoughtful dating gestures and meaningful care.

    28 minutes ago

    I mean, sometimes we are just not strong enough

    #3

    Remembering Her Friends’ Names And Drama

    Group of women enjoying drinks in vineyard, illustrating dating gestures and social connection beyond the bare minimum.

    #4

    Letting Her Vent Without Trying To “Fix” It

    A couple sitting on a couch having a serious conversation about dating gestures and relationship expectations.

    27 minutes ago

    Listening to someone talk about their problems and their feelings is not princess treatment. And it goes both ways.

    #5

    Letting Her Steal Your Fries Without Complaining

    Basket of golden French fries with ketchup serving, highlighting simple yet satisfying dating gestures and choices.

    #6

    Putting Her Picture As Your Phone Wallpaper

    A hand holding a smartphone with a blank screen, representing dating gestures and communication in the digital age.

    26 minutes ago

    We still love it when you do it though

    #7

    Planning Surprise Date Nights

    Romantic beach dining setup at sunset with candles and palm trees, illustrating meaningful dating gestures.

    #8

    Bringing Her Soup When She’s Sick

    Bowl of tomato-based soup garnished with fresh herbs and served with a sesame breadstick on wooden table.

    #9

    Complimenting Her Regularly

    Various hands applauding under the word compliments, related to dating gestures and minimal effort in relationships.

    #10

    Holding Hands In Public

    Couple holding hands outdoors, wearing winter coats, illustrating dating gestures and relationship connection.

    #11

    Carrying Her Over Puddles/Mud

    Couple enjoying playful moment outdoors, symbolizing dating gestures and exploring relationship dynamics in modern dating.

    #12

    Walking Slower To Match Her Pace

    Couple holding hands and walking outdoors, illustrating dating gestures and relationship dynamics discussion.

    #13

    Ordering Two Drinks So She Can Taste Both And Choose Her Favorite

    Two colorful cocktails on a table symbolizing dating gestures and questioning accepting the bare minimum in relationships.

    #14

    Letting Her Win Arguments In Public

    Couple having a serious conversation outdoors, illustrating common dating gestures and relationship communication.

    25 minutes ago

    Or be civilised and don’t have arguments in public.

    #15

    Waiting With Her While She Shops

    Woman browsing white shirts in a modern store, reflecting on dating gestures and whether we accept the bare minimum

    #16

    Driving Her Instead Of Letting Her Take Public Transport

    Two people sitting in a car engaging in intimate gestures, highlighting dating gestures and relationship connection.

    #17

    Telling Her She’s Pretty When She Says She Isn’t

    Curved black text on white background reading you are really pretty representing dating gestures and the bare minimum.

    #18

    Remembering Small Details From Months Ago

    A couple sharing a joyful moment indoors, highlighting dating gestures and questioning the acceptance of the bare minimum.

    #19

    Paying For Her Uber

    Close-up of a car with a glowing Uber sign, illustrating modern dating gestures and ride-sharing culture.

    #20

    Apologizing First To Keep The Peace

    The word sorry spelled out on cards next to pink flowers, relating to dating gestures and apologies.

    #21

    Giving Her Your Seat When There Aren’t Enough

    Airplane seatbelt clasp resting on a brown and gray leather seat, symbolizing minimal dating gestures to accept.

    #22

    Checking If She’s Cold Or Hungry

    Young woman wrapped in a blanket sitting on a couch, reflecting on dating gestures and relationship expectations.

    23 minutes ago

    Can we just say when we’re cold or hungry?

    #23

    Refilling Her Water

    Person in mustard sweater pouring water into a glass, illustrating simple dating gestures and minimal effort.

    #24

    Letting Her Go Through Doors First

    Young woman in a leather jacket opening a door, illustrating dating gestures and questioning accepting the bare minimum in relationships

    #25

    Sharing Your Location With Her

    Person holding smartphone showing map, symbolizing navigation and dating gestures acceptance in modern relationships.

    #26

    Making Tea When She’s Tired

    Tea cup with a tea infuser on a lace doily over old pages, creating a cozy setting for dating gestures discussion.

    16 minutes ago

    I wish there were a few more options in the poll. Some people don't like tea. I can't carry my wife across puddles, Some people don't like to be the first one entering a room, etc. I'd like a N/A or "other" choice, cause somethings are not well defined in life.

