ADVERTISEMENT

If you call brushing the snow off her car “princess treatment,” then we seriously need to talk.

The funny thing is, everyone has their own idea of what counts as effort in a relationship. Something that feels normal to one person can seem over–the–top to someone else, and that’s usually where all the arguments start.

This poll is all about judging those little relationship acts. You’ll see 30 different actions, and your job is to decide: is it the bare minimum or princess treatment?

If you’re up for judging more dating acts, head out to Part 1 here!

Scroll down and see where you draw the line! 👑

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bragging About Her To Your Friends

Group of young men outdoors at sunset, smiling and gesturing, illustrating relationship gestures and social interaction.

Athena Sandrini Report

1point
POST
olegroschin avatar
Gebidozo
Gebidozo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I brag about my girlfriend a lot, but she thinks it’s quirky-cute at best, embarrassing at worst. So neither bare minimum nor princess treatment in my case.

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Letting Her Choose The Movie Every Single Time

    Woman enjoying relaxed moment with popcorn and remote control, illustrating relationship gestures and princess treatment concepts.

    JESHOOTS.com Report

    1point
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More on the side of princess treatment, but I also wonder who would actually enjoy choosing the movie every single time?

    2
    2points
    reply
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband doesn't watch TV/ Movies. He plays video games. I usually pick something for us to watch every so often together for cuddles. I try to pick something he may actually find interesting. I keep all the Rom Coms and anything similar for myself. We used to watch a lot of B Horror and cult classics together. I hate watching TV shows with him because he'll be great with a few episodes like The Boys.. and then go back to games and I'm waiting for him to finish the show with me. Eventually I finish the show alone. 😆 🤷‍♀️ After 20 years of marriage I guess we found some sorta system 😅. He legitimately does not watch TV. He could care less.. unless it was Anime. Which we just watched Black Clover. I watch the anime he wants. I don't force like Sailor Moon or Marmalade Boy onto him. Boys over flowers. Hahaha. Nah. We watch like Trigun. With... pizza.

    1
    1point
    reply
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's actually really annoying and exhausting. Especially when your bf falls asleep or leaves in the middle of the movie every time.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Texting Her Updates Throughout Your Day So She Never Wonders

    Man in red shirt smiling while using smartphone, illustrating relationship gestures and princess treatment concepts.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    1point
    POST
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, I have a major fear of abandonment (BPD) so I like updates mostly if he arrived safely and or will be late. In the past I would freak out and spiral. I Split. I would think worse case scenario's and have dysphoric emotions. It's a bit better after years of therapy but still there. I don't regard trauma and something I didn't even ask for as a princess treatment. The behaviors might seem that way, buy everyone's temperament is different. There's always more under the surface with people. People's actions and behaviors are always deeper and rooted to something else.

    0
    0points
    reply
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my case, neither. My girlfriend doesn’t need any text updates from me at all. If she wants to know something, she texts me. I’m the one longing for more of a “prince treatment” from her in that respect.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Learning Her Coffee Order By Heart

    Couple sharing a happy moment in a cozy cafe, illustrating relationship gestures and positive interactions.

    Mike Jones Report

    1point
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More on the side than of bare minimum, I’d say. We need to know what our partners like.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Standing On The Traffic Side Of The Sidewalk

    A couple walking along a stone sidewalk near a historic building, illustrating relationship gestures and devotion.

    Clem Onojeghuo Report

    1point
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to do that a lot when I was younger. Still do it automatically, I think.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Sending Voice Notes When She’s Stressed So She Hears Your Voice

    Young woman smiling and speaking on a smartphone outdoors, illustrating relationship gestures and princess treatment discussion.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    1point
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Irrelevant in my case. When my girlfriend is stressed, she wants just one thing, to be left alone.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    Buying Her Favorite Snacks Without Being Asked

    Assorted baked goods including cookies, croissants, and muffins arranged on a tray representing relationship gestures.

    Leigh Patrick Report

    1point
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is more of a bare minimum thing, I think. I need to improve in that department.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #8

    Pausing The Show When She Leaves The Room So She Doesn’t Miss Anything

    Hand holding a remote control pointing at a blurred TV screen, illustrating relationship gestures and princess treatment.

    Karola G Report

    1point
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's just being courteous.

    0
    0points
    reply
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bare minimum, I do it automatically.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Keeping Track Of Her Cycle So You Know When To Bring Chocolate

    Close-up of broken milk chocolate pieces with smooth texture, highlighting relationship gestures and princess treatment themes.

    Aleksey Nosov Report

    1point
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh wow, this should probably be bare minimum. Never thought of this. I’m a sucky boyfriend😔

    0
    0points
    reply
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess it would depend on the woman. Some women are more reserved and would prefer to keep it private, or at least not be fussed over it. Others may want to be pampered for the whole cycle.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Warming Up Her Side Of The Bed Before She Gets In

    Soft white bed covers in a cozy room with natural light from a large window, depicting relationship gestures ambiance.

    Kristin Vogt Report

    1point
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She always goes to bed before me, no exceptions. But we have an electric water heater in the bed and I do pre-heat it for her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Reminding Her To Drink Water Throughout The Day

    Glass of water with lemon halves on wooden table casting shadows, symbolizing relationship gestures and princess treatment.

    Arina Krasnikova Report

    1point
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would a grown woman need reminders to keep hydrated?

    0
    0points
    reply
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tried. She ignores that advice.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    Keeping A Mental List Of Everything She Says She Likes

    Checklist with a bold red checkmark on a paper, symbolizing rating relationship gestures and princess treatment.

    Tara Winstead Report

    1point
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Err… Yeah, bare minimum.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Giving Her The Bigger Half When Splitting Anything

    Half-eaten jam-filled pastry on a white plate with powdered sugar highlights relationship gestures concept.

    Karola G Report

    1point
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s just being nice, and she does it for me all the time, because I eat much more.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Texting Her, “Did You Get Home Safe?”

    Person using smartphone with focus on hands, illustrating relationship gestures and communication in a low-light setting.

    Craig Adderley Report

    1point
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is absolutely indifferent to that. I need that much more than she does, because I worry and freak out much more.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Carrying Heavy Grocery Bags So She Doesn’t Have To

    A couple using a phone to pay at checkout while a cashier bags groceries, illustrating relationship gestures.

    Jack Sparrow Report

    1point
    POST
    #16

    Waking Up Quietly So You Don’t Disturb Her Sleep

    Woman sleeping peacefully in a cozy bed, illustrating relationship gestures related to princess treatment.

    Ivan Oboleninov Report

    1point
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bare minimum, of course.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Buying Matching Clothes

    Two people wearing matching graphic shirts standing on a street at night, illustrating relationship gestures concept.

    king caplis Report

    1point
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My girlfriend can’t stand matching clothes, she thinks it’s corny and tasteless when romantic partners wear those.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Asking Her If She Ate Today

    Couple sharing a slice of pizza indoors, showing one of the 30 relationship gestures in a loving moment.

    Kampus Production Report

    1point
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do this all the time and she doesn’t much like it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Giving Her Your Umbrella So She Doesn’t Get Wet

    Couple sharing a transparent umbrella at night in a city, illustrating relationship gestures and princess treatment themes.

    Andrey Grushnikov Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Taking Multiple Photos Of Her Until She’s Happy With One

    Couple enjoying outdoor time in a green field, capturing moments reflecting relationship gestures and princess treatment.

    Ron Lach Report

    1point
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My girlfriend hates it when people take photos of her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    Turning Off Notifications When You’re Spending Time With Her

    Smartphone screen showing time at 10:29 with battery and airplane mode icons, illustrating relationship gestures concept.

    ClickerHappy Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Brushing The Snow Off Her Car

    Hand wearing black glove clearing snow off car window, illustrating relationship gestures and princess treatment concept.

    Michal Dziekonski Report

    -1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Letting Her Nap On Your Chest, Even If Your Arm Goes Numb

    A couple sharing intimate and loving relationship gestures while cuddling together in a cozy bed setting.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    -1point
    POST
    #24

    Noticing Her Haircut, Even If It’s “Just A Trim”

    Hairdresser cutting wet hair, demonstrating relationship gestures and princess treatment in a salon setting.

    Engin Akyurt Report

    -1point
    POST
    #25

    Lighting A Candle Because She Likes The Vibe

    Hands warming near a lit candle in a dim room, symbolizing intimate relationship gestures and princess treatment concepts.

    thevibrantmachine Report

    -1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Helping Her Pick Nail Colors

    Hand with colorful painted nails surrounded by nail polish bottles showing relationship gestures and princess treatment.

    Son Tung Tran Report

    -1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Letting Her Have The New Meal While You Eat The Leftovers

    Partially eaten cinnamon roll on a white plate next to a glass with milk on a gray patterned tablecloth, relationship gestures concept.

    Kate Trifo Report

    -1point
    POST
    #28

    Carrying Her Shopping Bags At The Mall

    Man smiling and holding multiple shopping bags, illustrating relationship gestures and princess treatment concepts.

    Max Fischer Report

    -1point
    POST
    #29

    Giving Her The Window Seat On The Plane Or The Bus

    View of palm trees and sunset outside airplane window during takeoff, symbolizing relationship gestures and princess treatment.

    Nathan Moore Report

    -1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Leaving Little Handwritten Notes For Her

    Close-up of a hand writing a romantic note on textured paper, illustrating relationship gestures and princess treatment.

    Anna Tarazevich Report

    -1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!