If You Call This Princess Treatment, We Need To Talk – Rate These 30 Relationship Gestures
If you call brushing the snow off her car “princess treatment,” then we seriously need to talk.
The funny thing is, everyone has their own idea of what counts as effort in a relationship. Something that feels normal to one person can seem over–the–top to someone else, and that’s usually where all the arguments start.
This poll is all about judging those little relationship acts. You’ll see 30 different actions, and your job is to decide: is it the bare minimum or princess treatment?
If you’re up for judging more dating acts, head out to Part 1 here!
Scroll down and see where you draw the line! 👑
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
This post may include affiliate links.
Bragging About Her To Your Friends
Letting Her Choose The Movie Every Single Time
My husband doesn't watch TV/ Movies. He plays video games. I usually pick something for us to watch every so often together for cuddles. I try to pick something he may actually find interesting. I keep all the Rom Coms and anything similar for myself. We used to watch a lot of B Horror and cult classics together. I hate watching TV shows with him because he'll be great with a few episodes like The Boys.. and then go back to games and I'm waiting for him to finish the show with me. Eventually I finish the show alone. 😆 🤷♀️ After 20 years of marriage I guess we found some sorta system 😅. He legitimately does not watch TV. He could care less.. unless it was Anime. Which we just watched Black Clover. I watch the anime he wants. I don't force like Sailor Moon or Marmalade Boy onto him. Boys over flowers. Hahaha. Nah. We watch like Trigun. With... pizza.
That's actually really annoying and exhausting. Especially when your bf falls asleep or leaves in the middle of the movie every time.
Texting Her Updates Throughout Your Day So She Never Wonders
Well, I have a major fear of abandonment (BPD) so I like updates mostly if he arrived safely and or will be late. In the past I would freak out and spiral. I Split. I would think worse case scenario's and have dysphoric emotions. It's a bit better after years of therapy but still there. I don't regard trauma and something I didn't even ask for as a princess treatment. The behaviors might seem that way, buy everyone's temperament is different. There's always more under the surface with people. People's actions and behaviors are always deeper and rooted to something else.
Learning Her Coffee Order By Heart
Standing On The Traffic Side Of The Sidewalk
Sending Voice Notes When She’s Stressed So She Hears Your Voice
Buying Her Favorite Snacks Without Being Asked
Pausing The Show When She Leaves The Room So She Doesn’t Miss Anything
That's just being courteous.
Keeping Track Of Her Cycle So You Know When To Bring Chocolate
Oh wow, this should probably be bare minimum. Never thought of this. I’m a sucky boyfriend😔
I guess it would depend on the woman. Some women are more reserved and would prefer to keep it private, or at least not be fussed over it. Others may want to be pampered for the whole cycle.Load More Replies...
Warming Up Her Side Of The Bed Before She Gets In
Reminding Her To Drink Water Throughout The Day
Why would a grown woman need reminders to keep hydrated?
Keeping A Mental List Of Everything She Says She Likes
Giving Her The Bigger Half When Splitting Anything
Texting Her, “Did You Get Home Safe?”
Carrying Heavy Grocery Bags So She Doesn’t Have To
Waking Up Quietly So You Don’t Disturb Her Sleep
Buying Matching Clothes
My girlfriend can’t stand matching clothes, she thinks it’s corny and tasteless when romantic partners wear those.
Cannot agree moreLoad More Replies...