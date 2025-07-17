“Are You Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Judge These 25 Relationship Moves & See Where You Stand
Some things sound romantic - until you really think about it. Is bringing someone flowers a sweet gesture or just the bare minimum? What about making coffee every morning or texting back right away?
This poll is all about judging those little things people do in relationships. You’ll see 25 different actions, and your job is to decide: is it the bare minimum or princess treatment?
Scroll down and show where you draw the line! 👑
Sending Good Morning/Good Night Texts Every Day
Buying Flowers Randomly
Writing Love Letters
Cooking Dinner When She’s Sick
Paying For Her Hobbies
Planning Surprise Vacations
Carrying Her Purse
Filling Up Her Car With Gas
Picking Her Up From Work
Need a bit more context on this one. Does she not have a vehicle? Does she not feel safe walking to public transportation?
Offering To Pay For Her Cosmetic Procedures
Giving Her Your Hoodie/Jacket When She’s Cold
Opening The Car Door For Her
Knowing What She Wants Without Asking
Paying Her Parking Tickets
Remembering Her Birthday
Turning Down Plans To Stay In When She’s Not Feeling Great
I as a wife would hate to spoil my man's day with my problems. If I'm not feeling well, I just stay at home and rest, and he's free to do whatever he wants. As long as he shows he cares, as long as he makes sure I'm not in bigger trouble and doesn't get home too late, It's alright for us. Of course, this doesn't apply to severe cases, only to the "I don't feel great today".
Unfollowing Every Girl On Social Media
Taking Her On Shopping Sprees
Most women probably wouldn't like they guy to come along anyway. Knowing how bored they are, and feeling pressured to hurry up because we don't want to annoy our loved one, no thanks. :-)
Texting Her Back Immediately
This depends completely on the content of the message. Meaningless question here.
Making Her Coffee Every Morning
Giving Her The First Bite Of Your Food At A Restaurant
Taking Care Of The Bill
Watching Her Favorite Show
Always Paying For Dates
Apologizing Even When She’s Clearly Wrong
Honestly, I got bored of this quiz after the second 'Pay for her [insert something that costs money here]'. I honestly thought in today's world that paying or offering to pay for a woman's needs would be seen as at best old fashioned, at worst misogynistic. To find that this quiz was created by a young lady surprised me. Meeting my wife's (of 25 years) needs never revolve around money. Being caring and there for her is what's important. Sometimes she behaves like a princess (which she totally admits!), and other times the things I do for her are just because I try to be a good husband.
Yes, the underlying assumption that the male is somehow the 'provider' and the implication that he has more money than she does is quite disturbing. And FWIW it's not just a question of 'these days', these were already outdated concepts when I first got married more than 40 years ago.Load More Replies...
Most of those questions are at least absurd. And the one about unfollowing every girl on social media is straight psycho 🤣
Many questions rely mainly on context OR are not gender specific. BP, you can do better.
