Some things sound romantic - until you really think about it. Is bringing someone flowers a sweet gesture or just the bare minimum? What about making coffee every morning or texting back right away?

This poll is all about judging those little things people do in relationships. You’ll see 25 different actions, and your job is to decide: is it the bare minimum or princess treatment?

Scroll down and show where you draw the line! 👑

#1

Sending Good Morning/Good Night Texts Every Day

Person using smartphone in dim light, reflecting on relationships with bare minimum or princess treatment approach

    #2

    Buying Flowers Randomly

    A smiling woman in a green dress receiving a bouquet, representing bare minimum or princess treatment concepts.

    #3

    Writing Love Letters

    Fountain pen writing on blank paper with ink bottle and rose symbolizing bare minimum or princess treatment choices.

    #4

    Cooking Dinner When She’s Sick

    Person enjoying a pasta meal, holding a fork and spoon, representing bare minimum or princess treatment dining.

    #5

    Paying For Her Hobbies

    Woman receiving Pilates reformer exercise assistance from instructor, illustrating bare minimum or princess treatment options.

    mattbaxter_1 avatar
    Matty507
    Matty507
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The 1950's called. They want their men who pay for their women back...My wife earns good money. If I claimed that I was paying for 'her hobbies' that would raise an eyebrow for sure.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Planning Surprise Vacations

    Luxury poolside scene with lounge chairs and umbrellas, offering a princess treatment experience under clear skies.

    #7

    Carrying Her Purse

    Light brown ostrich leather handbag resting on a wooden table, showcasing minimalist and princess treatment style.

    #8

    Filling Up Her Car With Gas

    Person refueling a car at a gas station illustrating the concept of bare minimum or princess treatment in service.

    #9

    Picking Her Up From Work

    Two people inside a car during sunset, capturing a relaxed moment reflecting bare minimum or princess treatment choices.

    kyrahadley avatar
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Need a bit more context on this one. Does she not have a vehicle? Does she not feel safe walking to public transportation?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #10

    Offering To Pay For Her Cosmetic Procedures

    Hands choosing nail polish colors from a palette, illustrating the contrast between bare minimum and princess treatment.

    #11

    Giving Her Your Hoodie/Jacket When She’s Cold

    Couple sharing a tender moment outdoors, man offering princess treatment by shielding woman with his jacket.

    #12

    Opening The Car Door For Her

    Man opening car door for woman as a gesture of princess treatment with luxury black car and urban background

    #13

    Knowing What She Wants Without Asking

    White letter blocks spelling what on a plain background, symbolizing choices between bare minimum or princess treatment.

    #14

    Paying Her Parking Tickets

    Red luxury car parked on a narrow cobblestone street reflecting buildings in the windows, showing bare minimum or princess treatment.

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (Where) Is it considered normal to get parking tickets on a regular enough basis to even ask this question?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Remembering Her Birthday

    Young woman in a silver dress enjoying princess treatment with confetti and star-shaped balloons in a festive setting.

    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ladies, if your partner thinks that remembering your birthday is princess treatment - dump that idiot.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Turning Down Plans To Stay In When She’s Not Feeling Great

    Man wearing glasses and a blazer working on a laptop and writing notes, showing bare minimum or princess treatment concept.

    diddylavanza avatar
    Daniela Lavanza
    Daniela Lavanza
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I as a wife would hate to spoil my man's day with my problems. If I'm not feeling well, I just stay at home and rest, and he's free to do whatever he wants. As long as he shows he cares, as long as he makes sure I'm not in bigger trouble and doesn't get home too late, It's alright for us. Of course, this doesn't apply to severe cases, only to the "I don't feel great today".

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Unfollowing Every Girl On Social Media

    Hand holding smartphone displaying social networks folder, related to bare minimum or princess treatment choices.

    #18

    Taking Her On Shopping Sprees

    Woman enjoying shopping with bags in an upscale mall, embodying the idea of princess treatment and luxury.

    diddylavanza avatar
    Daniela Lavanza
    Daniela Lavanza
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most women probably wouldn't like they guy to come along anyway. Knowing how bored they are, and feeling pressured to hurry up because we don't want to annoy our loved one, no thanks. :-)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    Texting Her Back Immediately

    Close-up of a hand holding a smartphone, highlighting the contrast between bare minimum and princess treatment concepts.

    diddylavanza avatar
    Daniela Lavanza
    Daniela Lavanza
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This depends completely on the content of the message. Meaningless question here.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Making Her Coffee Every Morning

    Person pouring coffee into a cup on a kitchen counter next to notebooks, illustrating bare minimum or princess treatment choices.

    #21

    Giving Her The First Bite Of Your Food At A Restaurant

    Young woman enjoying a hamburger, wearing glasses and a plaid shirt, representing bare minimum or princess treatment concept.

    #22

    Taking Care Of The Bill

    Workspace with laptop, calculator app on phone, financial charts, and cash showing bare minimum versus princess treatment concepts.

    #23

    Watching Her Favorite Show

    Couple on a couch sharing popcorn while one person holds a remote control deciding bare minimum or princess treatment.

    #24

    Always Paying For Dates

    Hand holding a blue debit card, illustrating the concept of bare minimum or princess treatment in financial decisions.

    #25

    Apologizing Even When She’s Clearly Wrong

    Couple having a tense conversation in a living room, illustrating the contrast between bare minimum and princess treatment.

