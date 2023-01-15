When there’s language there’s always a chance of getting lost in translation. And while in some instances this can be truly annoying and make your trip to the Far East somewhat of a bummer, in other cases, it gives us all a perfect source of entertainment.

Like these hilariously mistranslated signs that seem to have no shame or no awareness of whatever is wrong about them. So let’s fasten your seatbelt, we are about to get bamboozled. Psst! More poorly translated signs await in our previous post right here.