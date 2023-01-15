When there’s language there’s always a chance of getting lost in translation. And while in some instances this can be truly annoying and make your trip to the Far East somewhat of a bummer, in other cases, it gives us all a perfect source of entertainment.

Like these hilariously mistranslated signs that seem to have no shame or no awareness of whatever is wrong about them. So let’s fasten your seatbelt, we are about to get bamboozled. Psst! More poorly translated signs await in our previous post right here.

#1

Saw This At A Truck Stop

Saw This At A Truck Stop

kawaiiforest Report

#2

In A Local Filipino Grocery. I’m Sure It’s Delicious, But I Have Some Notes About The English Word Choices

In A Local Filipino Grocery. I'm Sure It's Delicious, But I Have Some Notes About The English Word Choices

EmpressNorton Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Oh, that’s the stuff that turned me into a squid all those years ago! Try it don’t be shy!

#3

Paul Is Dead

Paul Is Dead

DiabeticPeppaPig Report

In today's multicultural world, it's hard to imagine a world without translation services. From online translations to in-person interpreters, it's easier than ever to communicate with people who speak different languages. Unfortunately, not all translations are created equal.

Recently, there has been a surge in the number of poorly translated signs, billboards, and other written materials. From funny typos to incomprehensible messages, these translations make it almost impossible to understand their intended message.
#4

Racist Park

Racist Park

joeisnotasquirrel Report

#5

No Escape

No Escape

Gucci1827 Report

a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
i wanna put this in my room and see people’s reactions.

#6

Uh... I'll Have The French Fries

Uh... I'll Have The French Fries

expatronis Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
I’d get the french fries but the french fries are cheaper…hmm…

There may be multiple reasons to blame for why a particular sign makes little sense. First, it may have to do with the fact that the translation was copy-pasted from Google Translate (or another AI) which is not the best option for high-visibility signage.

Another typical problem comes up when the hired translator isn’t given any context about the sign or what’s on it. While the verb above, “gritar,” can be translated as “cry” or “shout,” it’s clear from the visual clues that it’s referring to shouting.
#7

Infinitely Damn

Infinitely Damn

droidslayr92 Report

#8

Return Of Jim

Return Of Jim

reddit.com Report

#9

"I'll Take The Pure Speculation Meat Please"

"I'll Take The Pure Speculation Meat Please"

FollyAdvice Report

a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
no no, i’d rather have ｔｈｅ ｆｉｓｈ ｍｏｔｈｅｒ

What’s more, professional linguists often employ their cultural know-how to ensure a top translation. In general, unprofessional language agencies assign translators work without considering their cultural backgrounds or dialect specializations.

This may have been the problem behind American Airlines’ slogan “Fly in leather,” which was translated as “Vuela en cuero” in Spanish. For some Latin American countries, this was no problem, but in some regions like Mexico the slogan meant “fly naked.”
#10

They Just Never Are

They Just Never Are

clapclapslapslap Report

#11

Explosion-Proof Dog💥

Explosion-Proof Dog💥

slothtasticvoyage Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Oh thank goodness! My past three kept spontaneously combusting!

#12

The Worst Translation Ever!!

The Worst Translation Ever!!

Tenntybooboo Report

Meanwhile, one important factor is that not all translators specialize in the same content areas, which is why it’s vital for businesses to choose translators with specialization in their area.

Culinary translation, for example, is much more difficult than it may appear, so no wonder that menu translation is a specialized field. For example, “Spotted Dick” is a famous English pudding, but you can imagine the trouble translators could get themselves into if they translated it literally.
#13

Abandon

Abandon

Lamington_Salad Report

#14

Did The Devil Make This Sign

Did The Devil Make This Sign

Hurricane_Killer Report

ᶜʰᵃᵒᵗⁱᶜ ˡᵉᵍᵃˡ
ᶜʰᵃᵒᵗⁱᶜ ˡᵉᵍᵃˡ
😮🔦 "and thats why, the socks never returned!!!" 👦👧👦👧👦👧 AAAAAAHHH

#15

Mmm Chinken

Mmm Chinken

mikedareswins Report

One example of a badly translated sign was seen in a popular tourist destination in Asia. Instead of saying "Do Not Enter," the sign actually said "Do Not Exit." This kind of mistake could have potentially been dangerous for visitors who were not familiar with the language.

It's important for businesses to take the time to properly translate their signs and other materials. Poorly translated signs can lead to confusion and even danger for visitors who are not familiar with the language. It's also important to use the services of professional translators who not only have the necessary skills to do so, but are also informed with the relevant context and have a cultural understanding that’s relevant to a particular translation.
#16

This Is Beautiful

This Is Beautiful

elijwynn Report

Val
Val
DOES IT HAVE A WIRE OR NOT!? I need to know.

#17

Bussy Thoughts

Bussy Thoughts

lagerlikethebeer Report

Pandamanda
Pandamanda
The puzzle pieces aren’t helping this message.

#18

This Was On My 3D Printer Box

This Was On My 3D Printer Box

GloryGuineaPig Report

#19

The Phone Is Not Hot, Easting Chicken Is Easier, The Phone Is Not Stuck, The King, Easy To Eat Chicken

The Phone Is Not Hot, Easting Chicken Is Easier, The Phone Is Not Stuck, The King, Easy To Eat Chicken

ShadowTheDutchie Report

#20

Afaik, These Are Diary Stickers...not Sure When I Will Need To Be A Pineapple, But Least I Can Mark The Occasion Now

Afaik, These Are Diary Stickers...not Sure When I Will Need To Be A Pineapple, But Least I Can Mark The Occasion Now

Quirkygirlfriend Report

#21

Pronounciasion Skills Taught In This Kooching (Coaching) Class. Yep, I Better Sign Up

Pronounciasion Skills Taught In This Kooching (Coaching) Class. Yep, I Better Sign Up

naturalizedcitizen Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
They never said they’ll teach us to spell right?

#22

Trippy

Trippy

coolpics22 Report

#23

Cambodian Menus 2

Cambodian Menus 2

maxgshep Report

#24

Finger Pulp

Finger Pulp

TheSeacucumber22 Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Oh my bad, I was touching it with my finger pads oops!

#25

So... Am I Good?

So... Am I Good?

expatronis Report

StarlightPanda!
StarlightPanda!
"Attention sir! This is a lady's toilet!"

#26

"Well, That's What The App Said."

"Well, That's What The App Said."

dandagent Report

#27

Who Proofread This? And What Quote Is It Trying To Be?

Who Proofread This? And What Quote Is It Trying To Be?

Fletchworthy Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
5th grade me trying to be inspirarional:

#28

Goodbye Dog

Goodbye Dog

Lemon_Gay Report

a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
the dog looks as though it wants to be removed.

#29

What A Fun Bag

What A Fun Bag

woodyinchina Report

StarlightPanda!
StarlightPanda!
Kids know what the word toy looks like! Lol

#30

"Let Your Eyes Have God" :))

"Let Your Eyes Have God" :))

hannaleany Report

StarlightPanda!
StarlightPanda!
Typo translation actually sounds like an overly embellished take on marketing. Lol

#31

I Bought A New Screen Protector For My Phone. Now I'm Left Wondering What Happened To Him And His Friend

I Bought A New Screen Protector For My Phone. Now I'm Left Wondering What Happened To Him And His Friend

chdc666 Report

#32

Got My Phone Gamepad Today

Got My Phone Gamepad Today

mr_dit Report

#33

Weird Flex Poooli

Weird Flex Poooli

puertonican Report

#34

Indeed

Indeed

GoldViper109 Report

#35

Delicious

Delicious

BantamClear Report

#36

The Box A Mug Came In

The Box A Mug Came In

RudyiLis Report

#37

Ordered A Dress For My Daughter

Ordered A Dress For My Daughter

benjistone Report

#38

Sand! Yum!

Sand! Yum!

MerlinGrandCaster Report

#39

Who U Calling Crazy (Found In A Dog Jacket)

Who U Calling Crazy (Found In A Dog Jacket)

adventurous_foxy Report

#40

Almost Had It

Almost Had It

trillsergeant88 Report

#41

I’m Taking The Stairs…

I'm Taking The Stairs…

CheeseToastboi Report

#42

What Could Have Made It Feel That Way!?

What Could Have Made It Feel That Way!?

King_Cactus Report

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Don't worry, door, I'm alarmed too.

#43

This Is A Very Peculiar Way To Put It

This Is A Very Peculiar Way To Put It

BootlegBarBz Report

Sabs
Sabs
Impregnated, while it’s an odd term can be correct in this instance.

#44

This Toy Sign Says To Be Carefully Of Landslides

This Toy Sign Says To Be Carefully Of Landslides

AFairAmountOfBees Report

#45

"Put Up Some Nice Tourist Signs, Would You?"

"Put Up Some Nice Tourist Signs, Would You?"

Comfortable_Slip4025 Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
The translation of the chinese text says “Excellent tour guide logo Guangzhou Municipal Forestry Bureau”

#46

I Have Never Been So Thoroughly Defeated By A Sign

I Have Never Been So Thoroughly Defeated By A Sign

reddit.com Report

#47

Don’t Trust Bing Translate

Don't Trust Bing Translate

babababoons Report

Val
Val
Holy f**k, that went sideways quick

#48

Unite To Protect The Countryside Of The Sea

Unite To Protect The Countryside Of The Sea

RedditorXL Report

#49

Ahh, Yes, My Favourite Animal

Ahh, Yes, My Favourite Animal

GloomyBlueKnight Report

Your Neighborhood Alien
Your Neighborhood Alien
Lmao 🤣 Scrolling down to see that made it 10x funnier!

#50

Found This In A Market In 2019

Found This In A Market In 2019

TheGamingDolphin Report

#51

A Delicious Meal At A Cafeteria - Try To Guess What You're Getting

A Delicious Meal At A Cafeteria - Try To Guess What You're Getting

Albatroeg Report

#52

Hmmm, I'll Just Have The Black Pepper Jerky

Hmmm, I'll Just Have The Black Pepper Jerky

expatronis Report

#53

The Last Item On The Menu Sounds... Concerning

The Last Item On The Menu Sounds... Concerning

ignis_ignis Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
“Give me some of that daddy meat”

#54

Japanese Dollar Store Finds

Japanese Dollar Store Finds

linguist96 Report

#55

This Has To Belong Here, Packaging From My Daughters Crafting Stuff. Just Read It All Lol

This Has To Belong Here, Packaging From My Daughters Crafting Stuff. Just Read It All Lol

2WheelMotoHead Report

#56

Ok, But What Did They Mean?

Ok, But What Did They Mean?

NuSheol Report

#57

Danger: Be Careful To Hit People

Danger: Be Careful To Hit People

armcie Report

#58

A Sign On A Tour Boat In Mexico

A Sign On A Tour Boat In Mexico

MischievousMarker Report

StarlightPanda!
StarlightPanda!
So don't follow the law on this one, and make sure to drink and hand out alcohol before snorkeling! Got it! 👍

#59

English Signs For Tourist

English Signs For Tourist

SweetyByHeart Report

