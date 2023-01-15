108 Times Signs Were So Hilariously Translated, People Just Had To Share Them Online
When there’s language there’s always a chance of getting lost in translation. And while in some instances this can be truly annoying and make your trip to the Far East somewhat of a bummer, in other cases, it gives us all a perfect source of entertainment.
Like these hilariously mistranslated signs that seem to have no shame or no awareness of whatever is wrong about them. So let’s fasten your seatbelt, we are about to get bamboozled. Psst! More poorly translated signs await in our previous post right here.
Saw This At A Truck Stop
In A Local Filipino Grocery. I’m Sure It’s Delicious, But I Have Some Notes About The English Word Choices
Oh, that’s the stuff that turned me into a squid all those years ago! Try it don’t be shy!
Paul Is Dead
In today's multicultural world, it's hard to imagine a world without translation services. From online translations to in-person interpreters, it's easier than ever to communicate with people who speak different languages. Unfortunately, not all translations are created equal.
Recently, there has been a surge in the number of poorly translated signs, billboards, and other written materials. From funny typos to incomprehensible messages, these translations make it almost impossible to understand their intended message.
Racist Park
No Escape
i wanna put this in my room and see people’s reactions.
Uh... I'll Have The French Fries
I’d get the french fries but the french fries are cheaper…hmm…
There may be multiple reasons to blame for why a particular sign makes little sense. First, it may have to do with the fact that the translation was copy-pasted from Google Translate (or another AI) which is not the best option for high-visibility signage.
Another typical problem comes up when the hired translator isn’t given any context about the sign or what’s on it. While the verb above, “gritar,” can be translated as “cry” or “shout,” it’s clear from the visual clues that it’s referring to shouting.
Infinitely Damn
Return Of Jim
"I'll Take The Pure Speculation Meat Please"
no no, i’d rather have ｔｈｅ ｆｉｓｈ ｍｏｔｈｅｒ
What’s more, professional linguists often employ their cultural know-how to ensure a top translation. In general, unprofessional language agencies assign translators work without considering their cultural backgrounds or dialect specializations.
This may have been the problem behind American Airlines’ slogan “Fly in leather,” which was translated as “Vuela en cuero” in Spanish. For some Latin American countries, this was no problem, but in some regions like Mexico the slogan meant “fly naked.”
They Just Never Are
Explosion-Proof Dog💥
Oh thank goodness! My past three kept spontaneously combusting!
The Worst Translation Ever!!
Meanwhile, one important factor is that not all translators specialize in the same content areas, which is why it’s vital for businesses to choose translators with specialization in their area.
Culinary translation, for example, is much more difficult than it may appear, so no wonder that menu translation is a specialized field. For example, “Spotted Dick” is a famous English pudding, but you can imagine the trouble translators could get themselves into if they translated it literally.
Abandon
Did The Devil Make This Sign
😮🔦 "and thats why, the socks never returned!!!" 👦👧👦👧👦👧 AAAAAAHHH
Mmm Chinken
One example of a badly translated sign was seen in a popular tourist destination in Asia. Instead of saying "Do Not Enter," the sign actually said "Do Not Exit." This kind of mistake could have potentially been dangerous for visitors who were not familiar with the language.
It's important for businesses to take the time to properly translate their signs and other materials. Poorly translated signs can lead to confusion and even danger for visitors who are not familiar with the language. It's also important to use the services of professional translators who not only have the necessary skills to do so, but are also informed with the relevant context and have a cultural understanding that’s relevant to a particular translation.
This Is Beautiful
Bussy Thoughts
This Was On My 3D Printer Box
The Phone Is Not Hot, Easting Chicken Is Easier, The Phone Is Not Stuck, The King, Easy To Eat Chicken
Afaik, These Are Diary Stickers...not Sure When I Will Need To Be A Pineapple, But Least I Can Mark The Occasion Now
Pronounciasion Skills Taught In This Kooching (Coaching) Class. Yep, I Better Sign Up
Trippy
Cambodian Menus 2
Finger Pulp
Oh my bad, I was touching it with my finger pads oops!
So... Am I Good?
"Well, That's What The App Said."
Who Proofread This? And What Quote Is It Trying To Be?
Goodbye Dog
the dog looks as though it wants to be removed.
What A Fun Bag
"Let Your Eyes Have God" :))
Typo translation actually sounds like an overly embellished take on marketing. Lol
I Bought A New Screen Protector For My Phone. Now I'm Left Wondering What Happened To Him And His Friend
Got My Phone Gamepad Today
Weird Flex Poooli
Indeed
Delicious
The Box A Mug Came In
Ordered A Dress For My Daughter
Sand! Yum!
Who U Calling Crazy (Found In A Dog Jacket)
Almost Had It
I’m Taking The Stairs…
What Could Have Made It Feel That Way!?
This Is A Very Peculiar Way To Put It
This Toy Sign Says To Be Carefully Of Landslides
"Put Up Some Nice Tourist Signs, Would You?"
The translation of the chinese text says “Excellent tour guide logo Guangzhou Municipal Forestry Bureau”
I Have Never Been So Thoroughly Defeated By A Sign
Don’t Trust Bing Translate
Unite To Protect The Countryside Of The Sea
Ahh, Yes, My Favourite Animal
Lmao 🤣 Scrolling down to see that made it 10x funnier!
Found This In A Market In 2019
A Delicious Meal At A Cafeteria - Try To Guess What You're Getting
Hmmm, I'll Just Have The Black Pepper Jerky
The Last Item On The Menu Sounds... Concerning
Japanese Dollar Store Finds
This Has To Belong Here, Packaging From My Daughters Crafting Stuff. Just Read It All Lol
Ok, But What Did They Mean?
Danger: Be Careful To Hit People
A Sign On A Tour Boat In Mexico
So don't follow the law on this one, and make sure to drink and hand out alcohol before snorkeling! Got it! 👍