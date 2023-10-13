ADVERTISEMENT

It’s safe to say that the undo function is an absolute lifesaver. You know, the CTRL+Z (Command+Z if you’re an Apple person) thing. The only other true contender to the throne of computational significance is the save function.

Alas, some things just can’t be undone. Like tattoos. And while laser removal is a thing—a rather effective thing, actually—you can’t run away from the time, money, and potential shame you had to deal with throughout the entire process.

At least the silver lining is that folks can laugh about it. There’s actually a dedicated place for that on Facebook. Yep, a group called I'm not tattoo-shaming, but I'm tattoo-sorry you gotta deal with...that.

Bored Panda also got in touch with tattoo artist Pat Fish to talk about all things tattoos, including some helpful insights for those who want a tattoo or two (or twelve), so be sure to read on!