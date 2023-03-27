Real-Life Tattoos That Could Be Called Permanent Damage (59 Pics)
A good tattoo usually takes a lot of time and effort. And not only the tattooing itself; coming up with the best idea and finding the right artist can be time-consuming as well. For a reason—the last thing you want is something this permanent to be disappointing if not horrifying.
Some people don’t seem to properly think things through. Others might have a very odd sense of beauty, while a few are plain unlucky with how their tattoos turn out. All of these and many more instances can be found on this Facebook group, with a name that says it all—”I'm not tattoo-shaming, but I'm tattoo-sorry you gotta deal with...that”. With roughly 6.4 thousand members, the group is a never-ending source of terrible tattoos, and we have found some of the best (or should I say worst?) examples to prove it. Scroll down to view the disasters.
Are those badgers or wolverines getting ready to eat the baby?
Ooooohhh......oh baby what you doin??
I thought this was “my mom battled cancer for 5 years. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice” kind of tattoo 😳
It's so bad. Looks like they did it left handed
Hilariously horrible tattoo on my father.
Probably one of the worst tattoos I’ve ever seen.
Here's a tattoo I gave myself with a cheap tattoo machine from Amazon
This is why you shouldn't shop online when you're drunk.
A friend from highschool's "matching" tattoo with her sister
She tattooed her own ear and fingers and failed miserably
Tattoo someone I know got in a legit tattoo shop
Roasting myself for this trailer park tattoo I got when I was 13
a tea bag?
At least she's super happy about it.
The resemblance is uncanny…..
The face looks okay…but it sure isn’t Kate Winslet. Maybe the person asked for their face to be substituted?
Lord of the something
Crochet hook tattoo
had a sound over it going ‘ooh i like that’ .. i really hoped it was gonna be a sick coverup at the end but no, just this
A tiktok 'artist' unlicensed studio. This is also stolen fan art.