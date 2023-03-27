A good tattoo usually takes a lot of time and effort. And not only the tattooing itself; coming up with the best idea and finding the right artist can be time-consuming as well. For a reason—the last thing you want is something this permanent to be disappointing if not horrifying.

Some people don’t seem to properly think things through. Others might have a very odd sense of beauty, while a few are plain unlucky with how their tattoos turn out. All of these and many more instances can be found on this Facebook group, with a name that says it all—”I'm not tattoo-shaming, but I'm tattoo-sorry you gotta deal with...that”. With roughly 6.4 thousand members, the group is a never-ending source of terrible tattoos, and we have found some of the best (or should I say worst?) examples to prove it. Scroll down to view the disasters.