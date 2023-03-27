A good tattoo usually takes a lot of time and effort. And not only the tattooing itself; coming up with the best idea and finding the right artist can be time-consuming as well. For a reason—the last thing you want is something this permanent to be disappointing if not horrifying.

Some people don’t seem to properly think things through. Others might have a very odd sense of beauty, while a few are plain unlucky with how their tattoos turn out. All of these and many more instances can be found on this Facebook group, with a name that says it all—”I'm not tattoo-shaming, but I'm tattoo-sorry you gotta deal with...that”. With roughly 6.4 thousand members, the group is a never-ending source of terrible tattoos, and we have found some of the best (or should I say worst?) examples to prove it. Scroll down to view the disasters.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Misanthropic Bratty Witch Report

14points
POST
Mona
Mona
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is it supposed to mean?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Karen Fanny Memlawd Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Małgorzata Domin Report

12points
POST
BLONDTROBL
BLONDTROBL
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are those badgers or wolverines getting ready to eat the baby?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Ooooohhh......oh baby what you doin??

Tegan Turcotte Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#5

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Kim Miller Report

12points
POST
honeyk
honeyk
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i hope she now knows what kind of special moron she's married to and gets a pretty ugly divorce.

1
1point
reply
#6

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

12points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it´s on purpose I love it

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Group participant Report

11points
POST
honeyk
honeyk
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

have you seen your head? cry now & later

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#8

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

anon Report

9points
POST
Zenozenobee
Zenozenobee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The others are ugly or WTF... This one is trully sick.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#9

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Lux Vitae Report

9points
POST
#10

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Christine Honney Report

9points
POST
BLONDTROBL
BLONDTROBL
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor froggy, having to live in that greasy, dirty place.

0
0points
reply
#11

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Jessica Skeith Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#12

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Melissa Long Report

8points
POST
#13

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Fred Ouellette Report

8points
POST
(Anti)Social Penguin
(Anti)Social Penguin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought this was “my mom battled cancer for 5 years. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice” kind of tattoo 😳

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#14

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

anon Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

It's so bad. Looks like they did it left handed

anon Report

8points
POST
honeyk
honeyk
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

courage was allowing the person who did this tattoo near you with ink

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#16

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Regan Amato Report

7points
POST
October
October
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kind of like this one

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Georgia Rose Report

7points
POST
Becca Kuehn
Becca Kuehn
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like it was done by a stoned joker. 🃏

0
0points
reply
#18

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Joey Greenamyre Report

7points
POST
October
October
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When he lets you tatt him... IN THE FACE

2
2points
reply
#19

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Hilariously horrible tattoo on my father.

Shiann Blevins Report

6points
POST
#20

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Probably one of the worst tattoos I’ve ever seen.

Kaylee Honeycutt Report

6points
POST
honeyk
honeyk
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks like an open infected wound

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

anon Report

6points
POST
October
October
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You"ve got me on my knees

0
0points
reply
#22

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Here's a tattoo I gave myself with a cheap tattoo machine from Amazon

Alex Sorgenfrei Report

6points
POST
Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why you shouldn't shop online when you're drunk.

0
0points
reply
#23

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

anon Report

5points
POST
#24

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Elizabeth Wright Report

5points
POST
#25

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Ava Myers Report

5points
POST
#26

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Georgia Rose Report

5points
POST
#27

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Chelsie AnnMarie Report

5points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Half person, half roast chicken?

3
3points
reply
#28

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Emma Stannard Report

5points
POST
#29

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Tattoo shaming myself

Abby Greil Report

5points
POST
#30

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Karen Fanny Memlawd Report

5points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Malena Ortiz Report

5points
POST
#32

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

A friend from highschool's "matching" tattoo with her sister

anon Report

5points
POST
#33

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

anon Report

5points
POST
#34

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

anon Report

5points
POST
#35

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

She tattooed her own ear and fingers and failed miserably

anon Report

4points
POST
#36

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Tattoo someone I know got in a legit tattoo shop

anon Report

4points
POST
#37

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Roasting myself for this trailer park tattoo I got when I was 13

anon Report

4points
POST
October
October
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who tattoos a 13 year old!?

0
0points
reply
#38

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

a tea bag?

anon Report

4points
POST
#39

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

anon Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Emily Mullen Report

4points
POST
#41

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

anon Report

4points
POST
#42

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

anon Report

4points
POST
Becca Kuehn
Becca Kuehn
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! Someone cannot pull a straight line.

0
0points
reply
#43

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

At least she's super happy about it.

anon Report

3points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That one is actually cute and not too bad

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

anon Report

3points
POST
#45

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

The resemblance is uncanny…..

anon Report

3points
POST
ScarletRos
ScarletRos
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The face looks okay…but it sure isn’t Kate Winslet. Maybe the person asked for their face to be substituted?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#46

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Kris Henry Report

3points
POST
#47

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Lord of the something

anon Report

3points
POST
#48

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

anon Report

3points
POST
#49

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Crochet hook tattoo

Rachel Balsdon Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Aspen Scruggs Report

2points
POST
#51

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Jasmin Nichole Daniels Report

2points
POST
#52

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

had a sound over it going ‘ooh i like that’ .. i really hoped it was gonna be a sick coverup at the end but no, just this

Abigail Sharkey Report

2points
POST
#53

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

A tiktok 'artist' unlicensed studio. This is also stolen fan art.

Chloe Hynes Report

1point
POST
View more comments
#54

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

anon Report

1point
POST
#55

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

anon Report

1point
POST
#56

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Jenni Foster Report

1point
POST
#57

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Riley Intell Report

1point
POST
#58

Bad-Tattoo-Shaming-Pics

Connlaith Casey Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!